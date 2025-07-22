- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
July 21, 2025
American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Trading Halt
12 February
American Rare Earths Limited
Investor Insight
American Rare Earths is unlocking the USA's rare earths potential through its strategic, high-value asset in Wyoming, ramping up its development to bolster the North American critical minerals supply chain.
Overview
American Rare Earths (ASX:ARR,OTCQX:ARRNF,ADR:AMRRY) is a critical minerals exploration company focused on its 100 percent owned Halleck Creek project in Wyoming. This project represents the largest known rare earth deposit in the US, with high concentrations of key magnet elements such as neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium—essential components for renewable energy, electric vehicles and advanced defense systems.
The US currently depends on China for 80 to 90 percent of its rare earth processing, which poses a significant supply chain risk. Halleck Creek’s vast resource, with a 2.63-billion-ton JORC estimate at 3,292 parts per million (ppm) total rare earth oxide (TREO), provides an opportunity to secure domestic supply for nearly 100 years.Beyond its substantial resource base, the project offers significant exploration upside, presenting a multi-generational opportunity to establish a sustainable rare earths supply chain in the US. The support from EXIM Bank further highlights the strategic importance of Halleck Creek in reducing U.S. dependency on foreign suppliers.
Company Highlights
- American Rare Earth’s flagship project, Halleck Creek, is one of North America’s largest REE deposits. With a 2.63-billion-ton JORC resource at 3,292 ppm TREO, it holds the potential to meet US rare earths demand for approximately 100 years.
- The company is completely focused on developing a US-based critical minerals supply chain, aligning with US policies to reduce reliance on China for rare earth supply.
- The Halleck Creek project’s planned development consists of two phases. Phase 1 entails development of the Cowboy State mine, which is located entirely on Wyoming state land, enabling faster permitting and streamlined regulatory processes. Subsequently, cash flow generated from CSM will support development of the federal portions of Halleck Creek in Phase 2.
- This phased approach allows ARR to accelerate its pathway to production, enhance shareholder value, and strengthen its position as a key domestic supplier of rare earth elements in the United States.
- Well-positioned to address critical supply chain vulnerabilities, Halleck Creek benefits from strong federal and state support, including a non-binding EXIM Bank letter of interest for funding up to $456 million.
Key Projects
Halleck Creek Project (Wyoming)
The Halleck Creek project in Albany County, Wyoming, is the cornerstone of ARR’s growth strategy. Recognized as one of the largest, rare-earth deposits in North America, it boasts a JORC-compliant resource of 2.63 billion tons at 3,292 ppm TREO. The deposit is hosted in Precambrian granites and metamorphic rocks, which contain REE-enriched minerals like monazite and bastnaesite. The coarse-grained nature of the mineralization ensures cost-effective extraction and processing.
The high TREO content and low levels of impurities make Halleck Creek well-suited for producing separated rare earth oxides, particularly key magnet elements such as neodymium, praseodymium, terbium and dysprosium. The project’s proximity to established infrastructure, including roads and utilities, supports cost-efficient development. Detailed geological surveys have delineated a large, continuous mineralized zone, which currently covers only 16 percent of the total land package. Advanced metallurgical testing has confirmed recovery rates of up to 67 percent, with further optimization efforts ongoing. Drilling campaigns in 2024 successfully expanded resource estimates, validating the deposit’s scalability.
ARR plans to take a phased development approach for Halleck Creek, designed to maximize early value while minimizing risk. Phase 1 entails the development of the Cowboy State mine (CSM), which will focus on mining high-grade zones and generating early cash flow. Phase 1 will be developed entirely on Wyoming state land, enabling faster permitting and streamlined regulatory processes.
According to the Phase 1 Scoping Study, the CSM development is projected to require an initial capex of $380 million, with a 20 percent contingency. The study estimates an NPV of $430 million at a 10 percent discount rate and an IRR of 21.1 percent, based on a 3-million-ton-per-annum throughput rate. The project is expected to have a payback period of 2.9 years and a life of mine exceeding 20 years, with significant potential for future expansion.
In Phase 2, ARR plans to expand operations into federal land areas within the Halleck Creek property. This phase involves de-risking the federal portions of the project by leveraging cash flow from the initial phase and advancing permitting processes in parallel. Additionally, ARR is actively engaging with state regulators and local stakeholders to ensure compliance and support for its phased development approach.
