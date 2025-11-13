The Conversation (0)
November 13, 2025
Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced Significant consolidation of district-scale tungsten
12 November
Trigg Minerals
Developing America's next sources of antimony and tungsten – critical minerals essential for defence, energy and advanced technologies.
03 November
CSAMT Findings - a Large-Scale Hydrothermal Antimony System
Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced CSAMT Findings - a Large-Scale Hydrothermal Antimony System
02 November
Trigg Secures High-Grade Tungsten Mines & Two Drill Programs
Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced Trigg Secures High-Grade Tungsten Mines & Two Drill Programs
02 November
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
29 October
Nasdaq Listing & Further Tribeca Strategic Investment
Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced Nasdaq Listing & Further Tribeca Strategic Investment
09 October
Nasdaq Listing Update
28m
White Lion Drilling Intersects Gold Mineralisation
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced White Lion Drilling Intersects Gold Mineralisation
11h
Equity Metals Corporation to Attend 121 Mining Investment Conference in London
Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY,OTC:EQMEF) (FSE: EGSD) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in London. Rob Macdonald, VP of Exploration of Equity Metals Corporation will be presenting about the Company's recent and future... Keep Reading...
13h
Kobo Resources Identifies Multiple High-Priority Gold Targets at its Kotobi Project in Côte d'Ivoire
Initial Trenching Returns up to 4.0 m at 3.10 g/t Au and 4.0 m at 2.68 g/t Au within Strong Geochemical Anomalies First-pass exploration confirms four robust gold-in-soil anomalies across the 301.8 km² Kotobi Project, including values exceeding 1,400 ppb Au Trenching at the Kotobi 1 target... Keep Reading...
12 November
Eric Sprott Announces Holdings in Maritime Resources Corp.
Eric Sprott announces that, today, 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation which is beneficially owned by him, acquired 249,300 common shares (Shares) of Maritime Resources Corp over the TSX Venture Exchange (representing approximately 0.2% of the outstanding shares on a non-diluted basis) at an... Keep Reading...
12 November
Rio Silver Announces Closing of the Private Placement
Rio Silver Inc. (the "Company" or "Rio Silver") (TSX.V: RYO,OTC:RYOOD) (OTC: RYOOF) is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), previously announced on September 24, 2025, by issuing an aggregate of 22,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units")... Keep Reading...
12 November
Pinnacle Identifies Gold-Silver Mineralization at Historic La Dura Mine, Extending Mineralized Horizon to Almost 500 Metres
(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, November 12, 2025 TheNewswire - (TSXV: PINN,OTC:NRGOF, OTC: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide sampling results from the historic La Dura mine at the high-grade El Potrero... Keep Reading...
