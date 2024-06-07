Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How High Can the Gold Price Go? Mining Billionaires Share Big Predictions

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

David Morgan: Silver Breakout Has Arrived, Here's What's Next in 2024

How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (Updated 2024)

Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Astral Resources (ASX:AAR)

Astral Resources: Gold Exploration with Highly Prospective Assets in Western Australia


Astral Resources (ASX:AAR) is a gold mineral exploration company focusing on three assets are the Mandilla gold project, the Feysville gold project, and the Carnilya Hill gold project. Astral is advancing its flagship Mandilla gold project, with a mineral resource estimate of 37 Mt at 1.1 g/t gold for 1.27 Moz. The 100 percent owned Feysville is another key project that hosts a mineral resource estimate of 3 million tons (Mt) at 1.3 grams per ton (g/t) gold for 116,000 ounces (oz) of contained gold.

The scoping study completed at Mandilla highlighted the Theia deposit, which accounts for 81 percent of the total Mandilla mineral resource estimate. The deposit hosts a mineral resource estimate of 29 Mt at 1.1 g/t gold for 1.02 Moz of contained gold in one large open pit. The scoping study indicates a mine life of 11 years with an annual production of 100,000 oz in the first seven and a half years, dropping to 41,000 oz for the remaining three and a half years. The study outlines compelling financial metrics, including NPV@8 percent of AU$442 million, free cash flow of AU$740 million, and a payback period of nine months.

Mandilla Gold project

Astral continues to advance exploration and resource expansion efforts at Mandilla with plans to commence a pre-feasibility study. The company completed a six-hole 1,832 metre drilling program at Theia deposit last year. The assay results have been released and indicate a high potential for the conversion of inferred resources to higher confidence indicated resources. The assay results include: 39 metres at 5.4 g/t gold, 29 metres at 2.8 g/t gold, 28 metres at 1.4 g/t gold, 8 metres at 8.8 g/t gold.

Company Highlights

  • Astral Resources is an ASX-listed gold exploration company in the Kalgoorlie region of Western Australia, a tier 1 jurisdiction and a mature mining region with successful development history and granted mining leases.
  • The company has three assets - the Mandilla gold project, the Feysville gold project, and the Carnilya Hill gold exploration project.
  • The focus is on advancing its flagship Mandilla gold project, with a mineral resource estimate of 37 Mt at 1.1 g/t gold for 1.27 Moz.
  • The scoping study at Mandilla highlights the project’s robust economics with a mine life of 11 years, NPV@8 percent of AU$442 million, and free cash flow of AU$740 million.
  • Mandilla’s cornerstone Theia deposit, which comprises 81 percent of the project’s resources, contains 29 Mt at 1.1 g/t gold, with 1.02 Moz of contained gold in one large open pit.
  • Feysville project hosts a mineral resource estimate of 3 Mt at 1.3g/t gold for 116 koz of contained gold. The project could potentially become a source of satellite ore feed to Astral’s flagship Mandilla gold project.
  • The company is led by an experienced team with a proven track record of advancing projects to development and M&A.

Astral Resources
Barrick and Zijin Contribute $1 Million to Support Papua New Guinea Landslide Victims

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) and JV partner Zijin Mining Group announced today that they would jointly contribute US$1 million (Kina 3.8 million) to help communities in Papua New Guinea's Enga province in the wake of a landslide in Mulitaka that has claimed an estimated 600 lives.

A team of senior Barrick executives has spent the week in PNG visiting the disaster site and working with the provincial and national governments as well as officials from the United Nations, the Asian Development Bank, Australia, New Zealand and the United States to coordinate relief and recovery activities.

Jeff Clark, gold and silver bars.

Jeff Clark: Gold's Next Target is US$2,500, Fuse is Lit for Junior Miners

The gold price has pulled back from the record-setting levels seen earlier this year, but Jeff Clark, editor of Paydirt Prospector, believes the yellow metal will continue moving upward in 2024.

"The next target or level is US$2,500 (per ounce), and I do think we'll get to that this year because history tells me we will. We've had a 38 percent rise in the gold price in this upcycle ... but the average upcycle is much higher, and if this upcycle were to end now it would be the lowest in history," he told the Investing News Network in an interview.

"I'm forced to believe because of history that this trend is going higher ... let's say I have a high confidence level that gold is going to breach the US$2,500 level this year," Clark added.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold map of the world over black background.

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2024)

With the gold price reaching record highs above US$2,400 in May, investors should learn about the biggest gold producers in the world.

Gains for the precious metal come against a backdrop of increasing geopolitical tension from conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, along with uncertainty in the run-up to what is expected to be a divisive election in the United States this November.

While the high price has garnered attention, Western investors have largely remained on the sidelines. This has left gold to find support from large bulk purchases by central banks including Turkey, China and India, along with strong retail sales from Asian and emerging markets.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars.

3 Unusual Gold Uses — From Medicine to the Moon

Gold has long held the interest of investors looking for portfolio diversification, collectors on the hunt for rare pieces and fashionable people searching for accessories to complement their style.

But outside of its financial and retail applications, gold has important uses elsewhere.

According to the World Gold Council, of the 4,898.8 metric tons (MT) of gold produced in 2023, 12 percent, which works out to 297.8 MT, was consumed by the technology sector. Of that amount, 241.3 MT went toward electronics, while 47.1 MT was used in other industrial markets and 9.5 MT was allocated to dentistry.

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMK

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMK

Trading resumes in:

Company: American Creek Resources Ltd.

WALKER RIVER BEGINS DRILLING AT THE LAPON GOLD PROJECT

WALKER RIVER BEGINS DRILLING AT THE LAPON GOLD PROJECT

// THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT INTENDED FOR RELEASE OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES //

 Walker River Resources Corp. (" Walker " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: WRR ) is pleased to announce that reverse circulation ("RC") drilling has begun at the Lapon Gold Project, located in Mineral County, Nevada, 60 km SE of Yerington, NV.

Astral Resources
Update on Syracuse Project and Spudding of Josephine Mack 1-18 Well

Imperial providing energy security while reducing emissions

Falco Announces Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Up to C$5.0 Million

×