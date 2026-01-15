Angkor Resources Advances Exploration On CZ Gold And Wild Boar Prospects, Andong Meas License, Cambodia

Angkor Resources Advances Exploration On CZ Gold And Wild Boar Prospects, Andong Meas License, Cambodia

(TheNewswire)

Angkor Resources Corp.

GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - (January 15, 2026): Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces additional exploration to begin on its latest gold target, CZ Gold on the west side of the Canada Wall prospect on the Andong Meas exploration license in Ratanakiri Province, Cambodia.

The CZ Gold Prospect announced previously – (see Angkor Resources IDENTIFIES GOLD PROSPECT ON ANDONG MEAS LICENSE, CAMBODIA - Angkor Resources Corp.), sits atop a steep hill that has a 47-metre underground incline from the exit to the entrance, with multiple shallow channel samples from underground workings of artisanal miners. The creek directly below the area, described on the map below as ‘Gold Placer-Mined Creek Draining CZ Zone', has been mined over the past rainy season and panned for 150 metres along both sides of the stream, creating a landscape of pits and piles in the creek bed draining away from CZ Gold.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1 Angkor staff survey the creek bed area after artisanal miners through rainy season in the zone at the base of CZ Gold Prospect

Angkor's mineral exploration team is initiating a large trenching, sampling, assay and analysis program running roughly perpendicular across the projected incline to surface, starting at the top of the exit area. The trench is expected to be 80 metres long and several weeks are budgeted in the timeline. Farmers are compensated for any loss or damage of cashew trees or other plantings and use of surface land.

The purpose of the trenching will be to determine the geology and structure of the stockwork and its wall rocks.

The google map below indicates the planned trenching target area shown in orange.


Click Image To View Full Size

In addition to the exploration planned for the CZ Zone, plans are also underway to conduct a drill program on the Wild Boar gold prospect, an area located 3 kilometers east of the CZ target. Trenching and sampling at the Wild Boar area has led to the discovery of narrow northwest trending southwest dipping quartz veins. In the area where artisanal miners have in the past mined the upper 1.5 meters of soil, trenching has revealed an abundance of quartz vein float sitting on top of the weathered soil. The assays from the abundant quartz vein float (see Assays Returns 25.6 gpt Gold in Wild Boar Veins - Angkor Resources Corp) have expanded the gold anomaly to 1.5 by 1.2 kilometres.

QUALIFIED PERSON:

Dennis Ouellette, B.Sc., P.Geo., is a member of The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA #104257) and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). He is the Company's VP Exploration on site and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this document.

ABOUT Angkor Resources CORPORATION:

Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource optimizer in Cambodia working towards mineral and energy solutions across Canada and Cambodia.

The company's mineral subsidiary, Angkor Gold Corp. in Cambodia holds two mineral exploration licenses in Cambodia with multiple prospects in copper and gold. Both licenses are in their first two-year renewal term.

Its Cambodian energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Cambodia Co. Ltd., was granted an onshore oil and gas license of 7300 square kilometres in the southwest quadrant of Cambodia called Block VIII. The company then removed all parks and protected areas and added 220 square kilometres, making the license area just over 4095 square kilometres. EnerCam is actively advancing oil and gas exploration activities onshore to meet its mission to prove Cambodia as an oil and gas producing Nation.

Since 2022, Angkor's Canadian subsidiary, EnerCam Exploration Ltd., has been involved in oil and gas production in Saskatchewan, Canada with measures of gas capture to reduce emissions. ANGKOR's carbon capture and gas conservation project is part of its long-term commitment to Environmental and Social projects and cleaner energy solutions across jurisdictions.

CONTACT: Delayne Weeks - CEO

Email:- info@angkorresources.com Website: angkorresources.com

Telephone: +1 (780) 831-8722

Please follow @AngkorResources on , , , Instagram and .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

_____________________________________

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to the potential for gold and/or other minerals at any of the Company's properties, the prospective nature of any claims comprising the Company's property interests, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals, uncertainty of sample results, timing and results of future exploration, and the availability of financing.

Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

angkor resourcesank:cctsxv:ankoil and gas investingOil and Gas Investing
ANK:CC
Angkor Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Angkor Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Angkor Resources

Angkor Resources

Unlocking Cambodia’s resource potential through energy and minerals assets

Unlocking Cambodia’s resource potential through energy and minerals assets Keep Reading...
Angkor Resources Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Evesham Oil Production

Angkor Resources Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Evesham Oil Production

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - January 5, 2026 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") is pleased to announce that it has completed the Definitive Agreement ("Agreement") with an arm's length party (the "Purchaser") to sell its 40%... Keep Reading...
Electrical substations.

Hydrogen's Role in Addressing Australia’s Energy Crisis

Faced by challenges of a continuing energy crisis, Australia stands at a pivotal crossroads in its transition towards a low-carbon future. This article delves into the critical role that clean hydrogen could play in addressing Australia's energy challenges. For investors, understanding these... Keep Reading...
Rows of blue and yellow industrial barrels in sunlight.

US Oil Stocks Gain as Venezuela Intervention Stirs Uncertainty

Oil prices moved uneasily at the start of the week as market participants digested the implications of a sudden US intervention in Venezuela over the weekend. Brent crude slipped as much as 1.2 percent in early trading on Monday (January 5), falling to around US$60 per barrel before recovering... Keep Reading...
Josef Schachter, oil rigs.

Josef Schachter: Oil Stock Buy Signal Approaching, 3 Triggers to Watch

Josef Schachter, president and author at the Schachter Energy Report, shares his thoughts on oil and natural gas prices, supply and demand in 2026. "I think before the cycle is over, the 2007 high of US$147 (per barrel) will be breached, because the industry cannot respond quickly by bringing on... Keep Reading...
Silhouette of drilling rigs and oil derricks with Canadian flag in background.

5 Best-performing Canadian Oil and Gas Stocks

The oil and gas sector closed 2025 amid sharp swings, as ample supply and uneven demand weighed on prices.Crude benchmarks trended lower through the year, with rising output from non-OPEC producers, led by record US production, and higher OPEC+ quotas creating a persistent supply overhang.After... Keep Reading...
Oil rig with stock charts overlayed.

5 Biggest ASX Oil and Gas Stocks

Oil and gas are key energy fuels, and ASX-listed oil and gas stocks could benefit from their price moves. For the most part, 2025 was a volatile year for both the oil and gas markets. In the first half of the year, oil prices posted moderate gains, spurred on by rising tensions in the Middle... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE livre son premier chargement d'hydrogene propre UHP en Ontario

CHARBONE livre son premier chargement d'hydrogene propre UHP en Ontario

(TheNewswire)Brossard, Quebec, le 22 décembre 2025 TheNewswire - CORPORATION Charbone (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz industriels... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Angkor Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Angkor Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Positive Study Results - Kalahari Copperbelt

African Discovery Group Announces Shareholder Approval of Butembo Merger Agreement

Freegold Drills 1.28 g/t Au over 49.3m in New Tamarack Zone at Golden Summit and 0.91 g/t Au Over 150.9m at Cleary

Rio Silver Provides Shareholders With a Five-Step Plan to Access High-Grade Surface Silver and Advance Toward Near-Term Production at Maria Norte

Related News

rare earth investing

Australia Targets End of 2026 for Critical Minerals Strategic Reserve

Gold Investing

Positive Study Results - Kalahari Copperbelt

Base Metals Investing

African Discovery Group Announces Shareholder Approval of Butembo Merger Agreement

Precious Metals Investing

Freegold Drills 1.28 g/t Au over 49.3m in New Tamarack Zone at Golden Summit and 0.91 g/t Au Over 150.9m at Cleary

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Provides Shareholders With a Five-Step Plan to Access High-Grade Surface Silver and Advance Toward Near-Term Production at Maria Norte

Gold Investing

One Bullion Limited Provides Gold Market Update and Portfolio Progress

Precious Metals Investing

Golconda Gold Releases Galaxy FY 2025 Production Update