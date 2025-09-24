Metals Australia (ASX:MLS)

Arrowhead Sees Significant Upside in Metals Australia’s Graphite Project

Description:

Market research firm Arrowhead believes Metals Australia (ASX:MLS) is positioned to benefit from surging demand for critical minerals tied to the global energy transition. In a September 2025 Due Diligence and Valuation Report, analysts Karan Mehta and Sahil Rustagi suggested a fair share value of AU$0.071 to AU$0.087, more than triple the current trading price of AU$0.022 as of mid-September 2025.

At the heart of this optimism is the company’s Lac Carheil graphite project in Quebec, Canada, which has rapidly advanced into Metals Australia’s flagship asset. The project now boasts an updated mineral resource of 50 million tonnes (Mt) grading 10.2 percent total graphitic carbon (TGC), containing 5.1 Mt of graphite, placing it among a select group of high-grade, large-scale deposits globally

Backed by strong technical partners and a grant from the Quebec government, the project is moving through a pre-feasibility study, with downstream integration plans centered on producing battery anode materials.

Lac Carheil Graphite Project: New MRE within World class graphite endowment covering 10 mapped and sampled graphite trends over 36 km in combined strike length. Less than 1/3rd of the claims held have been investigated

Highlights from the Arrowhead Report

  • Valuation Range: Arrowhead estimates a fair value bracket of AU$0.071 to AU$0.087 per share, versus the current market price of AU$0.022 (Sept. 16, 2025), implying meaningful upside potential.
  • Flagship Project: The Lac Carheil graphite project in Quebec now hosts a 50 Mt resource at 10.2 percent TGC, a fourfold increase from the maiden estimate, and is progressing through a pre-feasibility study.
  • Strategic Positioning: The project has achieved battery-grade graphite purity of 99.99 percent and benefits from supportive trade and supply-chain dynamics, including proposed US tariffs on Chinese graphite
  • Risks: As a pre-revenue exploration company, Metals Australia remains dependent on external funding despite holding AU$11.8 million in cash and having secured a C$600,000 Quebec grant
Read the full report here.


Metals Australia
High-quality graphite project with accelerated development pathway and outstanding portfolio of exploration properties, highly prospective for gold and copper in the Northern Territory, vanadium, titanium, iron, zinc, copper and silver in WA – and gold, silver and base metals in addition to graphite in Quebec, Canada.

Battery Anode Material Refinery - Design & Location Update

Battery Anode Material Refinery - Design & Location Update

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Battery Anode Material Refinery - Design & Location Update

Download the PDF here.

Graphite Resource Expansion Sets Project up a s World-Class

Graphite Resource Expansion Sets Project up a s World-Class

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Graphite Resource Expansion Sets Project up as World-Class

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Lac Carheil MRE to Benefit from Exceptional Assay Results

Lac Carheil MRE to Benefit from Exceptional Assay Results

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Lac Carheil MRE to Benefit from Exceptional Assay Results

Download the PDF here.

Drilling of N.T. Copper-Gold Targets Set to Begin

Drilling of N.T. Copper-Gold Targets Set to Begin

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Drilling of N.T. Copper-Gold Targets Set to Begin

Download the PDF here.

Corporate Presentation

Corporate Presentation

Blencowe Resources Plc (LSE: BRES), advancing the large-scale, high-quality Orom-Cross graphite project in Uganda, is pleased to release its latest corporate presentation, offering a detailed update on the Project's development and upcoming milestones.

Presentation Highlights:

Keep reading...Show less
Person placing a ballot in a voting box.

Québec Communities Vote "No" to La Loutre Graphite Mine

Residents in five Western Québec municipalities of have overwhelmingly rejected a proposed open-pit graphite mine, with 95 percent voting against the La Loutre project in a referendum.

Nearly 3,000 ballots were cast on Sunday (August 31) across Duhamel, Lac-des-Plages, Lac-Simon, Chénéville and Saint-Émile-de-Suffolk. Of those, 2,754 citizens voted against the asset, while only 115 were in favor.

The organizers say the result leaves no room for ambiguity about local opposition.

Keep reading...Show less
Glowing battery with text: "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: StrategX Jumps 64 Percent on Fundraising

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.

Statistics Canada released July’s consumer price index (CPI) data on Tuesday (August 19). The figures show that inflation decelerated that month, posting a 1.7 percent year-on-year gain, down from the 1.9 percent recorded in June.

The most significant contributor to the fall was a 16.1 percent decline in gasoline prices from the same period last year.

Keep reading...Show less
Pencils forming an L shape with "supply" and "demand" on yellow background.

Graphite Market Update: H1 2025 in Review

Oversupply and trade concerns were the most impactful factors in the graphite market in H1.

Prices for graphite fell by 10 to 20 percent in 2024, as noted in an International Energy Agency report, and heading into 2025 the sector was expected to see continued divergence between China and ex-China regions.

Analysts anticipated that domestic Chinese prices would remain low, while US and European benchmarks were expected to climb as supply shifted away from China and created tighter markets.

Keep reading...Show less
Futuristic lithium-ion battery design with digital elements.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Focus Graphite Rises Over 90 Percent

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.

On Friday (August 15), Statistics Canada released wholesale trade data for June. The release indicates that sales increased 0.7 percent to C$84.7 billion for the month, with four of seven sectors reporting gains.

The increases were led by the food, beverage and tobacco sector, which increased 1.7 percent to C$15.6 billion, and on a provincial level by Québec, which reported 1.9 percent higher sales at C$15.3 billion. Sales also increased in the mineral, ore and precious metals subsector, rising to C$1.02 billion in June from C$750.84 million recorded in May.

Keep reading...Show less
Closeup of electric vehicle charging lithium-ion battery, which requires minerals such as graphite.

Top 3 Canadian Graphite Stocks of 2025

Graphite prices have experienced volatility recently due to bottlenecks in demand for electric vehicles.

One major factor experts are watching right now is the trade war between China and the US.

China introduced export restrictions on certain graphite products on December 1, 2023, making it a requirement for Chinese exporters to apply for special permits to ship the material to global markets. In July 2024, the Trump administration in the US announced it would raise tariffs on battery-grade graphite imports from China to 93.5 percent.

Keep reading...Show less

