Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI) (“Applied UV” or the “Company”), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light (“UVC”) for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, today announced its Board of Directors has authorized the cash dividend to holders of Applied UV’s 10.5% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock.

Holders of the 10.5% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: AUVIP) shall receive a cash dividend equal to $0.21875 per share.

The return of capital will be paid on or about September 15, 2022, to respective holders of record at the close of business on September 2, 2022.

About Applied UV

Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology that address infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and municipal markets. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries - SteriLumen, Inc. (“SteriLumen”) and Munn Works, LLC (“Munn Works”). SteriLumen’s connected platform for Data Driven Disinfection™ applies the power of ultraviolet light (UVC) to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, addressing the challenge of healthcare-acquired infections (“HAIs”). Targeted for use in facilities that have high customer turnover such as hospitals, hotels, commercial facilities, and other public spaces, the Company’s Lumicide™ platform uses UVC LEDs in several patented designs for infection control in and around high-traffic areas, including sinks and restrooms, killing bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens residing on hard surfaces within devices’ proximity. The Company’s patented in-drain disinfection device, Lumicide Drain, is the only product on the market that addresses this critical pathogen intensive location. SteriLumen’s Airocide® air purification devices are research backed, clinically proven and developed for NASA with assistance from the University of Wisconsin. Airocide® is listed as an FDA Class II Medical device, utilizes a proprietary photocatalytic (PCO) bioconversion technology that draws air into a reaction chamber that converts damaging molds, microorganisms, dangerous airborne pathogens, destructive VOCs, allergens, odors and biological gasses into harmless water vapor and green carbon dioxide without producing ozone or other harmful byproducts. Airocide® applications include healthcare, hospitality, grocery chains, wine making facilities, commercial real estate, schools, dental offices, post-harvest, grocery, cannabis facilities and homes. For more information about Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries, please visit the following websites: https://www.applieduvinc.com/; https://sterilumen.com/; https://www.airocide.com; https://kesscience.com; https://scientificairmanagement.com; and https://munnworks.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain “forward‐looking statements.” Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of Applied UV concerning its business strategy, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward‐looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward‐looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward‐looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward‐looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

Johnson & Johnson Appoints Larry Merlo as Non-Executive Chair Designate of Planned New Consumer Health Company

Former President and CEO of CVS Health, Merlo Will Assume Board Leadership Role with the New Consumer Health Company and Support Preparations for the Planned Separation, Expected to Occur in 2023

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced the appointment of Larry Merlo as Non-executive Chair Designate for the future, listed New Consumer Health Company's Board of Directors. Merlo previously served as President and CEO of CVS Health and brings over 30 years of purpose-driven and transformative health leadership to the Board for the planned new company.

FDA Approves Abbott's New Spinal Cord Stimulation Device; Provides Tailored Relief to Multiple Pain Areas and Adds More Treatment Options for Evolving Pain Conditions

  • Abbott's new Proclaim™ Plus spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system offers the next generation of stimulation therapy, giving physicians the ability to treat multi-site and evolving pain
  • The system builds on the company's proprietary therapy, BurstDR™ stimulation, that works by mimicking natural patterns found in the brain 1 to deliver superior pain relief 2,3 and is preferred to traditional "tingling" tonic stimulation by 87% of patients 4
  • The Proclaim Plus SCS System can be used in conjunction with Abbott's NeuroSphere™ Virtual Clinic, which allows people to connect with their doctor and receive remote programming adjustments from the comfort of their home*

- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its new Proclaim™ Plus spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system featuring FlexBurst360™ therapy. The next generation of Abbott's proprietary BurstDR™ stimulation, FlexBurst360 therapy offers pain coverage across up to six areas of the trunk andor limbs and enables programming that can be adjusted as a person's therapeutic needs evolve.

Designed to fit within a person's life, the Proclaim Plus SCS system is recharge-free with a battery that can last up to 10 years.^ It can be used with Abbott's NeuroSphere™ Virtual Clinic connected care technology, which allows a person to both communicate with a physician through secure in-app video chat and remotely receive stimulation settings in real time regardless of location.*

Medtronic reports first quarter fiscal 2023 financial results

Revenue exceeds guidance, with known supply chain challenges impacting results; notable strength in Pacing, Cardiac Surgery, Core Spine in the U.S., and Diabetes in Europe

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) today announced financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ended July 29, 2022 .

Bausch Health Continuing Process Toward Separating Bausch + Lomb

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company") has transferred common shares in an amount equal to approximately 38.6% of the issued and outstanding shares of Bausch + Lomb Corporation ("Bausch + Lomb") to an existing wholly-owned unrestricted subsidiary of the Company (the "Internal Transfer").

Common shares in an amount equal to approximately 50.1% of Bausch + Lomb continue to be held by a wholly-owned restricted subsidiary of the Company, and Bausch + Lomb itself remains a restricted subsidiary of the Company.   The Company, through its subsidiaries, continues to hold the same number of shares of Bausch + Lomb as it did prior to the Internal Transfer, which in the aggregate comprises approximately 88.7% of the issued and outstanding shares of Bausch + Lomb.

Medtronic announces cash dividend for second quarter of fiscal year 2023

The board of directors of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Thursday, August 18, 2022 approved the fiscal year 2023 second quarter cash dividend of $0.68 per ordinary share, representing an 8% increase over the prior year. This quarterly declaration is consistent with the dividend announcement made by the company in May 2022 . Medtronic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, having increased its annual dividend payment for the past 45 consecutive years. The dividend is payable on October 14, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 23, 2022 .

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn .

8 Surgical Robotics Stocks (Updated 2022)

8 Surgical Robotics Stocks (Updated 2022)

Robotics technology is quickly disrupting a variety of sectors, including the medical space, and surgical robot applications are a major component of the overall medical robots market.

In fact, a Strategic Market Research report projects that this industry will reach a value of US$20.98 billion by 2030, up from an estimated US$4.42 billion in 2020. According to the firm, the increased need for procedure-specific surgical robots and advancements in medical robot technology are seen as the main drivers of this sector.

Surgical robotics companies are developing products for a variety of surgery types, including cardiac, spinal and endoluminal. The tools these firms provide can increase surgeons’ performance ability and can lessen scarring, incisions, blood loss and more. They can also make surgeries safer and lead to a more comfortable recovery.

