Boab Metals Limited (BML:AU) has announced EPBC Approval Granted for Sorby Hills

Advancing toward near-term lead and silver production in Western Australia

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Boab Metals Limited (BML:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Completion of Capital Raising

Boab Metals Limited (BML:AU) has announced Completion of Capital Raising

A$6 Million Placement to Advance the Sorby Hills Project

Boab Metals Limited (BML:AU) has announced A$6 Million Placement to Advance the Sorby Hills Project

Trading Halt

Boab Metals Limited (BML:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Boab Metals Limited (BML:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Exceptional In-Fill RC Drilling at Iris to Support Next MRE

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Exceptional In-Fill RC Drilling at Iris to Support Next MRE

Apollo to Proceed with 5-for-1 Share Consolidation

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's news release dated October 3, 2024, it intends to proceed with the consolidation (the " Consolidation ") of its issued and outstanding common shares (" Shares ") on the basis of five (5) pre-Consolidation Shares for every one (1) post-Consolidation Share.

" Consolidation of the Company Shares should result in a price environment that allows for immediate marginability, the opportunity of greater blue-sky potential in the US and foreign markets, increased sophisticated investor interest and greater opportunity for inclusion in various indexes and/or index funds. In addition, few of the Company's peer groups are margin eligible, providing the Company another advantage over our peers," commented Ross McElroy, President and CEO.

Heliostar Presents Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Q2 2025 Quarter Highlights

  • Q2 2025 production of 7,396 Gold Equivalent Ounces (GEOs)
  • Q2 2025 sales of 8,556 GEOs
  • Consolidated cash costs of $1,413 per GEO sold and consolidated all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") of $1,541 for Q2 2025
  • The Company is on track to achieve its annual sales guidance of 31,000 to 41,000 GEOs, annual cash cost of $1,800-1,900 per GEO sold and AISC of $1,950-2,100 per GEO sold for 2025
  • Mine operating earnings of $14.3M in Q2 2025
  • Closing the quarter with $29.7M in cash, $51.7 million in working capital and no debt

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") today reported unaudited financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025 ("Q2 2025"), which corresponds to the first quarter of Heliostar's fiscal reporting year 2025. Results are presented in US dollars, unless stated.

Drilling Success Confirms & Extends Gold System

Asra Minerals (ASR:AU) has announced Drilling Success Confirms & Extends Gold System

Large Scale High Grade Tungsten System at Tennessee Mountain

Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced Large Scale High Grade Tungsten System at Tennessee Mountain

Harvest Gold Announces Mosseau Drill Program Update; Urban Barry Regional Till Program Completed

Harvest Gold Corporation

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - August 28, 2025 ‑ Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) (" Harvest Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that its diamond drill program at the Mosseau Gold Project is well underway, with the first five holes successfully completed (see Figure 3).

×