Angkor Resources Advances Exploration On CZ Gold And Wild Boar Prospects, Andong Meas License, Cambodia

GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - (January 15, 2026): Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces additional exploration to begin on its latest gold target, CZ Gold on the west side of the Canada Wall prospect on the Andong Meas exploration license in Ratanakiri Province, Cambodia.
The CZ Gold Prospect announced previously – (see Angkor Resources IDENTIFIES GOLD PROSPECT ON ANDONG MEAS LICENSE, CAMBODIA - Angkor Resources Corp.), sits atop a steep hill that has a 47-metre underground incline from the exit to the entrance, with multiple shallow channel samples from underground workings of artisanal miners. The creek directly below the area, described on the map below as ‘Gold Placer-Mined Creek Draining CZ Zone', has been mined over the past rainy season and panned for 150 metres along both sides of the stream, creating a landscape of pits and piles in the creek bed draining away from CZ Gold.
Figure 1 Angkor staff survey the creek bed area after artisanal miners through rainy season in the zone at the base of CZ Gold Prospect
Angkor's mineral exploration team is initiating a large trenching, sampling, assay and analysis program running roughly perpendicular across the projected incline to surface, starting at the top of the exit area. The trench is expected to be 80 metres long and several weeks are budgeted in the timeline. Farmers are compensated for any loss or damage of cashew trees or other plantings and use of surface land.
The purpose of the trenching will be to determine the geology and structure of the stockwork and its wall rocks.
The google map below indicates the planned trenching target area shown in orange.
In addition to the exploration planned for the CZ Zone, plans are also underway to conduct a drill program on the Wild Boar gold prospect, an area located 3 kilometers east of the CZ target. Trenching and sampling at the Wild Boar area has led to the discovery of narrow northwest trending southwest dipping quartz veins. In the area where artisanal miners have in the past mined the upper 1.5 meters of soil, trenching has revealed an abundance of quartz vein float sitting on top of the weathered soil. The assays from the abundant quartz vein float (see Assays Returns 25.6 gpt Gold in Wild Boar Veins - Angkor Resources Corp) have expanded the gold anomaly to 1.5 by 1.2 kilometres.
QUALIFIED PERSON:
Dennis Ouellette, B.Sc., P.Geo., is a member of The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA #104257) and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). He is the Company's VP Exploration on site and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this document.
ABOUT Angkor Resources CORPORATION:
Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource optimizer in Cambodia working towards mineral and energy solutions across Canada and Cambodia.
The company's mineral subsidiary, Angkor Gold Corp. in Cambodia holds two mineral exploration licenses in Cambodia with multiple prospects in copper and gold. Both licenses are in their first two-year renewal term.
Its Cambodian energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Cambodia Co. Ltd., was granted an onshore oil and gas license of 7300 square kilometres in the southwest quadrant of Cambodia called Block VIII. The company then removed all parks and protected areas and added 220 square kilometres, making the license area just over 4095 square kilometres. EnerCam is actively advancing oil and gas exploration activities onshore to meet its mission to prove Cambodia as an oil and gas producing Nation.
Since 2022, Angkor's Canadian subsidiary, EnerCam Exploration Ltd., has been involved in oil and gas production in Saskatchewan, Canada with measures of gas capture to reduce emissions. ANGKOR's carbon capture and gas conservation project is part of its long-term commitment to Environmental and Social projects and cleaner energy solutions across jurisdictions.
CONTACT: Delayne Weeks - CEO
Email:- info@angkorresources.com Website: angkorresources.com
Telephone: +1 (780) 831-8722
_____________________________________
