Americas Gold and Silver Continues Track Record of Significant Discoveries at the Galena Complex with a New Galena Mine Vein Discovery Grading 1,062 g/t Ag, 0.7% Cu over 1.3 Meters While Crescent Drilling Returns 1,891 g/t Ag, 0.3% Cu over 1.3 Meters and 1,560 g/t Ag, 0.3% Cu over 1.1 Meters