Baker Tilly to Assess the Arcology Network

Cypher Metaverse Inc. ("Cypher'' or the "Company") (CSE:CODE), (FSE:C5B), (OTCQB:BKLLF) is pleased to provide an update from Arcology's leadership team, as Arcology has engaged Baker Tilly WM Advisory (Baker Tilly) to review the Arcology platform. Arcology is owned by Capital Blocktech Inc., of which Cypher owns 30

Cypher Metaverse Inc., Thursday, June 2, 2022, Press release picture

"This engagement will help advance the Arcology Blockchain Network roll out: the technical team at the Digital Technology and Risk practice of Baker Tilly has the experience, rigor and expertise to help us move our revolutionary blockchain ecosystem forward," said Mr. Laurent Zhang, Arcology Founder and CEO. "The team at Baker Tilly provides Arcology with a resource to independently review the system and assess certain key strategic business decisions."

The engagement will focus initially upon performance verification of the Arcology' Innovative blockchain design and is ideally timed to identify and maximize the Arcology value proposition as the Arcology Network advances toward the release of its public Testnet, which will provide developers and blockchain enthusiasts the ability to interact with the latest generation of blockchain.

The Company has engaged Red Cloud Securities Inc. to provide market liquidity services for a period of 6 months at a monthly rate of $5,000 CAD.

About Cypher Metaverse Inc.

Cypher Metaverse Inc. seeks early-stage investments in emerging technology sectors, including the blockchain ecosystem, fintech and the metaverse. The Company identifies such opportunities and applies its relationships and capital to advance its interests. www.cypher-meta.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates", "may" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations, lack of investor demand for Bitcoin and/or Bitcoin futures exchange traded funds, and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