Upcoming Work
ARR is advancing its development efforts on Halleck Creek over several fronts. The company plans to conduct additional drilling aimed at expanding the resource by targeting unexplored zones with known mineralization. In parallel, Phase 2 metallurgical testing will focus on improving recovery rates and producing high purity separated rare earth oxides to enhance project economics. To maintain its accelerated timeline, ARR is making progress on permitting, including advancing state-level approvals and environmental baseline studies for the CSM area. Furthermore, the company plans to initiate a pre-feasibility study (PFS) by late 2025, emphasizing a phased development strategy that includes the CSM as a key component.
La Paz Project (Arizona)
The La Paz project, located in western Arizona, is a promising asset in ARR’s portfolio, featuring a 171-million-ton JORC resource. The deposit is enriched in light rare earth elements, particularly cerium, lanthanum and neodymium, which are critical for renewable energy technologies and electric vehicles. The project benefits from excellent infrastructure, including proximity to roads and power. ARR continues to evaluate the potential for expanding the resource and advancing the project through further drilling and metallurgical testing. Although secondary to Halleck Creek, it holds potential as a long-term asset for ARR’s portfolio.
Beaver Creek (Wyoming)
This project is located near Halleck Creek and shares similar geological characteristics, indicating potential for significant rare earth mineralization. Preliminary fieldwork has identified areas with elevated rare earth element concentrations, and ARR plans to conduct detailed mapping and geophysical surveys to define drill targets.
Searchlight (Nevada)
Situated close to Mountain Pass, the only currently operating rare earth mine in the US, the Searchlight project is strategically located in a region known for its rare earth potential. ARR’s exploration strategy includes leveraging historical data and conducting modern geochemical sampling to identify high-priority areas for further exploration.
Leadership Team
Chris Gibbs - CEO & Executive Director
Appointed in November 2021, Chris Gibbs brings more than 30 years of experience in the resource sector across Australia, Canada, the US, South America, Africa and Europe. His track record includes driving growth and operational excellence for industry-leading mining companies. Prior to joining ARR, Gibbs held senior positions at Argonaut Gold, Centerra Gold, Barrick Gold, Placer Dome and Millennium Chemicals.
Joe Evers - President
Joe Evers has served in various leadership roles in the energy and mining industry. Most recently, Evers served as general counsel of American Rare Earths. Prior to that, he was corporate counsel at an international mining company and held positions of increasing responsibility in the land and policy departments at a publicly traded oil and gas company. Originally hailing from Sheridan, Wyoming, Evers received a bachelor’s degree and JD/MA in Environment & Natural Resources from the University of Wyoming. Evers was instrumental in securing a US$7.1 million grant from the State of Wyoming with support from partners Wyoming Energy Authority and the University of Wyoming Energy Resources Council.
Dwight Kinnes - Chief Technical Officer
A geologist with decades of experience, Dwight Kinnes has specialized in geological modeling of complex deposits in various international locations. Before joining ARR, he served as president of Highland GeoComputing LLC for 17 years, providing geological field services, modeling, GIS and database management to the mining industry.
Wayne Kernaghan - Company Secretary
Appointed on September 25, 2020. Wayne Kernaghan is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia with over 35 years’ experience in various areas of the mining industry. He is a fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and a chartered secretary.
Board of Directors
Richard Hudson - Chairman
Richard Hudson contributes deep leadership expertise in mining and exploration, with a focus on mineral royalties, mineral economics, financial management, strategic planning and acquisitions. His extensive experience enhances the board's capacity to guide ARR's strategic initiatives.
Sten L Gustafson - Non-executive Director and Deputy Chairman
Sten Gustafson is the chief executive officer and a director of Pyrophyte Acquisition (NYSE:PHYT), a special purpose acquisition company focused on companies that provide products, services, equipment and technologies that support a variety of energy transition solutions. He is a highly experienced energy service industry executive, investment banker and corporate securities attorney. With over 25 years of experience in the global energy sector, Gustafson has advised on more than 100 corporate transactions worldwide worth over US$100 billion in value.
Melissa ‘Mel’ Sanderson - Non-executive Director
Melissa Sanderson’s international career has spanned diplomacy and mining for more than 30 years. She is adept at cross-cultural communication and brings exceptional leadership experience in inclusivity and diversity issues. At global mining leader Freeport-McMoRan, Sanderson sited, staffed and ran a corporate office focused on government and public relations and social responsibility programs. She has also served as a senior diplomat in the US Department of State.
Hugh Keller - Non-executive Director
Hugh Keller had a successful 34 year career as a partner at the law firm Dawson Waldron (now Ashurst) until retirement from full time legal practice in 2010. During this time, Keller served as joint national managing partner, Sydney office managing partner, chairman of the staff superannuation fund, one of the practice leaders, and as a board member. He was a non-executive director of ASX listed Thakral Holdings and a member of its audit committee until the company was acquired in a public takeover by Brookfield. He was a non-executive director of LJ Hooker and a member of its audit committee. He has also served as chairman of a large private investment company, several small investment companies and a private small exploration company. Keller has extensive legal experience and expertise in commercial contracts and arrangements, and public company audit committee procedures and requirements. He has led large teams of professionals and successfully managed people and resources in large projects.
