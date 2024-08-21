Artrya on Track for FDA Application Submission Following Second Q-Submission Meeting

MedtronicMedtronic has taken measurable steps to drive change
Doctors have used pulse oximeters for more than 40 years, but the pandemic put the devices in the spotlight after studies found they may not be accurate across all skin tones.
Artrya Limited (ASX:AYA), (‘Artrya’ or the ‘Company’), a medical technology company focused on commercialising its patented AI platform that detects key coronary artery disease imaging markers, has received feedback its application for regulatory approval for the Salix product with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is on track following a Q-Submission meeting.
Highlights
A Q-sub is a formal written request from a company for feedback from the FDA to help guide application preparation. Artrya had requested this second meeting to validate and confirm the approach taken since the first Q-Sub meeting in June 2023.
Artrya CEO Mathew Regan said: "I am pleased to report the outcome of our second Q-sub meeting with the FDA was positive. The FDA provided valuable feedback and guidance on our upcoming application, confirming our approach is on track. This has validated the cautious approach we have taken to ensure we meet all requirements for the 510(k) application. We now have a clear path to submission, and I look forward to lodging our 510(k) application once the formal Q-Sub process is completed.”
"What we saw during the pandemic was health disparities," said Bradley, who works in sales in the Acute Care & Monitoring (ACM) business at Medtronic. "We recognize that patients of color were not faring as well as their lighter skin counterparts."
In her presentations, Bradley, the mother of a multiracial daughter, elaborates on why the devices can sometimes fall short. She calls it "technology bias."
There's a lot we still don't understand about what drives that bias, but we know low perfusion, or the flow of blood to cells and tissues, along with skin pigmentation, and user error, are at the core.1
While our pulse oximeter, Nellcor™, has delivered monitoring solutions for decades, Medtronic can do better, ACM President Frank Chan said. It's why the company has taken measurable steps to drive change, such as participating in a U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel on the accuracy of pulse oximeters and opening a physiology lab in a racially diverse neighborhood to ensure inclusive clinical trial enrollment and participation.
"We saw all the studies coming out of the pandemic around equity and pulse oximetry and delivering safe care," said Chief Medical Officer for ACM Dr. Sam Ajizian. "We accelerated our work. In doing so, we aim to do the right thing for the patient."
What is a pulse oximeter?
Dr. Ajizian was a young physician when pulse oximeters were first introduced to the marketplace. They were a "transformative" tool that removed the guesswork in measuring the amount of oxygen in a patient's blood - and alerting doctors when more may be needed.
If you've had surgery, ridden in an ambulance, or even visited a clinic, chances are a pulse oximeter has been clipped to the end of your finger.
"It's kind of magical to be able to take something on the outside of the body and use it to measure how much oxygen is going to the tissue that's contained in the blood on the inside of the body," Dr. Ajizian said.
While pulse oximeters are essential to patient safety, not all are created equal. In a recent study enrolling healthy volunteers to measure the effects of skin pigmentation and perfusion index on pulse oximeter accuracy, one of the company's competitor's devices, for example, missed 30% of hypoxemic events, or when there's an abnormally low amount of oxygen in the blood. Nellcor™ pulse oximeters, on the other hand, missed 7.9%, said Vice President of Research & Development for ACM Jason Case.1
"The goal isn't to be better than everyone else," Case said. "The goal is to provide a solution that works for everybody. How do we get that 7.9% to zero, independent of if you have thick skin, dark skin, or low perfusion?"
Walking the walk
The commitment to getting it right - every time - is why the company opened a clinical physiology lab near the Five Points neighborhood of Denver, Colorado. It's a racially diverse area where community members can easily access the unassuming lab, which is embedded within a larger medical complex. Many trial participants walk to the lab from their homes.
"We decided to locate this lab in Denver, away from the central offices of Medtronic, and it has proven to be the right choice," said Lab Manager Roger Martin-Pressman. "To make it convenient for people from diverse backgrounds to access these research opportunities was really important to me."
The lab empowers the company to conduct its own clinical trials, meaning it can test devices with more speed and frequency and, in turn, innovate quickly. "We really want devices to get better based on the data we collect here," Martin-Pressman said. "And not just better so clinicians understand how to use them, but also better so that people who wear them have better outcomes."
The larger, more diverse data set being collected at the lab is critical to research and development work at Medtronic, Case said. It ensures we're approaching our work with equity before it leaves the innovation lab.
Building trust
Obioma Nwankwo is a clinical studies coordinator for the clinical physiology lab in Denver. She recruits trial participants and often leads engagement events in the community, such as hosting booths at the city's Juneteenth festival, to build trust within the community and educate about the trials and our commitment to health equity.
"Sometimes the end goal is not always getting someone in the chair and having them come and do the study," Obioma said. "Sometimes the end goal is just spreading awareness, or having a conversation."
But the community is responding; trial enrollment continues to tick upward. The lab has already enrolled more than 130 participants and will continuously recruit. The opportunity to be part of a clinical trial that could improve device accuracy across all skin pigmentations was a driving factor for Zahra Abdullahi to enroll.
"As a minority in the healthcare system, a lot of things are overlooked," said Abdullahi, a college student studying engineering. "I'm doing this not only for my safety, but for others' as well. I have siblings and friends who are also minorities and making sure they have accurate representation in healthcare is very important."
Lasting change
When Bradley first began her career in 1991, working as a respiratory therapist for neonatal and pediatric patients, she would have argued there weren't health disparities in her work.
"When I look retrospectively on it, I recognize that's not true, there probably always were some biases," she said, adding anyone who wants to be "intellectually honest" would agree there are disparities in the access and provision of healthcare.
Even though the Medtronic pulse oximetry device meets all current FDA standards, those questions about health equity are spurring broader change, and Medtronic is making meaningful contributions.
"I'm proud that Medtronic has taken a stance to say that's not good enough," Bradley said.
Not to mention, it's just the right thing to do, said Martin-Pressman, the lab manager.
"Equality is giving everybody the same opportunity, but equity is ensuring the outcome is the same," he said.
Ronda Bradley, left, with her family.
Product innovation driving growth across diversified health tech portfolio, including Automated Insulin Delivery, Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Pulsed Field Cardiac Ablation, Pain Stimulation, and Deep Brain Stimulation
- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) today announced financial results for its first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year 2025 (FY25), which ended July 26, 2024 .
Key Highlights
Financial Results
Medtronic reported Q1 worldwide revenue of $7.915 billion and adjusted revenue of $8.004 billion , an increase of 2.8% as reported and 5.3% on an organic basis. Organic revenue growth comparison excludes:
As reported, Q1 GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $1.042 billion and $0.80 , respectively, representing increases of 32% and 36%, respectively. As detailed in the financial schedules included at the end of this release, Q1 non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS were $1.592 billion and $1.23 , respectively, representing flat results and an increase of 3%, respectively. Included in Q1 non-GAAP diluted EPS was a -6 cent impact from foreign currency translation. Non-GAAP diluted EPS grew 8% on a constant currency basis.
"We executed, exceeded our commitments, and delivered another good quarter. Our underlying markets are healthy, we're driving operating rigor, and new product innovation is fueling diversified growth across key health tech markets," said Geoff Martha , Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer. "As we deliver innovation and execute on our transformation, we expect this to translate into strong returns for our shareholders."
Cardiovascular Portfolio
The Cardiovascular Portfolio includes the Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure (CRHF), Structural Heart & Aortic (SHA), and Coronary & Peripheral Vascular (CPV) divisions. Revenue of $3.007 billion increased 5.5% as reported and 6.9% organic, with high-single digit increases in CRHF and SHA, and a mid-single digit increase in CPV, all on an organic basis.
