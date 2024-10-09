Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Antilles Gold Limited (ASX:AAU)

Antilles Gold Limited (ASX: AAU) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Antilles Gold Limited (‘AAU’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of AAU, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 11 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Antilles Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

AAU:AU
Antilles Gold Limited
Antilles Gold Limited

Antilles Gold Limited


Vertex Minerals (ASX:VTX)

​​Placement and Convertible Loan Financing to Further Advance the High-Grade Reward Gold Mine

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX, Company) is pleased to announce that firm commitments have been received for a placement and convertible loan financing to raise up to $2.1M at $0.16 per share1 before costs (Capital Raising).

Keep reading...Show less
Impact Minerals

Project Update: Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) Project, WA

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) is pleased to announce that it has appointed an experienced marketing manager to spearhead the company’s engagement with potential off-take partners and customers for High-Purity Alumina (HPA) produced from the Lake Hope HPA project, located 500 km east of Perth in Western Australia (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Astral Resources

Strong In-Fill Drilling Results Pave Way for Upgrade of Cornerstone Theia Deposit at Mandilla

In-fill drilling demonstrates strong continuity within of known gold mineralisation, supporting upgrade from Inferred to Indicated status.

Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) (Astral or the Company) is pleased to report assay results for a 70- hole (6,512 metre) in-fill RC drill program at the Theia deposit, part of the 100%-owned Mandilla Gold Project (Mandilla), located approximately 70km south of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less

Newmont Announces Definitive Agreement to Divest Akyem for up to $1 Billion

Transaction in-line with strategy to focus on Tier 1 asset portfolio

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
John Feneck, gold bars.

John Feneck: 5 Factors to Consider When Buying Junior Mining Stocks

John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting, sat down the Investing News Network for a strategy focused discussion outlining what criteria his firm uses when looking at juniors.

Feneck laid out and discussed five points investors should consider when evaluating a junior mining company in order of importance: management, project, jurisdiction, share structure and management ownership.

On the topic of jurisdiction, Feneck said he is paying close attention to several silver companies in Mexico that have open-pit projects but are awaiting permits.

Some of the companies awaiting government approvals are Silver Tiger (TSXV:SLVR,OTCQX:SLVTF), Sonoro Gold (TSXV:SGO,OTCQB:SMOFF) and Discovery Silver (TSXV:DSV,OTCQX:DSVSF).

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars on top of papers showing stock exchange numbers.

5 Best-performing ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

The price of gold has maintained an upward trend since the start of the year, setting records in Australian dollars along the way. Its most recent high came on September 24 when it reached AU$3,894.04 per ounce.

Higher pricing comes on the back of increased instability in the Middle East, where tensions have been inching closer to breaking out in a wider regional war that could threaten critical supplies of oil from the region.

Additionally, a change in rate policy by the US Federal Reserve that saw it drop interest rates by 50 basis points on September 18 shifted investor sentiment in gold’s favour. The move came as inflation edged toward the central bank’s target rate of 2 percent, while data indicated a cooling jobs market became more balanced through July and August.

Keep reading...Show less