Advancing one of the largest REE deposits in North America
21h
Resignation of Managing Director/CEO
American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Resignation of Managing Director/CEO
18 July
Project Update - Optimisation Underway Halleck Creek
American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Project Update - Optimisation Underway Halleck Creek
16 July
Updated Announcement -Metallurgical Test Holes
American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Updated Announcement -Metallurgical Test Holes
08 July
Strong Leach Recoveries and Low Impurities
American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Strong Leach Recoveries and Low Impurities
28 May
ARR advances permitting at Cowboy State Mine
American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced ARR advances permitting at Cowboy State Mine
18 July
Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: American Rare Earths Jumps On Halleck Creek Results
Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of Australia’s top-performing mining stocks on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.
This week, rare earths focused explorers and developers appear on the top list, alongside gold-antimony and hydrogen companies.
Among these is the week's top performer American Rare Earths (ASX:ARR), which released leach recovery results from metallurgical testing at its Halleck Creek project in Wyoming, US, and is progressing optimization work and test mining.
In resource news, gold prices rose on Wednesday following news reports that US President Donald Trump planned to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, but trimmed gains after Trump denied the claim.
Market and commodity price round-up
The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 8,570.40 on Monday (July 14) and closed at 8,639.00 on Thursday (July 17), marking a 0.8 percent increase over the period.
As for precious metals, gold demonstrated a 0.77 percent fall in US dollars, going from US$3,354.74 on July 14 to US$3,328.90 on July 17 at 5 p.m. AEST. On the other hand. gold increased 0.8 percent in Australian dollars, moving from AU$5,102.33 to AU$5,142.94 over the same period.
Silver pulled back in US dollars through Thursday, starting the week at US$38.41 in US dollars and closed at US$37.77, a 1.67 percent decrease. In Australian dollars, ended the period flat, going from AU$58.39 to AU$58.35.
Top ASX mining stocks this week
How did ASX mining stocks perform against this backdrop?
Take a look at this week’s five best-performing Australian mining stocks below as we break down their operations and why these mining stocks are up this week.
Stock data for this article was retrieved at 4 p.m. AEST on July 17 using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies trading on the ASX with market capitalizations greater than AU$10 million are included. Mineral companies within the non-energy minerals, energy minerals, process industry and producer manufacturing sectors were considered.
1. American Rare Earths (ASX:ARR)
Weekly gain: 75 percent
Market cap: AU$220.73 million
Share price: AU$0.455
American Rare Earths is a rare earth exploration and development company advancing its flagship Halleck Creek rare earths project in Wyoming, US. The project’s Cowboy State Mine area is currently in the pre-feasibility and test mining stage.
On Wednesday (July 16), the company announced the results of an extensive leach testing program undertaken on allanite-enriched mineral concentrate from Halleck Creek, reporting “strong leach recoveries and low impurities.”
American Rare Earths reported on Friday that mineral processing optimisation tests at Halleck Creek are underway. Test mining at Halleck Creek's Cowboy State Mine area is also scheduled to commence.
Shares of the company peaked at AU$0.475 on Thursday, a day after the announcement of the leach testing results.
2. Critical Resources (ASX:CRR)
Weekly gain: 66.67 percent
Market cap: AU$13.85 million
Share price: AU$0.005
Critical Resources is an exploration company developing lithium and rare earths projects in Australia and Greenland.
Its flagship project is the Mavis Lake lithium project in Canada, located near Dryden in Northwestern Ontario.
In Australia, its main focus is the Amoco gold-antimony project in Armidale, New South Wales.
On July 10, the company commenced a soil geochemistry program at Amoco, marking a step towards a maiden drill program.
“The systematic multi-element geochemical survey is being supported by modern geochemical assay techniques, which have led to significant improvements in the detection limits of critical pathfinder elements,” CEO Tim Wither said.
The soil mapping program is expected to be completed by the end of July, while final assay results are anticipated in late August.
Shares of the company peaked at AU$0.005 on Wednesday.
3. Rokeby Resources (ASX:RKB)
Weekly gain: 60 percent
Market cap: AU$19.62 million
Share price: AU$0.016
Rokeby Resources, previously named Inca Minerals, is an exploration company focused on Australian gold and antimony projects across Queensland, Western Australia and the Northern Territory.
The company completed its name change on Thursday, and announced an ASX ticker symbol change from ICG to RKB effective July 21.
