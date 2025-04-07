Antimony Exempt from US Tariff Policy

Antimony Exempt from US Tariff Policy

Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced ANTIMONY EXEMPT FROM US TARIFF POLICY

Download the PDF here.

TMG:AU
Yukon Metals Closes C$10 Million Financing

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. NOT AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE IN THE UNITED STATES/

Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC, FSE: E770, OTC: YMMCF) (" Yukon Metals " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced "best efforts" agency based private placement of C$10.0 million, plus a C$1.2 million Agents' option, for a total of 20,409,090 units of the Company (the "Units ") at a price of C$0.55 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$11.2 million, including the exercise of the Agents' option (the " Offering "). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of C$0.80 until April 9, 2028.

Manitoba Mineral Development Fund Approves New $300,000 Grant Targeted for Updated NI 43-101 Resource Est. & Prelim Economic Assessment for the Tartan Mine

Manitoba Mineral Development Fund Approves New $300,000 Grant Targeted for Updated NI 43-101 Resource Est. & Prelim Economic Assessment for the Tartan Mine

Canadian Gold Corp. (TSXV: CGC) ("Canadian Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been approved for an additional $300,000 grant from the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund ("MMDF"). The proceeds from the grant will be used to update the Tartan Mine's NI 43-101 resource estimate, and to complete a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the possible restart of the mine. Both are expected to commence at the conclusion of the current Phase 4 exploration program, which is estimated to be completed by early summer. This grant, when combined with the Company's treasury and pending financing, will increase Canadian Gold's total capital to approximately $3.5 million.

Challenger Gold Doubles Ecuador Resource to 9.1¹ Million Ounces Gold Equivalent²

Challenger Gold Doubles Ecuador Resource to 9.1¹ Million Ounces Gold Equivalent²

Highlights

  • Mineral Resource Estimate ('MRE') at Challenger Gold's Ecuador projects increased from 4.5 to 9.1 Moz1 AuEq2 - a 100% growth milestone (Refer Table 1).
  • Attributable resource to CEL 6.9 Moz AuEq2 across El Guayabo (100%) and Colorado V (50%).
  • Significant upside remains: The resource is based on drilling 5 of the 15 major anomalies, with all 13 anomalies drilled returning mineralisation.
  • Completion of exploration in Ecuador enables the Company to commence the value realisation process, including strategic divestment options.
Commercial Advantages of the Project
  • Large-Scale Opportunity: The updated MRE positions Challenger Gold’s Ecuador assets among the largest undeveloped gold resources in South America, with 567Mt @ 0.50g/t AuEq for 9.1Moz AuEq on a total project basis.
  • Premium High-Grade Core Enhances Economics: The resource includes a higher-grade core of 2.1 Moz @ 1.0g/t AuEq, including 1.2 Moz @ 1.2g/t AuEq, offering potential for early-stage production and strong cash flow generation.
  • Strategic Location Validates District Potential: The projects are adjacent to Lumina Gold’s 20.5Moz Cangrejos project4 , which recently secured a $300M financing deal with Wheaton Precious Metals, confirming the district’s world-class potential as a globally significant gold-copper region.
  • Development-Ready Infrastructure: Located just 35km from a deepwater port with existing power, water, and road access on granted Mining Leases, the project benefits from reduced development costs and logistical efficiencies.

Value Realisation Strategy for Ecuador

Athena Gold arranges $500,000 private placement

Athena Gold arranges $500,000 private placement

Heritage Mining

Heritage Mining Announces Closing of the First Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

Grande Portage Resources (TSXV:GPG)

Grande Portage Announces Outstanding Results from Sensor-Based Ore Sorting Testwork, with Gold Grade of Sample Increased by 120%