Neuroscience Portfolio
The Neuroscience Portfolio includes the Cranial & Spinal Technologies (CST), Specialty Therapies, and Neuromodulation divisions. Revenue of $2.317 billion increased 4.4% as reported and 5.3% organic, with a low-double digits increase in Neuromodulation, a mid-single digit increase in CST, and a low-single digit increase in Specialty Therapies, all on an organic basis.
Medical Surgical Portfolio
The Medical Surgical Portfolio includes the Surgical & Endoscopy (SE) and the Acute Care & Monitoring (ACM) divisions. Revenue of $1.996 billion decreased 0.4% as reported and increased 1.0% organic, with a low-single digit increase in SE and flat result in ACM, both on an organic basis.
Diabetes
Revenue of $647 million increased 11.8% as reported and 12.6% organic.
Guidance
The company today raised its FY25 revenue growth and EPS guidance.
The company raised its FY25 organic revenue growth guidance to 4.5% to 5% versus the prior range of 4% to 5%. The organic revenue growth guidance excludes the impact of foreign currency and revenue reported as Other. Including Other revenue and the impact of foreign currency exchange, if recent foreign currency exchange rates hold, FY25 revenue growth on an adjusted basis would be in the range of 3.4% to 4.3%.
The company raised its FY25 diluted non-GAAP EPS guidance to the new range of $5.42 to $5.50 versus the prior $5.40 to $5.50 . This includes an estimated -5% impact from foreign currency exchange based on recent rates, unchanged from the prior guidance. The company's guidance represents FY25 diluted non-GAAP EPS growth in the range of 4 to 6%.
"Overall revenue outperformance flowed through to the bottom line, with adjusted EPS ahead of expectations," said Gary Corona , Medtronic interim chief financial officer. "We're raising our guidance today as we expect to sustain growth from new product introductions, continue to make the investments to support those launches, and deliver on our commitment to restore earnings power."
Video Webcast Information
Medtronic will host a video webcast today, August 20 , at 8:00 a.m. EDT ( 7:00 a.m. CDT ) to provide information about its businesses for the public, investors, analysts, and news media. This webcast can be accessed by clicking on the Events icon at investorrelations.medtronic.com , and this earnings release will be archived at news.medtronic.com . Within 24 hours of the webcast, a replay of the webcast and transcript of the company's prepared remarks will be available by clicking on the Events icon at investorrelations.medtronic.com .
Medtronic plans to report its FY25 second, third, and fourth quarter results on November 19, 2024 , February 18, 2025 , and Wednesday, May 21, 2025 , respectively. Confirmation and additional details will be provided closer to the specific event.
Financial Schedules and Earnings Presentation
The first quarter financial schedules and non-GAAP reconciliations can be viewed by clicking on the Investor Events link at investorrelations.medtronic.com . To view a printable PDF of the financial schedules and non-GAAP reconciliations, click here . To view the first quarter earnings presentation, click here .
MEDTRONIC PLC
WORLD WIDE REVENUE (1)
(Unaudited)
FIRST QUARTER
REPORTED
ORGANIC
(in millions)
FY25
FY24
Growth
Currency
Adjusted
Adjusted
Growth
Cardiovascular
$ 3,007
$ 2,850
5.5 %
$ (39)
$ 3,046
$ 2,850
6.9 %
Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure
1,535
1,446
6.2
(19)
1,555
1,446
7.5
Structural Heart & Aortic
856
814
5.1
(12)
868
814
6.6
Coronary & Peripheral Vascular
616
589
4.5
(8)
624
589
5.8
Neuroscience
2,317
2,219
4.4
(18)
2,336
2,219
5.3
Cranial & Spinal Technologies
1,147
1,103
4.0
(9)
1,156
1,103
4.8
Specialty Therapies
713
695
2.5
(7)
719
695
3.4
Neuromodulation
457
420
8.9
(3)
460
420
9.6
Medical Surgical
1,996
2,005
(0.4)
(29)
2,024
2,005
1.0
Surgical & Endoscopy
1,544
1,546
(0.1)
(22)
1,566
1,546
1.3
Acute Care & Monitoring
452
459
(1.5)
(6)
458
459
(0.1)
Diabetes
647
578
11.8
(4)
651
578
12.6
Total Reportable Segments
7,967
7,652
4.1
(90)
8,057
7,652
5.3
Other (2)
(52)
50
(203.7)
(2)
—
—
—
TOTAL
$ 7,915
$ 7,702
2.8 %
$ (93)
$ 8,057
$ 7,652
5.3 %
(1)
The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.
(2)
Includes historical operations and ongoing transition agreements from businesses the Company has exited or divested, and specifically for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, incremental Italian payback accruals resulting from the two July 22, 2024 rulings by the Constitutional Court of Italy relating to certain prior years since 2015.
(3)
The currency impact to revenue measures the change in revenue between current and prior year periods using constant exchange rates.
(4)
The three months ended July 26, 2024 excludes $142 million of revenue adjustments related to $90 million of incremental Italian payback accruals further described in note (2), $38 million of inorganic revenue related to the transition activity noted in (2), and $90 million of unfavorable currency impact on the remaining segments. The three months ended July 28, 2023 excludes $50 million of inorganic revenue related to the transition activity noted in (2).
MEDTRONIC PLC
U.S. (1)(2) REVENUE
(Unaudited)
FIRST QUARTER
REPORTED
ORGANIC
(in millions)
FY25
FY24
Growth
Adjusted
Adjusted
Growth
Cardiovascular
$ 1,403
$ 1,350
3.9 %
$ 1,403
$ 1,350
3.9 %
Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure
766
720
6.4
766
720
6.4
Structural Heart & Aortic
368
357
3.3
368
357
3.3
Coronary & Peripheral Vascular
268
273
(1.6)
268
273
(1.6)
Neuroscience
1,565
1,497
4.5
1,565
1,497
4.5
Cranial & Spinal Technologies
855
821
4.2
855
821
4.2
Specialty Therapies
398
392
1.5
398
392
1.5
Neuromodulation
312
284
9.8
312
284
9.8
Medical Surgical
881
867
1.6
881
867
1.6
Surgical & Endoscopy
630
619
1.6
630
619
1.6
Acute Care & Monitoring
251
248
1.4
251
248
1.4
Diabetes
215
188
14.3
215
188
14.3
Total Reportable Segments
4,064
3,903
4.1
4,064
3,903
4.1
Other (3)
18
22
(15.6)
—
—
—
TOTAL
$ 4,082
$ 3,924
4.0 %
$ 4,064
$ 3,903
4.1 %
(1)
U.S. includes the United States and U.S. territories.
(2)
The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.
(3)
Includes historical operations and ongoing transition agreements from businesses the Company has exited or divested.
MEDTRONIC PLC
INTERNATIONAL REVENUE (1)
(Unaudited)
FIRST QUARTER
REPORTED
ORGANIC
(in millions)
FY25
FY24
Growth
Currency
Adjusted
Adjusted
Growth
Cardiovascular
$ 1,604
$ 1,500
6.9 %
$ (39)
$ 1,643
$ 1,500
9.5 %
Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure
769
726
5.9
(19)
789
726
8.6
Structural Heart & Aortic
487
457
6.5
(12)
499
457
9.2
Coronary & Peripheral Vascular
347
317
9.7
(8)
355
317
12.2
Neuroscience
752
721
4.3
(18)
770
721
6.8
Cranial & Spinal Technologies
292
282
3.4
(9)
301
282
6.6
Specialty Therapies
314
303
3.8
(7)
321
303
5.9
Neuromodulation
146
136
7.2
(3)
149
136
9.4
Medical Surgical
1,115
1,137
(2.0)
(29)
1,143
1,137
0.5
Surgical & Endoscopy
915
926
(1.3)
(22)
937
926
1.1
Acute Care & Monitoring
200
211
(5.0)
(6)
207
211
(2.0)
Diabetes
432
390
10.7
(4)
436
390
11.7
Total Reportable Segments
3,903
3,749
4.1
(90)
3,993
3,749
6.5
Other (2)
(70)
28
(347.5)
(2)
—
—
—
TOTAL
$ 3,832
$ 3,777
1.5 %
$ (93)
$ 3,993
$ 3,749
6.5 %
(1)
The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.
