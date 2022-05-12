American Manganese Inc. has rescheduled its annual general and special meeting of shareholders to July 8, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Further details on the meeting will be contained in a new Notice of Meeting and the management information circular that will be mailed to shareholders and filed on SEDARAbout American Manganese Inc.American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on recycling and upcycling ...

AMY:CA