ArcelorMittal completes sale of Bosnia operations

30 October 2025 16:00 CET

ArcelorMittal today announces it has completed the sale of ArcelorMittal Zenica and ArcelorMittal Prijedor, its steel and mining operations in Bosnia and Herzegovina, to H&P d.o.o. Zvornik, part of the Pavgord Group.

The sale was announced in June this year, following the signing of a sale and purchase agreement.

Ends


About ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal is one of the world's leading integrated steel and mining companies with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking operations in 15 countries. It is the largest steel producer in Europe, among the largest in the Americas, and has a growing presence in Asia through its joint venture AM/NS India. ArcelorMittal sells its products to a diverse range of customers including the automotive, engineering, construction and machinery industries, and in 2024 generated revenues of $62.4 billion, produced 57.9 million metric tonnes of crude steel and 42.4 million tonnes of iron ore. Our purpose is to produce smarter steels for people and planet. Steels made using innovative processes which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger and reusable. Steels for the renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century. With steel at our core, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making that changeArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).

http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/

Contact information ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications
Paul Weigh
Tel: +44 20 3214 2419
E-mail press@arcelormittal.com

MT
MT