Rokeby is currently exploring its flagship Hurricane project in North Queensland, located in the Hodgkinson Province.
The company reported rock chip sampling results at Hurricane on Wednesday, including a peak antimony sample grading 6.53 antimony and 6.44 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and a peak gold sample grading 69.5 g/t.
“The results extend the footprint of known high-grade gold and antimony mineralisation, building on previous sampling that confirmed the presence of a significant orogenic system,” Rokeby said.
The company is now performing field preparations at Hurricane, with drilling to commence upon site work completion.
Shares of Rokeby hit their highest point of the week on Thursday at AU$0.016.
4. Provaris Energy (ASX:PV1)
Weekly gain: 53.85 percent
Market cap: AU$14.76 million
Share price: AU$0.02
Provaris Energy is a compressed hydrogen transport and storage solutions company with projects in Norway.
It also used to hold a green hydrogen project in the Tiwi Islands, part of Australia’s Northern Territory. However, in a July 10 article by Renew Economy, Provaris told the publication it has officially dropped its Tiwi hydrogen project due to a slow process for economic and land agreements, alongside a waning offtake interest from Singapore.
The company has transferred its focus and technical learnings to its FjordH2 project in Norway and its proprietary gaseous hydrogen containment tank. It is progressing its H2Neo carrier and H2Leo barge, which use the technology, towards “final marine classification and approvals, along with critical safety studies.”
The company’s share price began gaining earlier this week following a Monday report on the stock by RaaS Research. The firm stated it believed Provaris was significantly undervalued based on its analysis of the company’s business, with its tank technology providing upside. RaaS estimated a net asset value range of AU$83 million to AU$147 million, translating to AU$0.11 to AU$0.19 per share.
5. RareX (ASX:REE)
Weekly gain: 50 percent
Market cap: AU$24.84 million
Share price: AU$0.027
RareX is a critical minerals company focused on rare earths, niobium and gallium.
The company’s assets include the Cummins Range rare-earth-phosphate, Khaleesi niobium-gallium and Mount Manbridge heavy rare earths projects in Western Australia, and the Mrima Hill rare-earth-niobium project in Kenya.
RareX has been re-assaying its previous drill cores from Cummins Range after discovering gallium oxide grades of up to 6,826 grams per tonne in historical drill cores in late March.
In late June, the company reported that the first 15 holes of the re-assaying confirmed the significance of the gallium resource, with consistent results including 60 meters at an average grade of 99 g/t gallium oxide.
Its most recent project news came on July 7, when it shared news from the first few days of exploration at the Mount Manbridge project.
On Thursday, RareX halted trading at its request pending an important announcement related to a capital raising. Trading is scheduled to commence on Monday.
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: American Rare Earths and Provaris Energy are clients of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
16 July
Apple, MP Materials Ink US$500 Million Deal to Build US Rare Earth Magnet Supply Chain
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP) have signed a US$500 million supply agreement to manufacture rare earth magnets in the US from 100 percent recycled materials.
Under the deal, MP will deliver recycled magnets starting in 2027 to support “hundreds of millions” of Apple devices, including iPhones, iPads and MacBooks. Announced on Tuesday (July 15), the deal marks a major step forward in Apple’s plan to build more sustainable domestic supply chains for its core technologies.
“American innovation drives everything we do at Apple, and we’re proud to deepen our investment in the US economy,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a press release. “Rare earth materials are essential for making advanced technology, and this partnership will help strengthen the supply of these vital materials here in the United States.”
The two companies spent nearly five years developing recycling technologies capable of meeting Apple’s stringent performance and environmental standards. Now, MP will build a commercial-scale recycling line at its Mountain Pass site to process magnet scrap and recovered components from decommissioned products.
To fulfill Apple’s requirements, MP will also expand its Fort Worth, Texas, facility — dubbed “Independence” — creating dozens of new roles in manufacturing, as well as research and development.
“We are proud to partner with Apple to launch MP’s recycling platform and scale up our magnetics business,” said MP CEO James Litinsky in a separate Tuesday press release. “This collaboration deepens our vertical integration, strengthens supply chain resilience, and reinforces America’s industrial capacity at a pivotal moment.”
MP's share price soared 20 percent following the news, pushing its market cap to near US$10 billion.
Analysts view the deal as a validation of MP’s strategy to build a fully domestic rare earth magnet supply chain and as a boost to national efforts to reduce reliance on China, which controls roughly 70 percent of global rare earths supply.
MP currently operates the only active US rare earths mine at Mountain Pass. Rare earth magnets produced from its materials power devices ranging from consumer electronics and electric vehicles to wind turbines and defense systems.
