Anaergia's Rhode Island Bioenergy Facility Receives Temporary Negative Carbon Intensity Score Approval Under Canada's Clean Fuel Regulations

First Canadian approval for a US-based facility
The Rhode Island Bioenergy Facility ("RIBF"), owned and operated by a subsidiary of Anaergia Inc. ("Anaergia" or the "Company") (TSX: ANRG,OTC:ANRGF) (OTCQX: ANRGF), has received a temporary negative Carbon Intensity ("CI") score from the Government of Canada's Ministry of Environment and Climate Change for the renewable natural gas ("RNG") it produces under Canada's Clean Fuel Regulations ("CFR").
The approval makes RIBF the first US-based RNG facility to receive a negative CI approval under CFR. RNG produced at RIBF is now eligible to generate CFR credits.
"Anaergia is proud that our proprietary solutions are recognized by the Government of Canada as effective tools for reducing landfill greenhouse gas emissions and supporting Canada's clean energy transition with a carbon-negative fuel," said Assaf Onn, CEO of Anaergia.
The RIBF's RNG is classified as carbon-negative because the facility captures methane that would otherwise be released through the decomposition of organic waste in landfill. By diverting and processing this waste, Anaergia's RIBF can prevent more than 40,000 metric tonnes of CO2-equivalent greenhouse gas emissions per year.
Located adjacent to Rhode Island's central landfill in Johnston, the RIBF is the largest anaerobic digester in New England, designed to divert more than 100,000 tons of organic waste per year from landfills. The facility converts food scraps and other organic wastes into RNG, recycled water, and nutrient-rich solid residuals that are used to enrich soils and reduce reliance on synthetic fertilizers.
About Anaergia
Anaergia is a pioneering technology company in the RNG sector, with hundreds of patents dedicated to converting organic waste into sustainable solutions such as RNG, fertilizer, and water. It is committed to addressing a significant source of greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions through cost-effective processes. Our proprietary technologies, combined with our engineering expertise and vast experience in facility design, construction, and operation, position Anaergia as a leader in the RNG industry. With a proven track record of delivering hundreds of innovative projects over the past decade, we are well-equipped to tackle today's critical resource recovery challenges through diverse project delivery methods. As one of the few companies worldwide offering an integrated portfolio of end-to-end solutions, we effectively combine solid waste processing, wastewater treatment, organics recovery, high-efficiency anaerobic digestion, and biomethane production. Additionally, we operate RNG facilities owned by us, by third parties, or through joint ventures. This comprehensive approach not only reduces environmental impact but also significantly lowers costs associated with waste and wastewater treatment, while mitigating GHG emissions.
For more information please see: www.anaergia.com
Forward‑Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Anaergia's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions. The Company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and under "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Anaergia does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Anaergia's operations or financial results are included in Anaergia's reports on file with Canadian regulatory authorities.
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