(2)
Includes historical operations and ongoing transition agreements from businesses the Company has exited or divested, and specifically for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, incremental Italian payback accruals resulting from the two July 22, 2024 rulings by the Constitutional Court of Italy relating to certain prior years since 2015.
(3)
The currency impact to revenue measures the change in revenue between current and prior year periods using constant exchange rates.
(4)
The three months ended July 26, 2024 excludes $161 million of revenue adjustments related to $90 million of incremental Italian payback accruals further described in note (2), $19 million of inorganic revenue related to the transition activity noted in (2), and $90 million of unfavorable currency impact on the remaining segments. The three months ended July 28, 2023 excludes $28 million of inorganic revenue related to the transition activity noted in (2).
MEDTRONIC PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
(in millions, except per share data)
July 26, 2024
July 28, 2023
Net sales
$ 7,915
$ 7,702
Costs and expenses:
Cost of products sold, excluding amortization of intangible assets
2,761
2,628
Research and development expense
676
668
Selling, general, and administrative expense
2,655
2,613
Amortization of intangible assets
414
429
Restructuring charges, net
47
54
Certain litigation charges, net
81
40
Other operating expense, net
1
1
Operating profit
1,278
1,268
Other non-operating income, net
(157)
(76)
Interest expense, net
167
148
Income before income taxes
1,268
1,196
Income tax provision
220
400
Net income
1,049
797
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(6)
(6)
Net income attributable to Medtronic
$ 1,042
$ 791
Basic earnings per share
$ 0.81
$ 0.59
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.80
$ 0.59
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
1,293.3
1,330.5
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
1,296.5
1,333.8
The data in the schedule above has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million.
MEDTRONIC PLC
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (1)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended July 26, 2024
(in millions, except per share data)
Net Sales
Cost of
Gross
Operating
Operating
Income
Net Income
Diluted EPS
Effective
GAAP
$ 7,915
$ 2,761
65.1 %
$ 1,278
16.1 %
$ 1,268
$ 1,042
$ 0.80
17.4 %
Non-GAAP Adjustments:
Amortization of intangible assets
—
—
—
414
5.1
414
340
0.26
18.1
Restructuring and associated costs (2)
—
(9)
0.1
62
0.8
62
51
0.04
19.4
Acquisition and divestiture-related items (3)
—
(10)
0.1
12
0.1
12
11
0.01
8.3
Certain litigation charges, net
—
—
—
81
1.0
81
68
0.05
16.0
(Gain)/loss on minority investments (4)
—
—
—
—
—
(17)
(17)
(0.01)
—
Medical device regulations (5)
—
(11)
0.1
14
0.2
14
11
0.01
21.4
Other (6)
90
—
0.6
90
1.1
90
70
0.05
22.2
Certain tax adjustments, net
—
—
—
—
—
—
17
0.01
—
Non-GAAP
$ 8,004
$ 2,730
65.9 %
$ 1,953
24.4 %
$ 1,925
$ 1,592
$ 1.23
17.0 %
Currency impact
91
(31)
0.8
100
1.0
0.06
Currency Adjusted
$ 8,095
$ 2,699
66.7 %
$ 2,053
25.4 %
$ 1.29
Three months ended July 28, 2023
(in millions, except per share data)
Net Sales
Cost of
Gross
Operating
Operating
Income
Net Income
Diluted EPS
Effective
GAAP
$ 7,702
$ 2,628
65.9 %
$ 1,268
16.5 %
$ 1,196
$ 791
$ 0.59
33.4 %
Non-GAAP Adjustments:
Amortization of intangible assets
—
—
—
429
5.6
429
364
0.27
15.2
Restructuring and associated costs (2)
—
(16)
0.2
91
1.2
91
76
0.06
16.5
Acquisition and divestiture-related items (3)
—
(6)
0.1
50
0.6
50
46
0.03
6.0
Certain litigation charges, net
—
—
—
40
0.5
40
31
0.02
22.5
(Gain)/loss on minority investments (4)
—
—
—
—
—
64
64
0.05
—
Medical device regulations (5)
—
(21)
0.3
31
0.4
31
25
0.02
22.6
Certain tax adjustments, net (7)
—
—
—
—
—
—
198
0.15
—
Non-GAAP
$ 7,702
$ 2,586
66.4 %
$ 1,909
24.8 %
$ 1,902
$ 1,596
$ 1.20
15.8 %
(1)
The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million or $0.01 for EPS figures, and, therefore, may not sum.
(2)
Associated and other costs primarily include salaries and wages for employees supporting the restructuring activities, consulting expenses, and asset write-offs.
(3)
The charges primarily include business combination costs, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, and exit of business related charges.
(4)
We exclude unrealized and realized gains and losses on our minority investments as we do not believe that these components of income or expense have a direct correlation to our ongoing or future business operations.
(5)
The charges represent incremental costs of complying with the new European Union (E.U.) medical device regulations for previously registered products and primarily include charges for contractors supporting the project and other direct third-party expenses. We consider these costs to be duplicative of previously incurred costs and/or one-time costs, which are limited to a specific time period.
(6)
Reflects the recognition of incremental Italian payback accruals resulting from the two July 22, 2024 rulings by the Constitutional Court of Italy relating to certain prior years since 2015.
(7)
The charge relates to an income tax reserve adjustment associated with the June 2023 Israeli Central-Lod District Court decision in Medtronic Ventor Technologies Ltd v. Kfar Saba Assessing Office and amortization of previously established deferred tax assets from intercompany intellectual property transactions.
MEDTRONIC PLC
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (1)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended July 26, 2024
(in millions)
Net Sales
SG&A
SG&A Expense
R&D
R&D Expense
Other Operating
Other Operating
Other
GAAP
$ 7,915
$ 2,655
33.5 %
$ 676
8.5 %
$ 1
— %
$ (157)
Non-GAAP Adjustments:
Restructuring and associated costs (2)
—
(5)
(0.2)
—
—
—
—
—
Acquisition and divestiture-related items (3)
—
(7)
(0.3)
—
—
6
0.1
—
Medical device regulations (4)
—
—
—
(3)
—
—
—
—
Other (5)
90
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
(Gain)/loss on minority investments (6)
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
17
Non-GAAP
$ 8,004
$ 2,642
33.0 %
$ 673
8.4 %
$ 7
0.1 %
$ (140)
(1)
The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million, and, therefore, may not sum.
(2)
Associated and other costs primarily include salaries and wages for employees supporting the restructuring activities, consulting expenses, and asset write-offs.
(3)
The charges primarily include business combination costs, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, and exit of business related charges.
(4)
The charges represent incremental costs of complying with the new European Union medical device regulations for previously registered products and primarily include charges for contractors supporting the project and other direct third-party expenses. We consider these costs to be duplicative of previously incurred costs and/or one-time costs, which are limited to a specific time period.
(5)
Reflects the recognition of incremental Italian payback accruals resulting from the two July 22, 2024 rulings by the Constitutional Court of Italy relating to certain prior years since 2015.
(6)
We exclude unrealized and realized gains and losses on our minority investments as we do not believe that these components of income or expense have a direct correlation to our ongoing or future business operations.
MEDTRONIC PLC
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (1)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
(in millions)
July 26, 2024
July 28, 2023
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 986
$ 875
Additions to property, plant, and equipment
(520)
(354)
Free Cash Flow (2)
$ 466
$ 521
(1)
The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million, and, therefore, may not sum.
(2)
Free cash flow represents operating cash flows less property, plant, and equipment additions.
