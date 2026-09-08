Apollo to Present at the Barclays 24th Annual Global Financial Services Conference

Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced that Scott Kleinman, Co-President of Apollo Asset Management, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays 24th Annual Global Financial Services Conference on Monday, September 14, 2026 at 2:45 pm EDT.

A live webcast of the event will be available on Apollo's Investor Relations website at ir.apollo.com. For those unable to join live, a replay will be available shortly after the event.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade credit to private equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of June 30, 2026, Apollo had approximately $1.05 trillion of assets under management.To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

Contacts

Noah Gunn
Global Head of Investor Relations
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
(212) 822-0540
IR@apollo.com

Joanna Rose
Global Head of Corporate Communications
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
(212) 822-0491
Communications@apollo.com


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