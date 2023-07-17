E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces CEO Appointment

Base MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
ASCENDANT RESOURCES ANNOUNCES DATE OF ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

ASCENDANT RESOURCES ANNOUNCES DATE OF ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

TSX: ASND
 www.ascendantresources.com

TSX: ASND) (OTCQB: ASDRF) (FRA: 2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that an annual and special meeting of the holders of common shares of will be held at 200 Bay Street, Suite 3205, Toronto, ON M5J 2J2 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on August 23, 2023 . The Company applied for and obtained an extension from the Toronto Stock Exchange's requirement to hold its annual shareholder meeting by June 30, 2023 .

Ascendant Resources Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Ascendant Resources Inc.)

Ascendant Resources is a Toronto -based mining company focused on the exploration and development of the highly prospective Lagoa Salgada VMS project located on the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal . The Lagoa Salgada project is a high-grade polymetallic project, demonstrating a typical mineralization endowment of zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, and gold. Extensive exploration upside potential lies both near deposit and at prospective step-out targets across the large 7,209-hectare property concession.

Located just 80km from Lisbon and surrounded by exceptional infrastructure, Lagoa Salgada offers a low-cost entry to a significant exploration and development opportunity, already showing its mineable scale and cashflow generation potential.

Ascendant currently holds a 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada project through its position in Redcorp - Empreendimentos Mineiros, Lda, and has an earn-in opportunity to increase its interest in the project to 80%. The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ASND". For more information on Ascendant, please visit our website at http://www.ascendantresources.com/ .

Additional information relating to the Company is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ascendant-resources-announces-date-of-annual-shareholders-meeting-301879010.html

SOURCE Ascendant Resources Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2023/17/c5284.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Ascendant ResourcesASND:CATSX:ASNDBase Metals Investing
ASND:CA
The Conversation (0)
Ascendant Resources (Ascendant Resources)

Ascendant Resources


Keep reading...Show less
ASCENDANT ANNOUNCES POTENTIAL EXPORT CREDIT AGENCY SUPPORT FOR PROJECT FINANCE AT ITS LAGOA SALGADA PROJECT IN PORTUGAL

ASCENDANT ANNOUNCES POTENTIAL EXPORT CREDIT AGENCY SUPPORT FOR PROJECT FINANCE AT ITS LAGOA SALGADA PROJECT IN PORTUGAL

TSX: ASND
 www.ascendantresources.com

  • UKEF, the UK Export Credit Agency, selected from group of 4 compliant Expressions of Interest
  • Potentially up to US$190 million in Export Credit Agency ("ECA") support via long term ECA Project Finance to cover up to 70% of pre-production costs plus additional support to cover Interest During Construction and Insurance Premium Costs
  • UKEF's Expression of Interest will encourage a UK-led sourcing strategy while allowing flexibility for sourcing from other countries. Support available subject to standard project finance terms and successful due diligence
  • Process to appoint Mandated Lead Arranger(s) to commence shortly

Ascendant Resources Inc. Toronto - (TSX: ASND) (OTCQB: ASDRF) (FRA: 2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received and accepted an Expression of Interest ("EOI") from UK Export Finance ("UKEF") to support a potential export credit facility for the Company's Lagoa Salgada Project ("Lagoa Salgada" or the "Project") located in Portugal . The EOI provides support for up to US$190 million for the Project representing 70% of total capital expenditure, interest payable during construction, the political risk insurance premium as well as other approved expenditures for the Project.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ASCENDANT PROVIDES UPDATE FOR ITS LAGOA SALGADA PROJECT IN PORTUGAL

ASCENDANT PROVIDES UPDATE FOR ITS LAGOA SALGADA PROJECT IN PORTUGAL

TSX: ASND
 www.ascendantresources.com

TSX: ASND) (OTCQB: ASDRF) (FRA: 2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") announces that it and its joint venture partner, Mineral & Financial Investments AG ("M&FI"), have agreed to an extension in the Earn-in Option Agreement for the Lagoa Salgada project to allow for the completion date of the feasibility study to be on or before August 3, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ASCENDANT RESOURCES CONFIRMS SALEABLE GRADE CONCENTRATES ACHIEVED FOR COPPER, LEAD AND ZINC WITH STRONG RECOVERIES AND PRECIOUS METAL CREDITS AT ITS LAGOA SALGADA VMS PROJECT, PORTUGAL

ASCENDANT RESOURCES CONFIRMS SALEABLE GRADE CONCENTRATES ACHIEVED FOR COPPER, LEAD AND ZINC WITH STRONG RECOVERIES AND PRECIOUS METAL CREDITS AT ITS LAGOA SALGADA VMS PROJECT, PORTUGAL

TSX: ASND
 www.ascendantresources.com

•     Optimization Tests Continuing for Final Grade and Recovery Profiles

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ASCENDANT PROVIDES AN UPDATE FOR ITS LAGOA SALGADA POLYMETALLIC PROJECT IN PORTUGAL

ASCENDANT PROVIDES AN UPDATE FOR ITS LAGOA SALGADA POLYMETALLIC PROJECT IN PORTUGAL

TSX: ASND
 www.ascendantresources.com

  • Feasibility study expected in May
  • Final Metallurgical Results Expected Shortly
  • Appoints SD Capital Advisory and GKB Ventures (S&G) to Investigate Export Credit Agency Project Finance

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX: ASND) (OTCQB: ASDRF) (FRA: 2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") expects to complete the feasibility study ("FS") for its Lagoa Salgada Polymetallic Project in Portugal in May 2023 . All work streams associated with the various disciplines are progressing very well and are substantially completed. Metallurgy test work is also substantially complete confirming the salability of the Company's copper, lead, and zinc concentrates as well as finalizing the recovery curves. The current focus is investigating the potential to produce a saleable tin concentrate from the tailings. Final results and associated reports are expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ascendant Resources Strengthens Executive Team

Ascendant Resources Strengthens Executive Team

  • Mr. Michael McAllister appointed Vice President, Investor Relations
  • Mr. Chris MacInnis appointed Director, Geology and Resources

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX: ASND) (OTCQB: ASDRF; FRA: 2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has strengthened its executive team with the addition of Mr. Michael McAllister who has been appointed Vice President, Investor Relations and Mr. Chris MacInnis who has been appointed as Director, Geology and Resources for the Company.

