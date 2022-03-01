Life Science News Investing News
Recently Acquired Kes Science Continues Cannabis Market PenetrationApplied UV, Inc. a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announces that its recently acquired Kes Science and Technologies acquisition continues its ...

Recently Acquired Kes Science Continues Cannabis Market Penetration

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announces that its recently acquired Kes Science and Technologies acquisition continues its penetration into the Global Cannabis market. Kes recently received a large order for its AiroClean 420 from its US Distributor Growers House

Applied UV's internal research estimates that the legal cannabis industry grew 46% from 2019 to 2020 achieving revenue in excess of $17B. The cannabis crop is subject to many viruses that could impede growth and destroy crops. Powdery mildew is one of the most potent destroyers of cannabis grows in the world. The pathogen spreads through the air and gets into the vascular system of the plants. It remains hidden until two weeks into flowering before it wreaks havoc on the entire grow. When it is detected, growers must destroy the crop, remove all their equipment, and conduct an intensive and costly deep clean. Certain fungicides can combat powdery mildew, but these are illegal in some states and are of questionable safety given they are sprayed on something intended for human consumption. Kes Science's AiroClean420 eradicates powdery mildew and other airborne pathogens and not only protects the crops but helps protect the personnel from airborne pathogens working in the facilities growing them as well.

Applied UV believes the Kes Science acquisition may allow Applied UV to further expand into the booming global legal cannabis market and capitalize on its rapid growth where further market penetration could result in increased market share, revenue, and earnings growth. The Kes Science & Technology Airoclean 420 Air Purification systems are currently used by numerous commercial cannabis grow operations throughout the US to help protect crops from all kinds of dangerous and contagious pathogens, including powdery mildew, grey mold/botrytis, allergens, bacteria, viruses, odors, VOC's.

About Applied UV
Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology that address infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and municipal markets. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries - SteriLumen, Inc. ("SteriLumen") and Munn Works, LLC ("Munn Works"). SteriLumen's connected platform for Data Driven Disinfection™ applies the power of ultraviolet light (UVC) to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, addressing the challenge of healthcare-acquired infections ("HAIs"). Targeted for use in facilities that have high customer turnover such as hospitals, hotels, commercial facilities, and other public spaces, the Company's Lumicide™ platform uses UVC LEDs in several patented designs for infection control in and around high-traffic areas, including sinks and restrooms, killing bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens residing on hard surfaces within devices' proximity. The Company's patented in-drain disinfection device, Lumicide Drain, is the only product on the market that addresses this critical pathogen intensive location. SteriLumen's Airocide® air purification devices are research backed, clinically proven, and developed for NASA with assistance from the University of Wisconsin. Airocide® is listed as an FDA Class II Medical device, utilizes a proprietary photocatalytic (PCO) bioconversion technology that draws air into a reaction chamber that converts damaging molds, microorganisms, dangerous airborne pathogens, destructive VOCs, allergens, odors and biological gasses into harmless water vapor and green carbon dioxide without producing ozone or other harmful byproducts. Airocide® applications include healthcare, hospitality, grocery chains, wine making facilities, commercial real estate, schools, dental offices, post-harvest, grocery, cannabis facilities and homes. For more information about Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries, please visit the following websites: https://www.applieduvinc.com/; https://sterilumen.com/; https://www.airocide.com; https://kesscience.com; https://scientificairmanagement.com; www.airclean420.com and, https://munnworks.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements
The information contained herein may contain "forward‐looking statements." Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of Applied UV concerning its business strategy, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward‐looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward‐looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward‐looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward‐looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

For additional Company Information:
Applied UV Inc.
Max Munn
Applied UV Interim CEO
max.munn@sterilumen.com

Contact:
Brett Maas, Managing Principal
Hayden IR
brett@haydenir.com
(646) 536-7331

SOURCE: Applied UV, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/690777/Applied-UV-Expands-Reach-into-Global-Cannabis-Market

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Applied UV Nasdaq:AUVI Medical Device Investing
AUVI:NSD
Applied UV

Applied UV


Keep reading... Show less

Salix and Colon Cancer Coalition Join Forces for 'Faces of Blue' Story Series to Raise Awareness of Colorectal Cancer Screenings

The Colon Cancer Coalition, a national nonprofit organization focusing on grass roots efforts to increase screening and awareness for colorectal cancer, and Salix Pharmaceuticals ("Salix"), the gastroenterology (GI) business of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") and one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases, are joining for the second consecutive year to raise awareness of the importance of colorectal cancer screenings. The Faces of Blue campaign will highlight the personal stories of patients and survivors touched by colorectal cancer to encourage preventive colorectal cancer screening.

Keep reading... Show less

Pathalys Pharma, Inc. Launches with Mission to Address High Priority Needs in Chronic Kidney Disease

Pathalys Pharma, Inc., a private, late-stage biopharma company committed to the development and commercialization of a range of best-in-class therapies for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), today announced its formation made possible through initial seed financing from DaVita Venture Group, part of DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA), and Catalys Pacific. Pathalys launches with a novel clinical-stage asset, upacicalcet, that was acquired through a license granted by EAPharma for exclusive rights to the development and commercialization of the product, worldwide outside of Japan and Asia .

Keep reading... Show less
Bloom Health Partners

Bloom Health Partners


Keep reading... Show less

Medtronic Executive Vice President and CFO to speak at Cowen healthcare conference

- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced it will participate virtually in the 42nd annual Cowen healthcare conference on Monday, March 7, 2022 .

Karen Parkhill , Medtronic executive vice president and chief financial officer, will answer questions on the company beginning at 1:30 p.m. EST ( 12:30 p.m. CST ).

Keep reading... Show less
ALR Technologies Announces Successful Preliminary Results for the GluCurve Pet CGM Non-Inferiority Study

ALR Technologies Announces Successful Preliminary Results for the GluCurve Pet CGM Non-Inferiority Study

ALR Technologies Inc. ("ALRT" or the "Company") (OTCQB: ALRT), the diabetes management company, today announced preliminary results from the Non-Inferiority Study currently being conducted on the GluCurve Pet CGM (GluCurve).

Utilizing a chemistry analyzer for the baseline, the GluCurve has thus far performed on par with the leading veterinary Blood Glucose Meter (BGM) and has met all the accuracy requirements set for human blood glucose meters in ISO: 15197:2013.

Keep reading... Show less

Medtronic announces launch of NuVent Eustachian tube dilation balloon

- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced the launch of the NuVent™ Eustachian tube dilation balloon, which has been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of chronic, obstructive Eustachian Tube Dysfunction. The NuVent™ balloon enables surgeons to deliver treatment in an outpatient or office setting. It features a flexible balloon section that allows customized placement based on patient anatomy.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×