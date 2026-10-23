American Express Reports Third-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) today reported its third-quarter 2026 financial results. The earnings release and supplemental financial data are available on the company's Investor Relations website at http://ir.americanexpress.com .

An investor conference call will be held at 8:30 a.m. (ET) today to discuss the company's third-quarter 2026 results. Live audio and presentation slides for the investor conference call will be available to the general public on the above-mentioned American Express Investor Relations website. A replay of the conference call will be available at the same website address following the call.

ABOUT American Express

American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. We seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations, and we build and manage relationships with millions of merchants across our global network.

For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com , americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/ , and ir.americanexpress.com .

Source: American Express Company
Location: Global

Media Contacts:
Amanda Miller, Amanda.C.Miller@aexp.com , +1.408.219.0563
Deniz Yigin, Deniz.Yigin@aexp.com , +1.332.999.0836

Investors/Analysts Contacts:
Kartik Ramachandran, Kartik.Ramachandran@aexp.com , +1.212.640.5574
Danielle Gilmartin, Danielle.Gilmartin@aexp.com , + 1.212.640.5574

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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