MEDTRONIC PLC
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(in millions)
July 26, 2024
April 26, 2024
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,311
$ 1,284
Investments
6,532
6,721
Accounts receivable, less allowances and credit losses of $170 and $173, respectively
6,011
6,128
Inventories
5,414
5,217
Other current assets
2,679
2,584
Total current assets
21,947
21,935
Property, plant, and equipment, net
6,282
6,131
Goodwill
41,084
40,986
Other intangible assets, net
12,819
13,225
Tax assets
3,554
3,657
Other assets
4,062
4,047
Total assets
$ 89,749
$ 89,981
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current debt obligations
$ 1,553
$ 1,092
Accounts payable
2,291
2,410
Accrued compensation
1,776
2,375
Accrued income taxes
1,063
1,330
Other accrued expenses
3,604
3,582
Total current liabilities
10,287
10,789
Long-term debt
26,312
23,932
Accrued compensation and retirement benefits
1,107
1,101
Accrued income taxes
1,917
1,859
Deferred tax liabilities
496
515
Other liabilities
1,470
1,365
Total liabilities
41,589
39,561
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity:
Ordinary shares— par value $0.0001, 2.6 billion shares authorized, 1,282,494,588 and
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
20,810
23,129
Retained earnings
30,547
30,403
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(3,410)
(3,318)
Total shareholders' equity
47,947
50,214
Noncontrolling interests
213
206
Total equity
48,160
50,420
Total liabilities and equity
$ 89,749
$ 89,981
The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million, and, therefore, may not sum.
MEDTRONIC PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
(in millions)
July 26, 2024
July 28, 2023
Operating Activities:
Net income
$ 1,049
$ 797
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
662
672
Provision for credit losses
18
21
Deferred income taxes
88
—
Stock-based compensation
83
73
Other, net
(9)
135
Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:
Accounts receivable, net
110
164
Inventories
(217)
(410)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(604)
(673)
Other operating assets and liabilities
(194)
96
Net cash provided by operating activities
986
875
Investing Activities:
Additions to property, plant, and equipment
(520)
(354)
Purchases of investments
(1,879)
(1,916)
Sales and maturities of investments
2,157
1,748
Other investing activities, net
(17)
(17)
Net cash used in investing activities
(259)
(539)
Financing Activities:
Change in current debt obligations, net
(624)
500
Issuance of long-term debt
3,209
—
Dividends to shareholders
(898)
(918)
Issuance of ordinary shares
89
77
Repurchase of ordinary shares
(2,492)
(152)
Other financing activities
(15)
(8)
Net cash used in financing activities
(731)
(501)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
31
(39)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
27
(204)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
1,284
1,543
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 1,311
$ 1,339
Supplemental Cash Flow Information
Cash paid for:
Income taxes
$ 394
$ 117
Interest
119
84
The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million, and, therefore, may not sum.
About Medtronic
The board of directors of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Thursday, August 15, 2024 approved the company's cash dividend for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 of $0.70 per ordinary share. This quarterly declaration is consistent with the dividend increase announcement made by the company in May 2024 . Medtronic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, having increased its annual dividend payment for the past 47 consecutive years. The dividend is payable on October 11, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 27, 2024 .
Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBIO, "Orchestra BioMed" or the "Company"), a biomedical innovation company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through risk-reward sharing partnerships, today reported its second quarter 2024 financial results and provided a business update.
"Our work in hypertension and coronary artery disease aligns with a renaissance occurring in cardiac pacing and balloon angioplasty, applying new innovations to enhance these foundational device-based interventions and create more potent therapeutic solutions. At our inaugural R&D day in June, we were excited to share our insights into this renaissance and the potential role we believe our lead programs – AVIM therapy and Virtue SAB – will play in improving outcomes for patients. We were delighted to host esteemed cardiology leaders Drs. David Kandzari and Vivek Reddy, who highlighted the critical unmet needs in high-risk hypertension and expressed their enthusiasm for the potential of AVIM therapy to transform care for these patient populations," stated David Hochman, founder, chief executive officer, and chairman of Orchestra BioMed. "As we look ahead to the second half of the year, we remain focused on driving patient enrollment in the BACKBEAT global pivotal study across the U.S. and EU, and look forward to providing key updates on our Virtue SAB program."
Second Quarter 2024 and Recent Business Update
During its June 11 th R&D Day, Orchestra BioMed provided an educational program on its lead asset, atrioventricular interval modulation ("AVIM") therapy for the treatment of hypertension in high-risk patient populations. Orchestra BioMed has a strategic collaboration with Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) for the development and commercialization of AVIM therapy for the treatment of hypertension in patients indicated for a cardiac pacemaker. The replay of the webcast is available on the Orchestra BioMed website: link to webcast .
The event featured presentations from key opinion leaders, David Kandzari, M.D., FACC, FSCAI and Vivek Reddy, M.D., focused on the unmet hypertension treatment need in older high-risk patients, the AVIM therapy mechanism of action, clinical data from the MODERATO I and II studies, and design of the BACKBEAT study.
R&D Day Takeaways:
Additional Recent Highlights:
Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024
About Orchestra BioMed
Orchestra BioMed (Nasdaq: OBIO) is a biomedical innovation company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through risk-reward sharing partnerships with leading medical device companies. Orchestra BioMed's partnership-enabled business model focuses on forging strategic collaborations with leading medical device companies to drive successful global commercialization of products it develops. Orchestra BioMed's lead product candidate is atrioventricular interval modulation (AVIM) therapy (also known as BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT™)) for the treatment of hypertension, a significant risk factor for death worldwide. Orchestra BioMed is also developing the Virtue ® Sirolimus AngioInfusion™ Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease, the leading cause of mortality worldwide. Orchestra BioMed has a strategic collaboration with Medtronic, one of the largest medical device companies in the world, for development and commercialization of AVIM therapy for the treatment of hypertension in pacemaker-indicated patients, and a strategic partnership with Terumo, a global leader in medical technology, for development and commercialization of Virtue SAB for the treatment of artery disease. For further information about Orchestra BioMed, please visit www.orchestrabiomed.com , and follow us on LinkedIn .
References to Websites and Social Media Platforms
References to information included on, or accessible through, websites and social media platforms do not constitute incorporation by reference of the information contained at or available through such websites or social media platforms, and you should not consider such information to be part of this press release.
About AVIM Therapy
AVIM therapy, also known as BackBeat CNT™, is an investigational therapy compatible with standard dual-chamber pacemakers designed to substantially and persistently lower blood pressure. It has been evaluated in pilot studies in patients with hypertension who are also indicated for a pacemaker. MODERATO II, a double-blind, randomized, pilot study, showed that patients treated with AVIM therapy experienced net reductions of 8.1 mmHg in 24-hour ambulatory systolic blood pressure (aSBP) and 12.3 mmHg in office systolic blood pressure (oSBP) at six months when compared to control patients. The BACKBEAT (BradycArdia paCemaKer with atrioventricular interval modulation for Blood prEssure treAtmenT) global pivotal study will further evaluate the safety and efficacy of AVIM therapy in lowering blood pressure in a similar target population of patients who have been indicated for, and recently implanted with, a dual-chamber cardiac pacemaker.
