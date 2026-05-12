Tartisan Nickel Corp. Closes Second Tranche $600,000 Flow-Through Financing at $0.32 per Share

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Closes Second Tranche $600,000 Flow-Through Financing at $0.32 per Share

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN,OTC:TTSRF) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed our second tranche of flow-through financing for gross proceeds of $600,000 through the issuance of flow-through common shares at a price of $0.32 per share. A 6% commission was paid in cash as well as 6% commission in broker warrants (112,500 broker warrants) which expire in one year from the date of this transaction to eligible agents.

The proceeds from the financing will be used to incur eligible Canadian Exploration Expenses (CEE), as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada), which will be renounced to subscribers, and will be directed toward continued exploration and development activities at the Company's Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Sioux Narrows, Northwestern Ontario.

Mark Appleby, President and CEO states, "We are pleased to have successfully closed the second tranche and will be advancing our spring work program at Kenbridge shortly".

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian-based critical minerals exploration and development company which owns, the Kenbridge Nickel Project near Sioux Narrows, Northwestern Ontario, the Sill Lake Silver Property near Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario as well as the Night Danger Turtle Pond project near Dryden, Ontario.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN,OTC:TTSRF) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 158,195,904 shares outstanding (162,616,961 fully diluted).

For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO, and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297142

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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