MP teams up with defense department
Just days before the Apple deal, MP secured a US$400 million preferred equity investment from the US Department of Defense (DoD), making the Pentagon its largest shareholder.
The funds will support a second magnet manufacturing plant — called the 10X facility — which is slated for commissioning in 2028 and will increase MP’s annual magnet output to 10,000 metric tons.
The government has also committed to purchasing 100 percent of the magnets produced at the new plant for 10 years, guaranteeing a floor price of US$110 per kilogram for neodymium-praseodymium oxide.
If market prices fall below that level, the DoD will pay the difference. Once production begins, the government will also receive 30 percent of any profits above the guaranteed price.
With operations spanning mining, separation, metallization and magnet production, MP is currently the only US firm with end-to-end capabilities for rare earth magnet manufacturing. The company is also expecting a US$150 million Pentagon loan to enhance its heavy rare earths separation capabilities at Mountain Pass.
MP’s Independence facility in Texas, alongside the upcoming 10X plant, anchors its downstream production strategy. The recycled feedstock used for Apple’s magnets will be sourced from post-industrial waste and retired electronics — reducing environmental impact while reinforcing resource resilience.
Apple, for its part, is pressing ahead with its US$500 billion US manufacturing initiative.
Earlier this year, it announced plans for a new artificial intelligence server factory in Texas and signaled continued interest in reshoring key parts of its production ecosystem.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
11 July
Rare Earths Firm MP Materials to Get US$400 Million Defense Department Investment
The US Department of Defense (DoD) will become the largest shareholder in MP Materials (NYSE:MP) after agreeing to purchase US$400 million worth of preferred stock in the company.
MP Materials is known for owning and operating the only US rare earths mine.
The rare earths producer said the proceeds from the investment will fund the expansion of its processing capabilities at the Mountain Pass mine in California and support the construction of a second magnet manufacturing facility in the US.
The materials mined and processed by MP Materials are critical to the production of permanent magnets used in military systems, including the F-35 fighter jet, drones, and submarines.
The US has depended heavily on foreign imports for these materials — primarily from China, which accounted for about 70 percent of rare earth imports in 2023, according to the US Geological Survey.
In a press release issued on Thursday (July 10), MP Materials described the agreement as a "transformational public-private partnership." The company also said the deal will "dramatically accelerate the build-out of an end-to-end US rare earth magnet supply chain and reduce foreign dependency."
The investment gives the Pentagon newly created preferred stock convertible into common shares, along with a 10-year warrant to buy additional stock at US$30.03 per share. If fully converted and exercised, the DoD would own 15 percent of MP Materials, based on current share counts as of Wednesday (July 9). That would exceed the 8.61 percent stake held by CEO James Litinsky and the 8.27 percent stake held by BlackRock Fund Advisors.
Litinsky emphasized that the deal does not equate to government control of the company. “This is not a nationalization,” he told CNBC. “We remain a thriving public company. We now have a great new partner in our economically largest shareholder, DoD, but we still control our company. We control our destiny. We’re shareholder driven.”
MP’s new magnet facility, called 10X, will increase the company’s magnet manufacturing capacity to 10,000 metric tons annually once it begins commissioning in 2028. The exact location of the facility has not yet been disclosed.
The Pentagon has committed to purchasing 100 percent of the magnets produced at the 10X facility for 10 years.
Additionally, the DoD will guarantee a minimum price of US$110 per kilogram for MP’s neodymium-praseodymium oxide, a key material for magnet production.
If market prices fall below that level, the Pentagon will pay the difference quarterly. In return, once the new facility is operational, the government will receive 30 percent of any upside above US$110 per kilogram.
To further support the buildout, MP Materials expects to receive a US$150 million loan from the Pentagon within 30 days to expand its heavy rare earth separation capabilities at Mountain Pass, the only active rare earth mine in the US.
It is also commissioning a magnetics facility in Texas, known as Independence, to bolster its downstream processing capabilities.
As the only domestic miner with vertically integrated capabilities and a clear path to rare earth magnet production at scale, MP Materials now sits at the center of the Biden-to-Trump era effort to bring critical minerals supply chains back to American soil.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
04 July
Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Mkango Gains 90 Percent on Spinout News
Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.
On Monday (June 30), Statistics Canada released its natural resource indicator report for the first quarter of 2025.
The data shows a 1.6 percent growth quarter-over-quarter in the real gross domestic product (GDP) of the sector during the three-month period, indicating that the sector outpaced the broader economy, which posted an increase of just 0.5 percent.
The energy subsector led the way with a 2.2 percent gain, driven by increases of 2 percent in crude oil and 3.4 percent in electricity.