About Virtue SAB
Virtue SAB is a patented drug/device combination product candidate in development for the treatment of certain forms of artery disease that is designed to deliver a proprietary, investigational, extended-release formulation of sirolimus, SirolimusEFR™, to the vessel wall during balloon angioplasty without any coating on the balloon surface or the need to leave a stent or other permanent implant in the artery. Virtue SAB demonstrated positive three-year clinical data in coronary ISR in the SABRE study, a multi-center prospective, independent core lab-adjudicated clinical study conducted in Europe. Virtue SAB has been granted Breakthrough Device designation by the FDA for specific indications relating to coronary ISR, coronary small vessel disease and peripheral artery disease below-the-knee. Orchestra BioMed has a strategic partnership with Terumo (Terumo, TSE: 4543), a global leader in medical technology headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, as well as Terumo Medical Corporation, its U.S. subsidiary, to collaborate on the global development and commercialization of Virtue SAB in coronary and peripheral vascular indications.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the initiation, enrollment, timing, implementation and design of the Company's planned and ongoing pivotal trials and reporting of top-line results, realizing the clinical and commercial value of BackBeat CNT and Virtue SAB, the expected runway of the Company's current cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and expected proceeds from a revised Terumo agreement, the Company's ability to conclude a favorable collaboration agreement with Terumo, the potential safety and efficacy of the Company's product candidates and the ability of the Company's partnerships to accelerate clinical development. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the Company's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and may differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, and legal conditions; risks related to regulatory approval of the Company's commercial product candidates and ongoing regulation of the Company's product candidates, if approved; the timing of, and the Company's ability to achieve expected regulatory and business milestones; the impact of competitive products and product candidates; and the risk factors discussed under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which was filed with the SEC on March 27, 2024.
The Company operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, the Company cautions against placing undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which only speak as of the date of this press release. The Company does not plan and undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements made herein, except as required by law.
|ORCHESTRA BIOMED HOLDINGS, INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|June 30,
|December 31,
| 2024
| 2023
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|23,713
|$
|30,559
|Marketable securities
|41,468
|56,968
|Strategic investments, current portion
|—
|68
|Accounts receivable, net
|80
|99
|Inventory
|70
|146
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,150
|1,274
|Total current assets
|66,481
|89,114
|Property and equipment, net
|1,235
|1,279
|Right-of-use assets
|1,331
|1,555
|Strategic investments, less current portion
|2,495
|2,495
|Deposits and other assets
|841
|769
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|72,383
|$
|95,212
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Accounts payable
|$
|6,273
|$
|2,900
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|4,225
|5,149
|Operating lease liability, current portion
|350
|649
|Deferred revenue, current portion
|3,656
|2,510
|Total current liabilities
|14,504
|11,208
|Deferred revenue, less current portion
|12,652
|14,923
|Operating lease liability, less current portion
|1,102
|1,038
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|28,258
|27,169
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023.
|—
|—
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 340,000,000 shares authorized; 35,824,571 and 35,777,412 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.
|4
|4
|Additional paid-in capital
|322,441
|316,903
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(23
|)
|(10
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(278,297
|)
|(248,854
|)
|TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|44,125
|68,043
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|72,383
|$
|95,212
|ORCHESTRA BIOMED HOLDINGS, INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|2024
|2023
|Revenue:
|Partnership revenue
|$
|628
|$
|728
|Product revenue
|150
|187
|Total revenue
|778
|915
|Expenses:
|Cost of product revenues
|44
|54
|Research and development
|11,126
|8,499
|Selling, general and administrative
|6,467
|5,318
|Total expenses
|17,637
|13,871
|Loss from operations
|(16,859
|)
|(12,956
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income, net
|902
|941
|Loss on fair value of strategic investments
|(23
|)
|(31
|)
|Total other income
|879
|910
|Net loss
|$
|(15,980
|)
|$
|(12,046
|)
|Net loss per share
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.45
|)
|$
|(0.35
|)
|Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted
|35,800,273
|34,613,466
|Comprehensive loss
|Net loss
|$
|(15,980
|)
|$
|(12,046
|)
|Unrealized loss on marketable securities
|(15
|)
|(61
|)
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(15,995
|)
|$
|(12,107
|)
Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that it will report financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2025 on Tuesday, August 20, 2024 . A news release will be issued at approximately 5:45 a.m. Central Daylight Time (CDT) and will be available at https:news.medtronic.com . The news release will include summary financial information for the company's first quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ended on Friday, July 26, 2024 .
Medtronic will host a video webcast at 7:00 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, August 20, 2024 , to discuss results for its first quarter of full fiscal year 2025. The webcast can be accessed at https://investorrelations.medtronic.com .
Within 24 hours of the broadcast, a replay and transcript of the prepared remarks will be available by clicking on the Events link at https://investorrelations.medtronic.com .
Looking ahead, Medtronic plans to report its second, third, and fourth quarter fiscal year 2025 results on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 , Tuesday, February 18, 2025 , and Wednesday, May 21, 2025 , respectively. For these events, confirmation and additional details will be provided closer to the specific event.
About Medtronic
Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight" or "the Company"), a leading pan- American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024. All currency amounts are in thousands except for share and per share amounts. All currencies are Canadian unless otherwise specified.
Q2 2024 Highlights
Financial Results
Corporate Developments
Products
Subsequent to quarter- end
"I am excited to report that for the six months ended June 30, 2024, we delivered record revenues of over $180 million and adjusted EBITDA of over $29 million. This strong performance is the result of the growth of our key promoted products and of our commercial execution across Canada and Latin America. In addition, we have expanded and strengthened our pipeline and will be leveraging our existing neurology infrastructure with the in-licensing of Jornay PM TM , our third neurology product added in the last nine months," said Samira Sakhia, President and Chief Executive Officer of Knight Therapeutics Inc.
1 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per share are non-GAAP measures. Refer to section Non-GAAP measures for additional details.
| SELECTED FINANCIAL RESULTS REPORTED UNDER IFRS
[In thousands of Canadian dollars]
|Change
|Change
|Q2-24
|Q2-23
|$ 1
|% 2
|YTD- 24
|YTD-23
|$ 1
|% 2
|Revenues
|95,573
|89,905
|5,668
|6 %
|182,177
|172,502
|9,675
|6%
|Gross margin
|47,337
|37,493
|9,844
|26%
|89,036
|78,255
|10,781
|14%
|Gross margin %
|50 %
|42 %
|49 %
|45 %
|Selling and marketing
|13,264
|12,874
|(390
|)
|3%
|25,913
|23,539
|(2,374
|)
|10%
|General and administrative
|12,099
|9,119
|(2,980
|)
|33%
|22,637
|18,225
|(4,412
|)
|24%
|Research and development
|5,806
|4,336
|(1,470
|)
|34%
|10,786
|8,523
|(2,263
|)
|27%
|Amortization of intangible assets
|11,674
|11,274
|(400
|)
|4%
|22,546
|22,445
|(101
|)
|—%
|Operating expenses
|42,843
|37,603
|(5,240
|)
|14%
|81,882
|72,732
|(9,150
|)
|13%
|Operating income (loss)
|4,494
|(110)
|4,604
|4185%
|7,154
|5,523
|1,631
|30%
|Net (loss) income
|(1,942 )
|1,840
|(3,782
|)
|206%
|(6,488 )
|(2,097)
|(4,391
|)
|209%
1 A positive variance represents a positive impact to net income (loss) and a negative variance represents a negative impact to net income (loss)
2 Percentage change is presented in absolute values
| SELECTED FINANCIAL RESULTS EXCLUDING IAS 29 1
[In thousands of Canadian dollars]
|Change
|Change
|Q2- 24
|Q2-23
|$
|%
|YTD- 24
|YTD-23
|$
|%
|Revenues
|94,121
|90,400
|3,721
|4%
|179,917
|173,067
|6,850
|4%
|Gross margin
|45,281
|40,244
|5,037
|13%
|85,977
|81,630
|4,347
|5%
|Gross margin %
|48 %
|45 %
|48 %
|47 %
|Selling and marketing
|12,968
|12,985
|(17
|)
|—%
|25,461
|23,698
|1,763
|7%
|General and administrative
|11,578
|9,188
|2,390
|26%
|21,790
|18,075
|3,715
|21%
|Research and development
|5,577
|4,623
|954
|21%
|10,417
|8,725
|1,692
|19%
|Amortization of intangible assets
|11,699
|11,189
|510
|5%
|22,545
|22,314
|231
|1%
|Operating expenses
|41,822
|37,985
|3,837
|10%
|80,213
|72,812
|7,401
|10%
|EBITDA 1
|15,641
|14,269
|1,372
|10%
|29,230
|32,506
|(3,276
|)
|10%
|Adjusted EBITDA 1
|15,744
|14,269
|1,475
|10%
|29,333
|32,506
|(3,173
|)
|10%
|Adjusted EBITDA per share 1
|0.16
|0.13
|0.03
|23%
|0.29
|0.30
|(0.01
|)
|3%
1 Financial results excluding the impact of IAS 29, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per share are non-GAAP measures. Refer to section " Non- GAAP measures" for additional details.
