Highlights include: Western High Grade ZonePE-21-366W1 returned 78.62 gt Au over 5.90 m including 908.50 gt Au over 0.50 m at a vertical depth of 630 m PE-21-405 returned 43.74 gt Au over 6.80 m including 583.34 gt Au over 0.50 m at a vertical depth of 300 m PE-21-410W1 returned 21.86 gt Au over 5.56 m including 107.94 gt Au over 1.05 m at a vertical depth of 630 m PE-21-438 returned 123.53 gt Au over 0.50 m at a ...

AMX:CA