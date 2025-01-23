Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Boab Metals Limited

Analyst Report Highlights Boab Metals' Potential with Offtake Agreement, Project Acquisition

Description

Euroz Hartleys has reinforced its confidence in Boab Metals (ASX:BML) following significant progress at the Sorby Hills lead-silver project in Western Australia. In its report, dated December 20, 2024, the firm maintains a "speculative buy" recommendation, revising its valuation to AU$0.50 per share (down from AU$0.62) and adjusting the price target to AU$0.55, reflecting updated timelines and funding requirements.

Financially, Sorby Hills is poised to deliver strong returns, with projected net cash flows of AU$778 million over its life and an average annual EBITDA of AU$126 million. The upfront capital expenditure is estimated at AU$264 million, reflecting an increase of 8 percent from the definitive feasibility study, but this is offset by improved operating cost efficiencies.

Location of Boab Metals' Sorby Hills resourcesLocation of Sorby Hills resources

Boab Metals anticipates making a final investment decision in the second half of 2025, with construction commencing later that year and production targeted for 2027. The company is in advanced discussions with potential financiers, including the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility, Export Finance Australia, and commercial banks, to secure funding for the project.

Key highlights of the report:

  • Offtake Agreement Secured: A key milestone for Boab Metals is the binding offtake agreement secured with Trafigura Asia Trading. This agreement covers 75 percent of the lead-silver concentrate production from Sorby Hills, totaling 531,000 tonnes over seven years. In addition, Trafigura will provide a US$30 million prepayment facility with competitive terms, including an interest rate of SOFR plus 5 percent per annum. The facility is structured for long-term repayment, with an 18-month interest-only period followed by equal monthly installments over 42 months.
  • Strategic Acquisitions: In a move to solidify its position, Boab Metals has agreed to acquire the remaining 25 percent interest in Sorby Hills from its joint venture partner, Henan Yuguang, China's largest lead smelting company. The acquisition, valued at AU$23 million, will be paid in installments tied to project milestones, including the final investment decision and initial concentrate sales. With this deal, Boab gains full ownership of the project, maximizing its exposure to its economic potential.
  • Project Development: The recently completed front-end engineering and design study highlights the significant production potential of Sorby Hills. The study envisions a large-scale open-pit operation processing 2.3 million tonnes of ore annually. Average lead production is expected to exceed 64,000 tonnes per year, with peak production reaching 80,000 tonnes. The project also benefits from competitive C1 costs, estimated at US$0.36 per pound, and silver credits further enhancing its economics.

For the full analyst report, click here.

This content is intended only for persons who reside or access the website in jurisdictions with securities and other applicable laws which permit the distribution and consumption of this content and whose local law recognizes the scope and effect of this Disclaimer, its limitation of liability, and the legal effect of its exclusive jurisdiction and governing law provisions [link to Governing Law section of the Disclaimer page].

Any investment information contained on this website, including third party research reports, are provided strictly for informational purposes, are general in nature and not tailored for the specific needs of any person, and are not a solicitation or recommendation to purchase or sell a security or intended to provide investment advice. Readers are cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies mentioned on this website.

BML:AU
Boab Metals Limited
Boab Metals Limited

Boab Metals Limited


First Majestic Provides Positive Exploration Results at San Dimas

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: AG) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce positive drilling results from its comprehensive 2024 exploration program at its San Dimas Silver and Gold Mine in Durango, Mexico. The 2024 drilling program intersected significant silver and gold mineralization in multiple veins across the San Dimas property. The drilling results successfully expanded Mineral Resources and will convert Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated Mineral Resources, and ultimately to Mineral Reserves.

"At the beginning of the year we planned a robust exploration program at our San Dimas mine which has returned impressive results," stated Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO of First Majestic. "Our exploration teams have completed approximately 113,000 metres of drilling within the district and have intersected significant silver and gold mineralization in multiple veins. Through the process of successfully converting Inferred to Indicated Resources at the Perez and Sinaloa-Elia veins, the program derisked mineralization for mining in 2025 and 2026."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Boab Metals Limited

Boab Metals Set to Shine with Sorby Hills Amid 2025 Silver Surge: Report

Description:

Shaw and Partners' recent research note, dated December 16, 2024, highlights a promising outlook for silver in 2025, emphasizing Boab Metals' (ASX:BML) strategic position to benefit from this trend.

With its flagship Sorby Hills Project in Western Australia, the company is poised to capitalize on rising silver demand and constrained global supply. The report highlights Sorby Hills' robust metrics, including a pre-tax net present value (NPV) of AU$411 million and a pre-tax internal rate of return (IRR) of 37 percent, underpinned by low operating costs and a significant lead-silver concentrate output.

Boab Metals Limited

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report for the period ending 31 December 2024

Boab Metals Limited (ASX: BML) (“Boab” or “Company”) is pleased to provide the following activities and cashflow report for the quarter ending 31 December, 2024. During the quarter, the Company continued progressing its flagship Sorby Hills Lead-Silver-Zinc Project (“Sorby Hills” or “the Project”), located in the Kimberley Region of Western Australia.

Unico Silver Limited

Cerro Leon drill results

Up to 3134gpt Silver at Chala, and new discoveries building at the Archen and CSS prospects.

Unico Silver Limited (“USL” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce further assay results from ongoing drilling at the Cerro Leon project, located in the Santa Cruz province of Argentina. The current drill program at Cerro Leon commenced October 2024 and is anticipated to continue through to the end of Q1 2025.

First Majestic Completes Acquisition of Gatos Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: AG) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") and Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE: GATO) (TSX: GATO) ("Gatos Silver") are pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition of Gatos Silver by First Majestic (the "Transaction") pursuant to the agreement and plan of merger (the "Merger Agreement") previously announced in the joint news release of First Majestic and Gatos Silver dated September 5, 2024.

On Tuesday, January 14, 2025, both First Majestic and Gatos Silver announced that they received all necessary shareholder approvals at the respective special meetings of each company's shareholders. Approximately 98.44% of the votes cast at the special meeting of First Majestic's shareholders were voted in favour and approximately 99.23% of the votes cast at the special meeting of Gatos Silver's stockholders were voted in favour.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Latest News

Boab Metals Limited
×