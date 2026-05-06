Anaergia Secures $20 Million Revolving Credit Facility with National Bank of Canada

Facility strengthens balance sheet and provides additional financial flexibility to support execution of contracted project portfolio
Anaergia Inc. ("Anaergia", the "Company", "us", or "our") (TSX: ANRG,OTC:ANRGF) (OTCQX: ANRGF), a global provider of integrated waste to-value solutions today announced that it has entered into a credit agreement (the "Credit Agreement") with National Bank of Canada (the "Bank"), as lender, for a revolving credit facility in the maximum principal amount of $20,000,000 (the "Credit Facility"), with an option to increase the maximum principal amount by up to $10,000,000. All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.
The credit facility provides Anaergia with enhanced liquidity and financial flexibility to support the execution of its existing contracted backlog. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, in accordance with the terms of the Credit Agreement.
"This agreement with National Bank of Canada reflects growing institutional confidence in Anaergia's business model, project execution capabilities, and financial discipline," said Assaf Onn, CEO of Anaergia. "The facility meaningfully strengthens our balance sheet flexibility as we deliver complex infrastructure projects for customers across multiple geographies."
Capitalized terms used herein and not otherwise defined have the meanings ascribed to them in the Credit Agreement.
Key Terms of the Credit Facility
- Revolving credit facility with a maximum principal amount of $20 million
- Option to increase commitments to up to $30 million, at the Bank's sole discretion and subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions.
- The total principal amount outstanding under the Credit Facility shall not exceed the Borrowing Base at any time.
- Three-year maturity from the effective date of the Credit Agreement
- Bullet repayment at maturity, with the ability to prepay at any time without penalty.
- The Credit Facility bears interest at rates determined by reference to the applicable pricing tier based on the Company's Debt to EBITDA Ratio and are subject to the satisfaction of certain customary conditions precedent.
- Senior-secured facility subject to standard and customary terms and conditions with respect to fees, representations, warranties and financial covenants.
The summary of the key terms of the Credit Facility above is qualified in its entirety by the full text of the Credit Agreement, a copy of which will be available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca .
About National Bank of Canada
With $606 billion in assets as at January 31, 2026, the Bank is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has more than 35,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Capital Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA).
For further information please see: https://www.nbc.ca/
About Anaergia
Anaergia is a global technology company specializing in renewable natural gas and organic‑waste‑to‑value solutions. The Company delivers integrated design, equipment, construction, and operational solutions that convert organic waste into renewable energy, fertilizer, and water. With hundreds of patents and a track record of delivering complex projects worldwide, Anaergia supports customers in reducing greenhouse‑gas emissions while improving the economics of waste and wastewater infrastructure.
For further information please see: www.anaergia.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements, other future events or developments and may include, without limitation, information regarding our financial position, business strategy, growth strategy, budgets, operations, financial results, taxes, plans and objectives. Particularly, information regarding our future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which we operate is forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "estimate", "believes", "likely", "potential", "continue", or "future" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among other things, statements relating to the anticipated use of proceeds of the Credit Facility, the satisfaction of conditions precedent to advances under the Credit Facility and any increase in commitments under the Credit Facility. Statements containing forward-looking information are not facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances.
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For media and/or investor relations please contact: IR@Anaergia.com