Revenues
For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, revenues excluding the impact of IAS 29 were $94,121 an increase of $3,721 or 4% mainly driven by a growth of $7,125 or 11% from our key promoted products offset by a decline in our mature products. The table below provides revenues by therapeutic area.
|Excluding the impact of IAS 29 1
|Change
|Therapeutic Area
|Q2- 24
|Q2- 23
|$
|%
|Oncology/Hematology
|35,625
|27,935
|7,690
|28%
|Infectious Diseases
|37,824
|45,567
|(7,743
|)
|17%
|Other Specialty
|20,672
|16,898
|3,774
|22%
|Total
|94,121
|90,400
|3,721
|4%
1 Revenues excluding the impact of IAS 29 is a non-GAAP measure, refer to section " Non-GAAP measures" for additional details.
The increase in revenues is explained by the following:
Gross margin
Excluding the impact of IAS 29, gross margin as a percentage of revenues was 48% in Q2-24 compared to 45% in Q2-23. The increase in the Q2-24 gross margin, as a percentage of revenues, was due to product mix including a lower proportion of Ambisome ® sales to MOH.
Selling and marketing ("S&M") expenses: For the quarter ended June 30, 2024 S&M expenses excluding the impact of IAS 29, were $12,968 in Q2-24 compared to $12,985 in Q2-23, a decrease of $17. There was no significant variance.
General and administrative ("G&A") expenses: For the quarter ended June 30, 2024 G&A expenses excluding the impact of IAS 29, were $11,578 in Q2-24 compared to $9,188 in Q2-23, an increase of $2,390 or 26%. The increase was mainly driven by an increase in structure and compensation expenses.
Research and development ("R&D") expenses: For the quarter ended June 30, 2024 R&D expenses excluding the impact of IAS 29, were $5,577 in Q2-24 compared to 4,623 in Q2-23, an increase of $954 or 21%. The increase was driven by an increase in product development activities in connection with our pipeline products and medical initiatives related to key promoted products. Knight invested $815 in Q2-24, an increase of $795 versus the prior year on its pipeline development activities. All costs related to development activities have been expensed which typically include regulatory submissions, analytical method transfers, stability studies and bio equivalence studies.
Adjusted EBITDA
For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, adjusted EBITDA increased by $1,475 or 10%. The increase was driven by a higher gross margin partly offset by higher G&A expenses, mainly related to structure and compensation increase and an increase in R&D expenses mainly due to an increase in our product development activities behind our pipeline.
| SELECT BALANCE SHEET ITEMS
[In thousands of Canadian dollars]
| June 30,
2024
| December 31,
2023
|Change
|$
|%
|Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
|152,668
|161,825
|(9,157
|)
|6%
|Trade and other receivables
|135,203
|141,684
|(6,481
|)
|5%
|Inventories
|103,645
|91,834
|11,811
|13%
|Financial assets
|115,728
|128,369
|(12,641
|)
|10%
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|84,821
|90,617
|(5,796
|)
|6%
|Bank loans
|50,952
|61,866
|(10,914
|)
|18%
Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities : As at June 30, 2024, Knight had $152,668 in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, a decrease of $9,157 or 6% as compared to December 31, 2023. The decrease is mainly due to the settlement of upfront and milestone payments in connection with product licensing agreements including Qelbree™, IPX203, Jornay PM™ and Cresemba ® , principal and interest payments on bank loans and repurchase of shares through the NCIB, partly offset by the cash inflows from operations. The cash inflows from operating activities were $29,795 driven by the operating results adjusted for noncash items such as depreciation, amortization as well as decrease in working capital of $3,576. The decrease in working capital was mainly due to a decrease in accounts receivable driven by the timing of collections from customers and an increase in inventory excluding the impact of IAS 29 driven by the timing of sales and purchases of inventory.
Bank loans: As at June 30, 2024, bank loans were at $50,952, a decrease of $10,914 or 18% as compared December 31, 2023 due to principal repayments of bank loans as well as the depreciation of the Brazilian Real and Colombian Pesos.
Corporate Updates
NCIB
On July 11, 2024, the Company announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange approved its notice of intention to launch a NCIB ("2024 NCIB"). Under the terms of the 2024 NCIB, Knight may purchase for cancellation up to 5,312,846 common shares of the Company which represented 10% of its public float as at June 30, 2024. The 2024 NCIB commenced on July 15, 2024 and will end on the earlier of July 14, 2025 or when the Company completes its maximum purchases under the NCIB. Furthermore, Knight entered into an agreement with a broker to facilitate purchases of its common shares under the NCIB.
During the three-month period ended June 30, 2024, the Company purchased 205,661 common shares at an average price of $6.04 for aggregate cash consideration of $1,242 under the 2023 NCIB. Subsequent to the quarter-end up to July 31, 2024, the Company purchased an additional 165,000 common shares at an average purchase price of $5.67 for an aggregate cash consideration of $936.
The Company has purchased an aggregate of 42.5 million shares at an average price of $5.70 since the launch of its share buy back program in 2019.
Financial Outlook Update
Financial Outlook
Knight provides guidance on revenues on a non-GAAP basis. This is due to both the difficulty in predicting Argentinian inflation rates and its IAS 29 impact.
For fiscal 2024, Knight has increased its financial guidance on revenues and now expects to generate between $355 million to $365 million in revenues up from $335 to $350 million. The adjusted EBITDA 1 is expected to be approximately 16% of revenues. The change in the financial outlook is primarily due to an improvement in forecasted LATAM currencies against the Canadian dollar as well as an acceleration of investments on our pipeline products. The guidance is based on a number of assumptions, including but not limited to the following:
Should any of the assumptions differ, the financial outlook and the actual results may vary materially. Refer to the risks and assumptions referred to in the Forward-Looking Statements section of this news release for further details.
1 Revenues excluding the impact of IAS 29 and adjusted EBITDA are a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the definitions in section "Non-GAAP measures" for additional details.
Conference Call Notice
Knight will host a conference call and audio webcast to discuss its second quarter ended June 30, 2024, today at 8:30 am ET. Knight cordially invites all interested parties to participate in this call.
Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Telephone : Toll Free: 1-800-836-8184 or International 1-289-819-1350
Webcast: www.knighttx.com or Webcast
This is a listen-only audio webcast. Media Player is required to listen to the broadcast.
Replay: An archived replay will be available for 30 days at www.knighttx.com
About Knight Therapeutics Inc.
Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight's Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the Company's web site at www.knighttx.com or www.sedarplus.ca .
Forward-Looking Statement
This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023 as filed on www.sedarplus.ca . Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information or future events, except as required by law.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
|Investor Contact:
|Knight Therapeutics Inc.
|Samira Sakhia
|Arvind Utchanah
|President & Chief Executive Officer
|Chief Financial Officer
|T: 514.484.4483
|T. +598.2626.2344
|F: 514.481.4116
|Email: IR@knighttx.com
|Email: IR@knighttx.com
|Website: www.knighttx.com
|Website: www.knighttx.com
NON-GAAP MEASURES
[In thousands of Canadian dollars]
The Company discloses non-GAAP measures and ratios that do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The Company believes that shareholders, investment analysts and other readers find such measures helpful in understanding the Company's financial performance. Non-GAAP financial measures and adjusted EBITDA per share ratio do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not have been calculated in the same way as similarly named financial measures presented by other companies.
