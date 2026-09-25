AngloGold Ashanti Hosts Investor Site Visit to Nevada's Beatty Gold District

AngloGold Ashanti plc ("AngloGold Ashanti", "AGA", or the "Company") (NYSE: AU; JSE: ANG) is today hosting a site visit for institutional investors and analysts across its consolidated Beatty Mining District in southern Nevada.

The visit provides on update on the Company's progress toward developing the newest major gold-producing district in the US, anchored first by the North Bullfrog Project and then the Tier-One Arthur Gold Project as the region's cornerstone. 1

The presentation pack is available for download on the AngloGold Ashanti website at www.anglogoldashanti.com .

Endnotes

  1. A Tier One asset is generally defined by AngloGold Ashanti as a large, long-life, low-cost operation or project, located in a stable and supportive jurisdiction, capable of generating strong free cash flow through commodity cycles and delivering sustained value to shareholders and host countries.

Media

Andrea Maxey
+61 08 9435 4603 / +61 400 072 199
amaxey@aga.gold

General inquiries
media@anglogoldashanti.com

Investors

Andrea Maxey
+61 08 9435 4603 / +61 400 072 199
amaxey@aga.gold

Yatish Chowthee
+27 11 637 6273 / +27 78 364 2080
yrchowthee@aga.gold

Website: www.anglogoldashanti.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

nyse:aujse:anggold investing
AU
The Conversation (0)
Successful close of Retail EO & Additional Placement

Successful close of Retail EO & Additional Placement

Jameson Resources (JAL:AU) has announced Successful close of Retail EO & Additional PlacementDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Aurum extends BST1 gold ahead of Boundiali MRE update

Aurum extends BST1 gold ahead of Boundiali MRE update

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum extends BST1 gold ahead of Boundiali MRE updateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Critical Mineral Resources

Silver Drill Results from Agadir Melloul

Critical Mineral Resources plc ("CMR", "CMRS" or the "Company") is very pleased to report assay results from 21 recently completed diamond drillholes at its flagship copper-silver-gold project, Agadir Melloul, located in central Morocco. These include two high grade silver intercepts that may... Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals Receives BLM Approval for Seven Additional Drill Sites at its Tungstonia Claims, Nevada

Spartan Metals Receives BLM Approval for Seven Additional Drill Sites at its Tungstonia Claims, Nevada

Spartan Metals Corp. (TSXV: W,OTC:SPRMF) (OTCQB: SPRMF) (FSE: J03) ("Spartan" or the "Company"), an exploration and development company focused on tungsten and critical minerals in the western United States, is pleased to announce that the United States Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") has... Keep Reading...
Nevada Sunrise Announces Results of Soil Sampling Program at the Fivemile Gold Project, Cortez Mining District, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Announces Results of Soil Sampling Program at the Fivemile Gold Project, Cortez Mining District, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (TSXV: NEV,OTC:NVSGF) (OTC Pink: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of an Ionic LeachTM soil survey program (the "Survey") at the Fivemile Gold Project ("Fivemile", or the "Property"), located within the Battle... Keep Reading...
Renforth Resources

Renforth Resources

Keep Reading...
A gold bar chart with increasing vertical columns on a white background.

Robert Sinn: More Upside Ahead for Junior Mining Investors

Gold, silver and copper have all hit record highs in 2026 as geopolitical tension, supply chain disruptions and mounting government debt push investors toward hard assets.Gold led the charge, peaking at US$5,589.38 per ounce on January 28 as investor uncertainty reached levels not seen in... Keep Reading...
Stock market tickers with various numbers in red and green; text reads: "mergers and acquisitions."

Artemis Gold Buys Vista Gold in US$427 Million Deal

Artemis Gold (TSXV:ARTG,OTCQX:ARGTF) has agreed to acquire Vista Gold Corp (NYSE:VGZ) in a US$427 million all-stock transaction that secures full ownership of the Mt Todd gold project in Australia’s Northern Territory.Under the definitive arrangement agreement, Vista Gold shareholders will... Keep Reading...

Orosur Mining

Orosur Mining is a gold exploration company focused on the development of early- to advanced-stage gold assets in South America. Exploration has revealed multiple gold deposits at its flagship Anzá gold project in Colombia, which is located 50 kilometers west of Medellín and sits along... Keep Reading...
Bill Holter: Gold's Next Leg Has Begun, This is the "Ultimate Catalyst"

Bill Holter: Gold's Next Leg Has Begun, This is the "Ultimate Catalyst"

Bill Holter of BillHolter.com believes gold's next leg higher has already begun, and its ultimate catalyst is the financial markets themselves. "I think price wise, we're early," he said. "Time wise, I don't think there's a lot of time left before we see the implosion of fiats. The inverse of... Keep Reading...
Spanish flag with stacked coins on a map

The Weight of Gold: Europe’s Thin Gold Story and New Opportunities

Gold remains abundant in Europe; what is currently scarce is gold-producing mines on the continent. Data from the World Gold Council reveals that Europe contributes only a small fraction to the overall global supply. 2025 production in the region was led by Finland with 8.7 tonnes, Bulgaria with... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Successful close of Retail EO & Additional Placement

Aurum extends BST1 gold ahead of Boundiali MRE update

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Extension of Private Placement of Unsecured Convertible Debentures

Bahia Metals Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Initial 313 Million Tonne Mangueiros Main Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate

Related News

copper investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Arrow Minerals Jumps 77 Percent

base metals investing

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Extension of Private Placement of Unsecured Convertible Debentures

base metals investing

Bahia Metals Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Initial 313 Million Tonne Mangueiros Main Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate

base metals investing

Steadright Provides MCTO Status Update And Update On Outstanding Financial Filings

oil and gas investing

McKinsey: Global Energy Shock Absorbers Are Wearing Thin

tungsten investing

Spanish Miner Abenójar Eyes London IPO for Tungsten Project

precious metals investing

GoldInxs Advances Fishpot Toward Maiden Drill Program with New 3D IP Survey, Magnetic and Virtual DRILL Results