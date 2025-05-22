Brightstar Resources

Analyst Report Eyes 227% Upside for Brightstar Resources as Gold Production Nears

Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR) is fast emerging as one of the most compelling gold development stories on the ASX, underpinned by a large-scale resource base, disciplined execution, and multiple near-term catalysts, according to a new report from analyst firm East Coast Research. With production ramping up and a pivotal definitive feasibility study (DFS) on the horizon, investors are increasingly focused on the company’s potential to transition into a +200,000 oz per annum gold producer by 2029.

The Fish 2025 MRE coloured by Grade. The Fish 2025 MRE coloured by Grade

Key Highlights:

  • Strong Valuation Upside – East Coast Research lifted Brightstar’s 12-month target price to AU$1.787 per share, representing a 227.94 percent upside from the current price of AU$0.545. The base case valuation of AU$1.746/share and bull case of AU$1.828/share reflect rising gold prices, robust project fundamentals, and a clean capital structure following a 1-for-25 share consolidation.
  • Production Momentum – The Fish underground mine development is running ahead of schedule and under budget. First ore is expected in June 2025, with production expected to double current output to 40,000 oz per annum. Ore from Fish will be processed through an ore purchase agreement with Genesis Minerals, providing early cash flow without the need for capex-heavy infrastructure. To support this phase, Brightstar secured an US$11.5 million (AU$18 million) stockpile finance facility with Ocean Partners, adding financial flexibility without diluting equity holders.
  • DFS to Define Laverton-Menzies Development – A major catalyst for Brightstar is the upcoming DFS on its Laverton-Menzies gold project, scheduled for completion in the first half of FY2025. This study will cover key deposits including Cork Tree Well, Lord Byron, and Alpha, and is expected to significantly de-risk the company’s path to sustained production.
  • Sandstone: A Transformational Third Hub – Brightstar’s Sandstone gold project is a high-potential growth asset with a current JORC resource of 1.05 Moz @ 1.5 g/t gold. The company has launched a fully funded 80,000 metre drilling campaign, part of a broader 134,000 metre exploration strategy across its portfolio. With a pre-feasibility study due in FY2026 and first production expected in 2H FY2028, Sandstone is expected to become the company’s third production hub.

For the full analyst report, click here.

This content is intended only for persons who reside or access the website in jurisdictions with securities and other applicable laws which permit the distribution and consumption of this content and whose local law recognizes the scope and effect of this Disclaimer, its limitation of liability, and the legal effect of its exclusive jurisdiction and governing law provisions [link to Governing Law section of the Disclaimer page].

Any investment information contained on this website, including third party research reports, are provided strictly for informational purposes, are general in nature and not tailored for the specific needs of any person, and are not a solicitation or recommendation to purchase or sell a security or intended to provide investment advice. Readers are cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies mentioned on this website.

BTR:AU
Brightstar Resources
Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Resources


Emerging gold producer and district-scale resource developer in Western Australia

