Trading Halt

Trading Halt

American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

american rare earths limitedarr:auasx:arrcritical metals investingrare earth investing
ARR:AU
American Rare Earths Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

American Rare Earths Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
American Rare Earths Limited

American Rare Earths Limited


Keep reading...Show less

Advancing one of the largest REE deposits in North America

Resignation of Managing Director/CEO

Resignation of Managing Director/CEO

American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Resignation of Managing Director/CEO

Download the PDF here.

Project Update - Optimisation Underway Halleck Creek

Project Update - Optimisation Underway Halleck Creek

American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Project Update - Optimisation Underway Halleck Creek

Download the PDF here.

Updated Announcement -Metallurgical Test Holes

Updated Announcement -Metallurgical Test Holes

American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Updated Announcement -Metallurgical Test Holes

Download the PDF here.

Strong Leach Recoveries and Low Impurities

Strong Leach Recoveries and Low Impurities

American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced Strong Leach Recoveries and Low Impurities

Download the PDF here.

ARR advances permitting at Cowboy State Mine

ARR advances permitting at Cowboy State Mine

American Rare Earths Limited (ARR:AU) has announced ARR advances permitting at Cowboy State Mine

Download the PDF here.

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: American Rare Earths Jumps On Halleck Creek Results

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: American Rare Earths Jumps On Halleck Creek Results

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of Australia’s top-performing mining stocks on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.

This week, rare earths focused explorers and developers appear on the top list, alongside gold-antimony and hydrogen companies.

Among these is the week's top performer American Rare Earths (ASX:ARR), which released leach recovery results from metallurgical testing at its Halleck Creek project in Wyoming, US, and is progressing optimization work and test mining.

In resource news, gold prices rose on Wednesday following news reports that US President Donald Trump planned to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, but trimmed gains after Trump denied the claim.

Keep reading...Show less
Apple logo on a glass storefront, dim lighting inside the building.

Apple, MP Materials Ink US$500 Million Deal to Build US Rare Earth Magnet Supply Chain

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP) have signed a US$500 million supply agreement to manufacture rare earth magnets in the US from 100 percent recycled materials.

Under the deal, MP will deliver recycled magnets starting in 2027 to support “hundreds of millions” of Apple devices, including iPhones, iPads and MacBooks. Announced on Tuesday (July 15), the deal marks a major step forward in Apple’s plan to build more sustainable domestic supply chains for its core technologies.

“American innovation drives everything we do at Apple, and we’re proud to deepen our investment in the US economy,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a press release. “Rare earth materials are essential for making advanced technology, and this partnership will help strengthen the supply of these vital materials here in the United States.”

Keep reading...Show less
American flag on side of a gray aircraft tail under blue sky.

Rare Earths Firm MP Materials to Get US$400 Million Defense Department Investment

The US Department of Defense (DoD) will become the largest shareholder in MP Materials (NYSE:MP) after agreeing to purchase US$400 million worth of preferred stock in the company.

MP Materials is known for owning and operating the only US rare earths mine.

The rare earths producer said the proceeds from the investment will fund the expansion of its processing capabilities at the Mountain Pass mine in California and support the construction of a second magnet manufacturing facility in the US.

Keep reading...Show less
Closeup of graphite minerals. Text reads "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Mkango Gains 90 Percent on Spinout News

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.

On Monday (June 30), Statistics Canada released its natural resource indicator report for the first quarter of 2025.

The data shows a 1.6 percent growth quarter-over-quarter in the real gross domestic product (GDP) of the sector during the three-month period, indicating that the sector outpaced the broader economy, which posted an increase of just 0.5 percent.

Keep reading...Show less
DY6 Metals

Thick zones of HM mineralisation observed across Douala HM Project

DY6 Metals Ltd (ASX: DY6, “DY6” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the initial visual estimations from the reconnaissance exploration program at the Douala Basin HMS Project, Cameroon. Desktop studies incorporating detailed geological mapping, geophysics, and known mineral occurrences, were used to define initial, high priority targets for ground- truthing. The reconnaissance programme, which consisted of hand auger and channel sampling, was successful in identifying high estimated concentrations of heavy mineral (HM) mineralisation across all the six tenements that make up the project. Additionally, the Company’s consultants have observed the presence of natural rutile grains within panned concentrates.

Keep reading...Show less
Calculator and pen on scattered US dollar bills.

Critical Metals Secures US$120 Million Loan LOI for Tanbreez Rare Earths Project

Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) got a boost on Monday (June 16), landing a letter of interest (LOI) for a non-dilutive US$120 million funding package from the Export-Import Bank of the US (EXIM).

The funds would be used to advance its Tanbreez rare earths project in Southern Greenland.

Touted as one of the world’s largest rare earths deposits, Tanbreez is expected to produce up to 85,000 metric tons of rare earth material annually, with more than 27 percent classified as heavy rare earth elements.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

American Rare Earths Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

American Rare Earths Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Additional Education Revenue Share Partner & New Regions

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Group Eleven Announces C$5M Bought Deal Private Placement

Element79 Gold Corp Welcomes Michael Smith as Vice President, Corporate Development

Related News

aluminum investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Gold Investing

John Feneck: Gold, Silver, Platinum, Copper — 8 Stocks to Play These Metals

Lithium Investing

Lithium Market Update: Q2 2025 in Review

copper investing

Top 5 ASX Copper Stocks of 2025

Gold Investing

Hidden Gem: How Intrusion-related Gold Deposits Could Fuel Next-generation Discoveries

Base Metals Investing

Group Eleven Announces C$5M Bought Deal Private Placement

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp Welcomes Michael Smith as Vice President, Corporate Development

×