Mike McAllister has over 19 years of experience working with public mining companies, the last 12 as a mining specialized investor relations professional. He most recently was with Superior Gold and prior to that Sierra Metals where he helped the company complete the dual US listing progress and helped see the company progress from a small to a mid-tier diversified producer. Mr. McAllister also has worked at Avion Gold Corp., which was acquired by Endeavour Mining. Before working in investor relations roles, he worked at BMO Capital Markets in the Metals & Mining Group. Mike holds the Certified Professional Investor Relations (CPIR) designation completed at the Ivey School of Business, University of Western Ontario.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Slave Lake Zinc Announces Corporate Update and Exploration of Lithium Potential in Northwest Territories

Slave Lake Zinc Announces Corporate Update and Exploration of Lithium Potential in Northwest Territories

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ) (the "Company") Slave Lake Zinc is excited to share its corporate update and announce its exploration plans for lithium potential in Canada's Northwest Territories. The company is currently designing its summer exploration program and is eagerly anticipating the sampling of pegmatite formations on its property for potential lithium content. This project could potentially add to the company's already important critical metals project in the region.

The company's geologists and advisors have identified numerous significant pegmatite formations from historic mapping conducted on the maiden O'Connor Lake MWK claims from the 1950s. These formations have been mapped over several hundreds of meters. This historical mapping was conducted in conjunction with the then-company, American Yellowknife Mines, which was establishing production for zinc/lead at O'Connor Lake prior to operations halting due to poor metals prices in the early 1950s.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Announces Successful Closing of Previously-Announced Acquisition of the Gaspé Copper Project

Osisko Metals Announces Successful Closing of Previously-Announced Acquisition of the Gaspé Copper Project

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated July 11, 2022 (entitled "Osisko Metals Exercises Option to Acquire Gaspé Copper Project"), it has completed the acquisition (the " Transaction ") of a 100% interest in the past-producing Gaspé Copper Mine (" Gaspé Copper ") pursuant to a purchase agreement dated July 8, 2022 between the Company and Glencore Canada Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Glencore plc (" Glencore ").

Robert Wares, Chairman & CEO of Osisko Metals, commented : "The acquisition of the Gaspé Copper Project is a milestone for the Company that provides shareholders with significant copper exposure in the mining-friendly province of Québec. Last year's excellent drill results at Gaspé support our belief in the high-value potential of this asset and we are convinced that the acquisition of Gaspé Copper, together with our ongoing development of our joint-ventured Pine-Point project, positions Osisko Metals as a premier base metal development company in Canada. I wish to thank both the Osisko Metals and Glencore teams, as well as all stakeholders, for their diligence and perseverance in completing this complex transaction that will no doubt benefit all parties and shareholders."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Alcona Area Update

Heritage Mining Alcona Area Update

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - July 17, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML ) ( FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it completed a detailed mapping program prior to the commencement of the Phase 1 drilling program in the Alcona Area at its flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project. Phase 1 drilling is planned to commence approximately on July 31, 2023.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay Holdings Announces Extension of Private Placement

Aston Bay Holdings Announces Extension of Private Placement

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX-V:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") announces that the Company has been granted an extension by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") to complete the previously announced (see news release dated May 17, 2023) non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000, by no later than August 15, 2023. In addition, the Aston Bay plans to consolidate the Company's common shares ("Common Shares") on the basis of one (1) new post-consolidation Common Share for every four (4) pre-consolidation Common Shares (the "Consolidation") in connection with the closing of the Offering

The Offering consists, on a post-Consolidation basis, of units (the "Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one Common Share and one-half warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire an additional Common Share (the "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.32 per Warrant Share for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance. The net proceeds of the offering will be used for exploration on the Company's gold and base metals projects in Virginia, and other potential projects in the USA and for general working capital purposes.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avrupa Minerals Announces Updated Slivova Mineral Resource Estimate

Avrupa Minerals Announces Updated Slivova Mineral Resource Estimate

(TheNewswire)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Closes Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Getchell Gold Corp. Closes Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") by issuing 638,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $127,600 (the "Second Tranche"). Together with the first tranche of the Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of 4,925,500 Units for gross proceeds of $985,100.

Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share at a price of $0.35 per share for a period of two years from the date of closing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

PrairieSky Announces 2023 Second Quarter Results, Including Record Oil Royalty Production

Slave Lake Zinc Announces Corporate Update and Exploration of Lithium Potential in Northwest Territories

CENTURY LITHIUM APPOINTS NEW DIRECTOR

Steppe Gold Provides Second-Quarter Corporate Update

Related News

Lithium Investing

Howard Klein: Lithium in Structural Shortage, Investment Opportunities in Oversupply

Vanadium Investing

Vanadium Market Update: H1 2023 in Review

Battery Metals Investing

CENTURY LITHIUM APPOINTS NEW DIRECTOR

Gold Investing

Steppe Gold Provides Second-Quarter Corporate Update

Battery Metals Investing

NORTH ARROW DISCOVERS SPODUMENE PEGMATITES AT NEW MACKAY LITHIUM PROPERTY, NWT

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Sunrise Updates Status of Drilling at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project

×