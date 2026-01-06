argenx to Present at 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

argenx to Present at 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 6, 2026Amsterdam, the Netherlands argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that Tim Van Hauwermeiren, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 12, 2026 at 8:15 a.m. PT.

A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed on the Investors section of the argenx website at argenx.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available on the argenx website for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About argenx

argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx developed and is commercializing the first approved neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker and is evaluating its broad potential in multiple serious autoimmune diseases while advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. For more information, visit www.argenx.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

For further information, please contact:

Media:

Ben Petok
bpetok@argenx.com

Investors:

Alexandra Roy
aroy@argenx.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

argenx SEARGXNASDAQ:ARGXBiotech Investing
ARGX
The Conversation (0)
Group of male and female scientists working in laboratory.

Inside the ASX Biotech Boom: What’s Fuelling the Next Wave

Australia’s healthcare and biotechnology sector has matured into one of the most promising and strategically important segments of the ASX. Fortunes can shift on a single clinical trial result. A company with no revenue today could be a global contender tomorrow — if its science holds up. As... Keep Reading...
Row of test tubes and pipette with chemical droplet chemical coming from it.

Top 5 Small-cap Biotech Stocks of 2025

The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (INDEXNASDAQ:NBI) is trading at three year highs despite market volatility, responding to breakthrough innovations and increased deals involving NASDAQ biotech stocks.After dropping to a low of 3,637.05 in October 2023, the index climbed to a nearly three year peak... Keep Reading...
Biotech therapy capsule containing DNA strand surrounded by cells.

Top 4 Canadian Biotech Stocks of 2025

Biotech is a dynamic industry that is driving scientific advances and innovation in healthcare. In Canada, the biotech sector is home to companies pursuing cutting-edge therapies and medical technologies.Here the Investing News Network profiles the four best-performing Canadian biotech stocks on... Keep Reading...
Scientist pouring blue liquid from a test tube into a flask in a lab.

Biotech Market Forecast: Top Trends for Biotech in 2026

The biotech sector is entering 2026 with a positive outlook, characterized by reasonable valuations, robust oncology momentum and supportive policy tailwinds. This combination is setting the stage for a continued recovery, driven in part by the integration of artificial intelligence (AI). Dr.... Keep Reading...
Hanlim & Korean Government Fund Pathway to Clinical Trial

Hanlim & Korean Government Fund Pathway to Clinical Trial

Invion Limited (IVX:AU) has announced Hanlim & Korean Government Fund Pathway to Clinical TrialDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Double helix DNA with word "ETFs" and biotech stock tickers.

5 Small-cap Biotech ETFs to Watch

Thanks to exchange-traded funds (ETFs), investors don’t have to be tied to one specific stock. When it comes to biotech ETFs, they give sector participants exposure to many biotech companies via one vehicle.ETFs are a popular choice as they allow investors to enter the market more safely... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Altech - CERENERGY Project Secures German Grant Approval

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY Project Secures German Grant Approval

Nusa Nickel Corp. Provides 2025 Year-End Corporate Update and 2026 Outlook

High Grade Mineralised Corridor at the Mojave Project

Related News

battery metals investing

Altech - CERENERGY Project Secures German Grant Approval

Australia Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY Project Secures German Grant Approval

nickel investing

Nusa Nickel Corp. Provides 2025 Year-End Corporate Update and 2026 Outlook

Precious Metals Investing

High Grade Mineralised Corridor at the Mojave Project

Silver Investing

David Morgan: Silver's Price Breakout — What's Next, Key Drivers

Copper Investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Private Placement of up to $4 Million

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Metals Appoints COO