The Company uses the following non-GAAP measures.
Revenues and Financial results excluding the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29
The Company applies IAS 29, Financial Reporting in Hyperinflation Economies, as the Company's Argentine subsidiaries used the Argentine Peso as their functional currency. IAS 29 requires that the financial statements of an entity whose functional currency is the currency of a hyperinflationary economy be adjusted based on an appropriate general price index to express the effects of inflation.
Revenues and financial results under IFRS are adjusted to remove the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29. The impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29 is calculated by applying an appropriate general price index to express the effects of inflation. After applying the effects of translation, the statement of income is converted using the closing foreign exchange rate of the month.
Revenues and financial results excluding the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29 allow results to be viewed without the impact of IAS 29 thereby facilitating the comparison of results period over period. The presentation of revenues and financial results excluding the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29 is considered to be a non-GAAP measure and does not have any standardized meaning under GAAP. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.
The following tables are reconciliations of financial results under IFRS to financial results excluding the impact of hyperinflation under IAS 29.
|Q2- 24
|YTD- 24
| Reported
under IFRS
| IAS 29
Adjustment
| Excluding the
Impact of
IAS 29
| Reported
under IFRS
| IAS 29
Adjustment
| Excluding the
Impact of
IAS 29
|Revenues
|95,573
|(1,452
|)
|94,121
|182,177
|(2,260
|)
|179,917
|Cost of goods sold
|48,236
|604
|48,840
|93,141
|799
|93,940
|Gross margin
|47,337
|(2,056
|)
|45,281
|89,036
|(3,059
|)
|85,977
|Gross margin (%)
|50%
|48%
|49%
|48%
|Expenses
|Selling and marketing
|13,264
|(296
|)
|12,968
|25,913
|(452
|)
|25,461
|General and administrative
|12,099
|(521
|)
|11,578
|22,637
|(847
|)
|21,790
|Research and development
|5,806
|(229
|)
|5,577
|10,786
|(369
|)
|10,417
|Amortization of intangible assets
|11,674
|25
|11,699
|22,546
|(1
|)
|22,545
|Operating income (loss)
|4,494
|(1,035
|)
|3,459
|7,154
|(1,390
|)
|5,764
|Q2- 23
|YTD- 23
|Reported under IFRS
| IAS 29
Adjustment
|Excluding the Impact of IAS 29
|Reported under IFRS
| IAS 29
Adjustment
|Excluding the Impact of IAS 29
|Revenues
|89,905
|495
|90,400
|172,502
|565
|173,067
|Cost of goods sold
|52,412
|(2,256)
|50,156
|94,247
|(2,810)
|91,437
|Gross margin
|37,493
|2,751
|40,244
|78,255
|3,375
|81,630
|Gross margin (%)
|42 %
|45%
|45 %
|47%
|Expenses
|Selling and marketing
|12,874
|111
|12,985
|23,539
|159
|23,698
|General and administrative
|9,119
|69
|9,188
|18,225
|(150)
|18,075
|Research and development
|4,336
|287
|4,623
|8,523
|202
|8,725
|Amortization of intangible assets
|11,274
|(85)
|11,189
|22,445
|(131)
|22,314
|Operating income
|(110 )
|2,369
|2,259
|5,523
|3,295
|8,818
Revenues and Financial results at constant currency
Revenues and financial results at constant currency are obtained by translating the prior period revenues and financial results from the functional currencies to CAD using the conversion rates in effect during the current period. Furthermore, with respect to Argentina, the Company excludes the impact of hyperinflation and translates the revenues and results at the average exchange rate in effect for each of the periods.
Revenues and financial results at constant currency allow results to be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates thereby facilitating the comparison of results period over period. The presentation of revenues and financial results under constant currency is considered to be a non-GAAP measure and does not have any standardized meaning under GAAP. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.
The following tables are reconciliations of financial results under IFRS to financial results and financial results at constant currency.
| Q2- 23
| YTD- 23
|Reported under IFRS
| IAS 29
Adjustment
|Constant Currency Adjustment
|Constant Currency
|Reported under IFRS
| IAS 29
Adjustment
|Constant Currency Adjustment
|Constant Currency
|Revenues
|89,905
|495
|112
|90,512
|172,502
|565
|3,592
|176,659
|Cost of goods sold
|52,412
|(2,256
|)
|(224
|)
|49,932
|94,247
|(2,810
|)
|1,453
|92,890
|Gross margin
|37,493
|2,751
|336
|40,580
|78,255
|3,375
|2,139
|83,769
Expenses
|Selling and marketing
|12,874
|111
|(53
|)
|12,932
|23,539
|159
|205
|23,903
|General and administrative
|9,119
|69
|301
|9,489
|18,225
|(150
|)
|501
|18,576
|Research and development
|4,336
|287
|20
|4,643
|8,523
|202
|96
|8,821
|Amortization of intangible assets
|11,274
|(85
|)
|233
|11,422
|22,445
|(131
|)
|128
|22,442
|Operating income
|(110
|)
|2,369
|(165
|)
|2,094
|5,523
|3,295
|1,209
|10,027
EBITDA
EBITDA is defined as operating income or loss adjusted to exclude amortization and impairment of intangible assets, depreciation, purchase price allocation accounting adjustments, and the impact of IAS 29 (accounting under hyperinflation) but to include costs related to leases.
EBITDA allows results to be viewed without the impact of amortization and impairment of intangible assets, depreciation, purchase price allocation accounting adjustments, and the impact of IAS 29 (accounting under hyperinflation) but to include costs related to leases fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates thereby facilitating the comparison of results period over period. The presentation of EBITDA is considered to be a non-GAAP measure and does not have any standardized meaning under GAAP. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is defined EBITDA adjusted for acquisition costs and non-recurring expenses.
Adjusted EBITDA allows results to be viewed without the impact of amortization and impairment of intangible assets, depreciation, purchase price allocation accounting adjustments, and the impact of IAS 29 (accounting under hyperinflation), acquisition costs and non-recurring expenses but to include costs related to leases fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates thereby facilitating the comparison of results period over period. The presentation of adjusted EBITDA is considered to be a non-GAAP measure and does not have any standardized meaning under GAAP. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.
The following table is a reconciliation of operating income (loss) to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA.
|Q2- 24
|Q2- 23
|YTD- 24
|YTD- 23
|Operating income (loss)
|4,494
|(110
|)
|7,154
|5,523
|Adjustments to operating income (loss):
|Amortization of intangible assets
|11,674
|11,274
|22,546
|22,445
|Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and ROU assets
|1,495
|884
|3,204
|2,796
|Lease costs (IFRS 16 adjustment)
|(982
|)
|(636
|)
|(1,864
|)
|(1,367
|)
|Impact of IAS 29
|(1,040
|)
|2,857
|(1,810
|)
|3,109
|EBITDA
|15,641
|14,269
|29,230
|32,506
|Acquisition and transition costs
|103
|—
|103
|—
|Adjusted EBITDA
|15,744
|14,269
|29,333
|32,506
Adjusted EBITDA per share
Adjusted EBITDA per share is defined as Adjusted EBITDA over number of common shares outstanding at the end of the respective period. The presentation of adjusted EBITDA per share is considered to be a non-GAAP ratio and does not have any standardized meaning under GAAP. As a result, the information presented may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.