The minerals and mining sector increased by just 0.4 percent overall. Within it, the manufacturing of metallic mineral products grew 4 percent, and non-metallic mineral extraction rose 3.2 percent.
On the other hand, metallic mineral extraction declined by 2.9 percent
Although real GDP increased, exports declined at the start of the year. Energy exports fell by 1.8 percent, due to a 12.4 percent decrease in outgoing refined petroleum products. Similarly, mineral and mining exports were also down by a more modest 0.9 percent.
South of the border, the “One Big Beautiful Bill” was passed by the US Congress on Thursday (July 3). The legislation is a cornerstone policy of President Donald Trump’s economic policy and includes several significant tax and spending cuts.
Among the provisions is an extension of US$4.5 trillion in tax breaks originally enacted by Trump in 2017 during his first term.
The package will increase defense and national security spending, including significantly increased funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and money earmarked for the development of the “Golden Dome” missile defense system.
To offset the decrease in tax income and increase in spending, the government made US$1.2 trillion in cuts to Medicaid and food stamps and clawed back green energy tax credits.
Critics of the bill have warned that it would result in increased deficit spending by the government, as shortfalls are expected to add more than US$3.3 trillion to the federal deficit over the next decade.
Markets and commodities react
In Canada, markets were closed on Tuesday (July 1) for the Canada Day holiday. Equity markets saw moderate gains this week with the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) rising 1.24 percent to close at 27,036.16 on Friday.
The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) fared better, gaining 3.9 percent to 755.22, while the CSE Composite Index (CSE:CSECOMP) climbed 1.9 percent to 120.92.
Markets in the US also had a shortened week and were closed on Friday for the July 4 holiday. US equities were also in positive territory this week, with the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:INX) gaining 2.09 percent to close Thursday at 6,279.36, the Nasdaq 100 (INDEXNASDAQ:NDX) climbing 1.7 percent to 22,866.97 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) rising 0.77 percent to 44,828.54.
The gold price rose 1.85 percent to US$3,333.90 by Friday at 4 p.m. EDT, while the silver price ended the week up 2.39 percent to US$36.85.
In base metals, the COMEX copper price was unchanged this week at US$5.12 per pound. Meanwhile, the S&P GSCI (INDEXSP:SPGSCI) gained 1.49 percent to close at 552.55.
Top Canadian mining stocks this week
How did mining stocks perform against this backdrop?
Take a look at this week’s five best-performing Canadian mining stocks below.
Stock data for this article was retrieved at 4 p.m. EDT on Friday using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies trading on the TSX, TSXV and CSE with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million are included. Mineral companies within the non-energy minerals, energy minerals, process industry and producer manufacturing sectors were considered.
1. Mkango Resources (TSXV:MKA)
Weekly gain: 90 percent
Market cap: C$147.17 million
Share price: C$0.57
Mkango Resources is a rare earths exploration and development company focused on advancing rare earths mining and recycling projects. The company owns the Songwe Hill rare earths project in Southeast Malawi. The property comprises 11 retention licenses and has undergone historic exploration dating back to the 1980s.
A July 2022 feasibility study for the property demonstrated economic viability with a post-tax net present value of US$559 million, an internal rate of return of 31.5 percent and a payback period of 2.5 years.
The report was based on a February 2019 reserve estimate that reported measured and indicated total rare earth oxide (TREO) resources of 297,400 metric tons from 21.03 million metric tons of ore with an average grade of 1.5 percent and inferred resources of 366,200 metric tons of TREOs from 27.54 million metric tons of ore with an average grade of 1.33 percent.
The company is also developing the Pulawy rare earth separation plant in Poland in partnership with Grupa Azoty Zakłady Azotowe. Once complete, the plant is expected to produce 2,000 metric tons per year of neodymium, praseodymium and didymium oxides. It will also produce 50 metric tons per year of dysprosium and terbium oxides.
Additionally, Mkango holds a 79.4 percent interest in Maginito, which owns HyProMag, a company specializing in the recycling of rare earth magnets. The remaining 20.6 percent interest is held by CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH,OTCQB:CTHCF).
Shares in Mkango were up this week after the company announced on Thursday that it had entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Crown PropTech Acquisitions. The company stated that its subsidiary, Lancaster Exploration, and other subsidiaries would merge with Crown PropTech to create what it describes as a vertically integrated, global rare earths platform that incorporates Songwe Hill and the Pulawy separation plant. The combined entity will be named Mkango Rare Earths and trade on the Nasdaq.
Following the deal, which is targeted to close in Q4, Mkango will focus on its rare earths recycling business.
