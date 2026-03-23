Au Gold Corp Commences Exploration at its Havelock Gold-Antimony Project, Victoria, Australia

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia March 23, 2026 TheNewswire Au Gold Corp (TSXV: AUGC) (the "Company" or "AUGC") is pleased to announce that it has commenced exploration on its recently acquired Havelock Gold-Antimony Project, located in Central Victoria, Australia.
AUGC's field crew is currently on-site conducting field inspections of historical workings, mapping and rock chip sampling of a range of targets and follow up of recent and historical anomalies. The work is being focused along the Shaw-McFarlane Trend (described in the January 15, 2026 news release) and a new trend along the eastern portion of the property referred to as the Oxonian Trend. The Oxonian Trend was brought to the Company's attention during a thorough review of the data room provided by the previous operator which conducted sampling of vein material proximal to shallow historical workings intermittently along 3 kilometer ("km") of the trend. Samples ranged from below detection limit to 26.3 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold.
The Company is also introducing itself to the community and to private landowners, an important first step towards building a strong working relationship with local interests.
Marc Blythe, Founder and CEO of Au Gold, commented, "Au Gold plans to be diamond drilling targets on Havelock in the second half of 2026. With historical production and no modern exploration drilling on key structures at Havelock, it presents exceptional opportunity for new discoveries."
Mr. Blythe continued, "Despite over a century of mining in one of the most productive gold fields in the world, the region is seeing renewed exploration activity and success exploring high-grade gold systems some of which are associated with critical minerals such as antimony. We hope to follow in the footsteps of highly successful Southern Cross Gold, building a bright future for Victorian gold mining."
Option grant
The Company also announces that it has granted 4,275,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, advisors and consultants of the company. The options were granted on March 20, 2026, are valid for five years and are exercisable at a price of $0.20. Options granted to investor relations personnel will vest in four equal tranches over twelve months, while the remainder vest immediately.
For further information, please contact:
Marc G. Blythe, MBA, P.Eng., President & Chief Executive Officer
David Jan, Investor Relations Phone: 1-888-807-4566
About Au Gold
Au Gold Corp (TSXV: AUGC) is a gold exploration company focused on advancing its flagship Havelock gold-antimony project in the Victorian Gold Fields in Australia and the Ponderosa gold project in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt in British Columbia, Canada.
Cautionary Note
This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, the use of proceeds from the Private Placement and future exploration activities including drilling on the Project.
These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the TSX Venture Exchange), changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, currency fluctuations, market uncertainty, as well as those factors discussed in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis and other filings of the Company with Canadian securities authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.
In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will be able to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its planned exploration activities.
Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbour.
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.