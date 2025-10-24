Angkor Finalizes Disposition of Oyadao North License in Ratanakiri, Cambodia

Angkor Finalizes Disposition of Oyadao North License in Ratanakiri, Cambodia

GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - October 24, 2025 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces it has finalized the sale of all mineral rights on Oyadao North license to Almighty Natural Resources ("Almighty").

Angkor negotiated a sale of mineral rights of the Oyadao North license to Almighty Natural Resources and announced on June 26, 2024.   After delays from Almighty, the Company received $325,000 US as the final cash component in the transfer of license to Almighty and signed a 4% Net Smelter Royalty for Angkor to receive on production revenue from any mineral recovered and produced from the Oyadao North license.  The Company provided written confirmation to the Ministry of Mines and Energy of its agreement to transfer mineral rights.

Hommy Resources Ltd., holding a 30% interest in the property, chose to receive shares for their entire interest in the sale of the license, and participated in the shares for debt announced on Sept 23, 2025 receiving a total of 542,857 common shares of Angkor.

With final documentation completed on the disposition, Angkor continues with its priority projects of Block VIII onshore oil and gas, and its two remaining mineral licenses, Andong Meas in Ratanakiri and Andong Bor, which straddles Oddar Meanchey and Banteay Meanchey provinces in northwest Cambodia.

ABOUT Angkor Resources CORPORATION:

Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource optimizer in Cambodia working towards mineral and energy solutions across Canada and Cambodia.   Since 2022, Angkor's Canadian subsidiary, EnerCam Exploration Ltd., has been involved in gas/carbon capture and oil and gas production in Saskatchewan, Canada.  ANGKOR's carbon capture and gas conservation project is part of its long-term commitment to Environmental and Social projects and cleaner energy solutions across jurisdictions.

The company's mineral subsidiary, Angkor Gold Corp. in Cambodia holds two mineral exploration licenses in Cambodia with multiple prospects in copper and gold.

Its Cambodian energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources, was granted an onshore oil and gas license of 7300 square kilometers in the southwest quadrant of Cambodia called Block VIII.   The company then removed all parks and protected areas and added 220 square kilometers, making the just over 4095 square kilometers.  EnerCam is actively advancing oil and gas exploration onshore Cambodia to meet its mission of discovering and proving commercial oil and gas in Cambodia.

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to the potential for gold and/or other minerals at any of the Company's properties, the prospective nature of any claims comprising the Company's property interests, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals, uncertainty of sample results, timing and results o f future exploration, and the availability of financing.  Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

ANK:CA
Angkor Resources