2. Lithium South Development (TSXV:LIS)
Weekly gain: 50 percent
Market cap: C$55.61 million
Share price: C$0.18
Lithium South Development is an explorer and developer advancing its Hombre Muerto North lithium brine project in Argentina. The property consists of nine concessions covering a land package of 5,687 hectares.
According to its April 2024 preliminary economic assessment, the company is planning to install production wells at the Tramo, Natalia Maria and Alba Sabrina concessions. The assessment demonstrated project economics with a post-tax net present value of US$934 million, an internal rate of return of 31.6 percent and a payback period of 2.5 years.
The included resource estimate for the three concessions reported a combined measured and indicated lithium resource of 297,400 metric tons from 404.1 million cubic meters of brine with an average concentration of 736 milligrams per liter.
The most recent news from Lithium South was released on June 25, when the company provided an update on its environmental impact assessment. Lithium South said that it had received a response from the mining secretariat of the Salta Province regarding the assessment and was in the process of responding to obtain final approval, which would allow the company to construct a pilot plant for its definitive feasibility study.
3. Oceanic Iron Ore (TSXV:FEO)
Weekly gain: 46.81 percent
Market cap: C$55.61 million
Share price: C$0.345
Oceanic Iron Ore is an exploration and development company working to advance its Ungava Bay iron projects in Northern Québec, Canada.
The properties consist of 3,000 claims covering a total land package of 1,500 square kilometers across three project areas: Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake and Roberts Lake.
A January 2020 preliminary economic assessment for Hopes Advance presented project economics, showing a post-tax net present value of US$1.4 billion, an internal rate of return of 16.8 percent and a payback period of 6.7 years.
The report also included a reserve estimate for Hopes Advance with a measured and indicated resource of 515 million metric tons of iron concentrate from 1.39 billion metric tons of ore with an average grade of 32.1 percent.
On Monday, Oceanic settled C$139,666 in accrued interest from several debentures by issuing common shares at a price of C$0.24. While shares didn’t move much, they picked up steam significantly in the latter half of the week.
4. Excellon Resources (TSXV:EXN)
Weekly gain: 44.44 percent
Market cap: C$55.61 million
Share price: C$0.325
Excellon Resources is an exploration and development company that is advancing its recently acquired Mallay silver mine in Peru back into production.
Mining at the site produced 6 million ounces of silver, 45 million pounds of zinc and 35 million pounds of lead between 2012 and 2018 before the operation was placed on care and maintenance.
On June 24, Excellon announced that it had completed its acquisition of Minera CRC, and its Mallay mine and Tres Cerros gold-silver project in Peru.
Excellon began the court-supervised acquisition process in October 2024. On March 11, Excellon announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement with Adar Mining and Premier Silver, which resolved any outstanding disputes between Adar, Premier, and Minera, and paved the way to complete the transaction.
In the June release, the company stated that it will immediately commence the next phase of its strategy to restart the mine. As Mallay is fully permitted with infrastructure in place, Excellon is aiming for run-rate silver production in Q2 of next year.
Additionally, the company announced on Thursday that it had appointed Mike Hoffman to its board of directors. Hoffman has been in the mining sector for over 35 years, and has experience with developing mines in Latin America.
5. Benz Mining (TSXV:BZ)
Weekly gain: 40.54 percent
Market cap: C$121.72 million
Share price: C$0.52
Benz Mining is a gold exploration company that is focused on advancing projects in Québec and Western Australia.
Its flagship Eastmain project consists of an 8,000 hectare property located in Central Québec within the Upper Eastmain Greenstone belt. The most recent resource estimate from May 2023 reported an indicated resource of 384,000 ounces of gold from 1.3 metric tons of ore grading 9 g/t gold, and an inferred resource of 621,000 ounces of gold from 3.8 metric tons grading 5.1 g/t.
Earlier this year, Benz acquired the Glenburgh and Mt Egerton gold projects in Western Australia from Spartan Resources (ASX:SPR). It has spent much of 2025 exploring Glenburgh, which covers an area of 786 square kilometers and features 50 kilometers of strike. The site hosts six priority extension targets and 5 kilometers of exploration trend with over 100 parts per billion gold.
A November 2024 resource estimate for Glenburgh showed an indicated and inferred resource of 510,000 ounces of gold from 16.3 million metric tons of ore with an average grade of 1 g/t gold.
On June 30, the company reported that it had encountered high-grade intercepts during its drill program at Glenburgh. One hole returned a grade of 2.9 g/t over 72 meters which included an intersection of 5.1 g/t over 39 meters at a depth of 319 meters.
The company stated that the results represent a significant step forward in “understanding and expanding the gold system.”