The following table calculates adjusted EBITDA per share as follows:
|Q2- 24
|Q2- 23
|YTD- 24
|YTD- 23
|Adjusted EBITDA
|15,744
|14,269
|29,333
|32,506
|Adjusted EBITDA per common share
|0.16
|0.13
|0.29
|0.30
|Number of common shares outstanding at period end (in thousands)
|101,327
|107,177
|101,327
|107,177
| SELECTED FINANCIAL RESULTS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY
[In thousands of Canadian dollars]
|Excluding impact of IAS 29
|Constant Currency 1
|Change
|Constant Currency 1
|Change
|Q2- 24
|Q2-23
|$
|%
|YTD- 24
|YTD-23
|$
|%
|Revenues
|94,121
|90,512
|3,609
|4%
|179,917
|176,659
|3,258
|2%
|Gross margin
|45,281
|40,580
|4,701
|12%
|85,977
|83,769
|2,208
|3%
|Gross margin %
|48 %
|45 %
|48 %
|47 %
|Operating expenses
|41,822
|38,486
|(3,336
|)
|9%
|80,213
|73,742
|(6,471
|)
|9%
|EBITDA
|15,641
|14,227
|1,414
|10%
|29,230
|33,915
|(4,685
|)
|14%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|15,744
|14,227
|1,517
|11%
|29,333
|33,915
|(4,582
|)
|14%
|Adjusted EBITDA per share
|0.16
|0.13
|0.03
|23%
|0.29
|0.31
|(0.02
|)
|6%
1 Financial results at constant currency is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to section "Non-GAAP measures" for additional details.
| INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
[In thousands of Canadian dollars]
[Unaudited]
|As at
|June 30, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|ASSETS
|Current
|Cash and cash equivalents
|60,807
|58,761
|Marketable securities
|88,028
|95,657
|Trade receivables
|84,976
|88,722
|Other receivables
|5,835
|7,427
|Inventories
|103,645
|91,834
|Prepaids and deposits
|4,601
|4,881
|Other current financial assets
|8,631
|15,753
|Income taxes receivable
|4,087
|2,080
|Total current assets
|360,610
|365,115
Marketable securities
3,833
7,407
|Prepaids and deposits
|7,283
|7,767
|Right-of-use assets
|6,673
|6,190
|Property, plant and equipment
|14,814
|11,669
|Intangible assets
|295,548
|289,960
|Goodwill
|84,604
|79,844
|Other financial assets
|107,097
|112,616
|Deferred income tax assets
|20,510
|19,390
|Other long-term receivables
|44,392
|45,535
|Total non-current assets
|584,754
|580,378
|Total assets
|945,364
|945,493
| INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (continued)
[In thousands of Canadian dollars]
[Unaudited]
|As at
|June 30, 2024
|December 31, 2023
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|77,808
|85,366
|Lease liabilities
|2,569
|1,728
|Other liabilities
|1,801
|1,046
|Bank loans
|16,988
|17,850
|Income taxes payable
|918
|1,182
|Other balances payable
|5,745
|6,857
|Total current liabilities
|105,829
|114,029
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
7,013
5,251
|Lease liabilities
|4,587
|5,497
|Bank loans
|33,964
|44,016
|Other balances payable
|26,222
|27,012
|Deferred income tax liabilities
|4,948
|2,817
|Total liabilities
|182,563
|198,622
Shareholders' equity
|Share capital
|540,945
|540,046
|Warrants
|117
|117
|Contributed surplus
|25,662
|25,991
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|51,820
|29,829
|Retained earnings
|144,257
|150,888
|Total shareholders' equity
|762,801
|746,871
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|945,364
|945,493
| INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
|[In thousands of Canadian dollars, except for share and per share amounts]
|[Unaudited]
| Three months ended June 30,
| Six months ended June 30,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Revenues
|95,573
|89,905
|182,177
|172,502
|Cost of goods sold
|48,236
|52,412
|93,141
|94,247
|Gross margin
|47,337
|37,493
|89,036
|78,255
|Expenses
|Selling and marketing
|13,264
|12,874
|25,913
|23,539
|General and administrative
|12,099
|9,119
|22,637
|18,225
|Research and development
|5,806
|4,336
|10,786
|8,523
|Amortization of intangible assets
|11,674
|11,274
|22,546
|22,445
|Operating income (loss)
|4,494
|(110
|)
|7,154
|5,523
|Interest income on financial instruments measured at amortized cost
|(1,960
|)
|(2,015
|)
|(4,096
|)
|(4,194
|)
|Other interest income
|(624
|)
|(1,072
|)
|(1,129
|)
|(2,245
|)
|Interest expense
|2,284
|3,004
|4,861
|5,795
|Other expense
|(42
|)
|(310
|)
|(211
|)
|(216
|)
|Net loss (gain) on financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss
|665
|(3,939
|)
|16,932
|7,908
|Foreign exchange loss (gain)
|5,542
|4,918
|3,608
|4,845
|Gain on hyperinflation
|(2,084
|)
|(908
|)
|(6,380
|)
|(1,636
|)
|(Loss) income before income taxes
|713
|212
|(6,431
|)
|(4,734
|)
|Income tax
|Current
|1,245
|33
|2,914
|2,139
|Deferred
|1,410
|(1,661
|)
|(2,857
|)
|(4,776
|)
|Income tax expense (recovery)
|2,655
|(1,628
|)
|57
|(2,637
|)
|Net income (loss) for the period
|(1,942
|)
|1,840
|(6,488
|)
|(2,097
|)
|Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share
|(0.02
|)
|0.02
|(0.06
|)
|(0.02
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|Basic
|101,330,154
|108,475,559
|101,251,374
|109,988,526
|Diluted
|101,330,154
|108,678,732
|101,251,374
|109,988,526
| INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
[In thousands of Canadian dollars]
[Unaudited]
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net (loss) income for the period
|(1,942
|)
|1,840
|(6,488
|)
|(2,097
|)
|Adjustments reconciling net income to operating cash flows:
|Depreciation and amortization
|13,169
|12,158
|25,750
|25,241
|Net loss (gain) on financial instruments
|665
|(3,939
|)
|16,932
|7,908
|Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss
|(4,124
|)
|(809
|)
|(6,329
|)
|(2,062
|)
|Other operating activities
|3,078
|407
|(3,646
|)
|(92
|)
|10,846
|9,657
|26,219
|28,898
|Changes in non-cash working capital and other items
|(11,932
|)
|(11,143
|)
|3,576
|(26,068
|)
|Cash inflow (outflow) from operating activities
|(1,086
|)
|(1,486
|)
|29,795
|2,830
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Purchase of marketable securities
|(41,625
|)
|(76,334
|)
|(77,922
|)
|(185,550
|)
|Proceeds on maturity of marketable securities
|69,674
|75,200
|91,990
|181,168
|Investment in funds
|(1,072
|)
|(148
|)
|(1,203
|)
|(170
|)
|Purchase of intangible assets
|(16,735
|)
|—
|(26,817
|)
|(7,667
|)
|Other investing activities
|1,511
|5,482
|1,339
|7,705
|Cash inflow (outflow) from investing activities
|11,753
|4,200
|(12,613
|)
|(4,514
|)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Repurchase of common shares through Normal Course Issuer Bid
|(1,242
|)
|(13,951
|)
|(1,242
|)
|(24,465
|)
|Principal repayment of bank loans
|(6,930
|)
|(5,422
|)
|(8,659
|)
|(6,009
|)
|Proceeds from bank loans
|747
|1,443
|1,292
|2,090
|Other financing activities
|(3,937
|)
|(4,165
|)
|(5,650
|)
|(5,583
|)
|Cash outflow from financing activities
|(11,362
|)
|(22,095
|)
|(14,259
|)
|(33,967
|)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period
(695
)
(19,381
)
2,923
(35,651
)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period
|62,835
|56,218
|58,761
|71,679
|Net foreign exchange difference
|(1,333
|)
|1,007
|(877
|)
|1,816
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
|60,807
|37,844
|60,807
|37,844
Cash and cash equivalents
60,807
37,844
60,807
37,844
|Marketable securities
|91,861
|103,779
|91,861
|103,779
|Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
|152,668
|141,623
|152,668
|141,623
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