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
23 June
Thick zones of HM mineralisation observed across Douala HM Project
DY6 Metals Ltd (ASX: DY6, “DY6” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the initial visual estimations from the reconnaissance exploration program at the Douala Basin HMS Project, Cameroon. Desktop studies incorporating detailed geological mapping, geophysics, and known mineral occurrences, were used to define initial, high priority targets for ground- truthing. The reconnaissance programme, which consisted of hand auger and channel sampling, was successful in identifying high estimated concentrations of heavy mineral (HM) mineralisation across all the six tenements that make up the project. Additionally, the Company’s consultants have observed the presence of natural rutile grains within panned concentrates.
HIGHLIGHTS
- The Company’s reconnaissance auger and channel sampling programme has been completed at the Douala Basin HMS Project
- Reconnaissance sampling undertaken across the 6 Douala Basin tenements has identified thick zones of high estimated concentrations of heavy minerals (HM) as well as natural rutile
- Work at the Douala Basin Project followed up on historical HM occurrences identified by previous Eramet drilling, as well as priority areas identified through the Company’s internal reviews
- Samples collected from the reconnaissance program are due to be submitted for laboratory analysis in the coming weeks, with results expected in the September quarter
- At Douala Basin, exploration will transition to a detailed campaign of auger drilling
Samples collected from this initial exploration programme are currently being prepped for dispatch to the Company’s laboratory for analysis in South Africa, with results expected in the September quarter.
Technical Consultant, Cliff Fitzhenry, commented: “While the Company’s primary focus is on the Central Rutile Project, where we have recently reported the presence of wide-spread residual natural rutile mineralisation, we believe that the Douala Basin HMS project has significant potential. The reconnaissance programme has over the last few weeks demonstrated the potential of the area, with the identification of high concentrations of visible heavy mineral sands across the project tenements through a mixture of auger, channel, and soil sampling work. Pleasingly, we have also observed natural rutile grains at Douala Basin.
We look forward to the assay results of the reconnaissance programme in the coming months.”
Reconnaissance exploration at the Douala Basin HMS Project
As announced on 5 June 2025, the Company commenced reconnaissance auger and grab sampling programmes at the Central Rutile and Douala Basin HMS projects, Cameroon. At the Douala Basin project, the Company has completed 12 hand auger drill holes (refer Figure 1), collecting 53 samples in the process, as well as collected 38 channel samples from 11 surfaces for analysis (refer Tables 1 & 2).
Table 1: Reconnaissance auger drill holes completed to date at the Douala Basin HMS Project showing maximum visual estimates of HM% from panned concentrate of the 1m samples.
Cautionary Statement:
The Company cautions that, with respect to any visual mineralisation indicators, visual observations and estimates of mineral abundance are uncertain in nature and should not be taken as a substitute or proxy for appropriate laboratory analysis. Visual estimates also potentially provide no information regarding impurities or deleterious physical properties relevant to valuations. Assay results from the drilling and sampling programmes will be required to understand the grade and extent of mineralisation. Initial assay results are expected in August 2025.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from DY6 Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
19 June
Critical Metals Secures US$120 Million Loan LOI for Tanbreez Rare Earths Project
Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) got a boost on Monday (June 16), landing a
letter of interest (LOI) for a non-dilutive US$120 million funding package from the Export-Import Bank of the US (EXIM).
The funds would be used to advance its Tanbreez rare earths project in Southern Greenland.
Touted as one of the world’s largest rare earths deposits, Tanbreez is expected to produce up to 85,000 metric tons of rare earth material annually, with more than 27 percent classified as heavy rare earth elements.
“This is a tremendous milestone for Critical Metals Corp which highlights to the rare earths supply chain, Western Governments and investors that Tanbreez is a world-class asset that will provide mission-critical rare earth metals to counter China’s continued dominance,” said Critical Metals CEO and Chairman Tony Sage.
The funding would support pre-production, technical studies and early mining activities. EXIM’s financing falls under its new Supply Chain Resiliency Initiative and comes with a 15 year repayment term.
Critical Metals
acquired a controlling stake in Tanbreez in June 2024 in a transaction valued at up to US$211 million. It expects the asset to require US$290 million in capital expenditure to advance to initial commercial production.
The US$120 million from EXIM would support key early stage work at Tanbreez, including technical and economic studies, pre-production activities and the start of mining operations.
The company is aiming to complete a definitive feasibility study by late 2025.
Critical Metals also plans to invest an additional US$10 million in exploration this year, giving it the option to increase its ownership in the project to 92.5 percent through the acquisition of a further 50.5 percent stake.
“We are now razor focused to put Tanbreez into production as soon as possible,"
said Sage.
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
