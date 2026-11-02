American Express, NBA and WNBA Expand Longstanding Partnership Globally

Multiyear Partnership Enters First Global Season Bringing Card Members and Fans Closer to the Game Across International Markets
The National Basketball Association (NBA), Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) and American Express (NYSE: AXP) today announced the global expansion of their partnership, building on their decades-long relationship and American Express' role as the Official Payments Partner of the NBA and WNBA to bring more access, experiences and value to American Express Card Members and NBA fans around the world. The expansion marks the first season of international activations across the NBA, WNBA and USA Basketball under the multiyear partnership, which also includes the NBA G League and NBA Take-Two Media, building on the breadth of American Express' global sports partnerships across leagues, teams, events and venues.
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American Express will serve as Presenting Partner of select NBA Houses, extending its international presence and bringing immersive NBA experiences to fans around the world. Held in conjunction with marquee NBA moments, NBA Houses feature viewing parties, experiential activations, meet-and-greets with NBA players and legends, official NBA merchandise and more.
American Express will also serve as an Associate Partner of select NBA Global Games, including three sold-out games this season: The NBA Mexico City Game 2026 presented by Michelob Ultra between the Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers on Nov. 7; The NBA Paris Game 2027 presented by Tissot on Jan. 14; and The NBA Manchester Game 2027 on Jan. 17, with the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs facing off in both European games. American Express will continue as Entitlement Partner of NBA Tip-Off and maintains relationships with the Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Utah Jazz, and New York Liberty.
"Sports have a unique power to bring people together, and basketball's international appeal is no exception," said Elizabeth Rutledge, Chief Marketing Officer, American Express. "As we expand our global sports partnerships, we're creating more ways for Card Members to experience what they love. Expanding our longstanding NBA and WNBA partnerships marks an exciting next chapter, bringing Card Members and fans around the world closer to the game and the moments that matter most."
"We're thrilled to build upon the longstanding partnership success we've had with American Express and now deliver programs and activations to fans around the world," said Kerry Tatlock, EVP Global Marketing Partnerships and Media, NBA. "The continued growth of basketball globally creates tremendous opportunities to further deliver on our shared commitment to engage fans in new and meaningful ways."
WNBA and USA Basketball Collaboration
Under the renewed agreement, American Express is deepening its presence with the WNBA and beginning a new partnership with USA Basketball in the U.S. and globally. American Express serves as an Associate Partner of the USA Basketball Showcase and 3x3 National Teams, offering Card Members access to purchase Amex Presale Tickets® to the USA Basketball Showcase and a customized Premium Events Collection™ program for eligible Card Members during the USA Basketball Showcase, a series of exhibition games held prior to major international competitions, and other national team activity.
American Express also continues to build on its longstanding relationship with the WNBA by providing Card Members with access to purchase tickets to select league events and experiences, including the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, while helping bring fans closer to the game through unique programming and engagement opportunities.
NBA ID Connected Member Program
During the season, American Express and the NBA will launch a program with NBA ID, the NBA's free membership program that provides fans access to a variety of offers, which will allow eligible American Express Card Members to link their Card to NBA ID to unlock special perks.
Fan Experiences and Season-Long Perks
Following its NBA Tip-Off activations at the start of the 2026-27 season, including a pop-up featuring vintage NBA merchandise and collectibles outside of the flagship NBA Store, American Express will continue to offer engaging experiences for basketball fans and Card Members throughout the season, including:
- American Express Card Member access to priority entrances at select marquee events, merchandise discounts and offers at NBAStore.com during specified periods throughout the season, and Amex Presale Tickets® and/or Amex Reserved Tickets® for NBA All-Star, the NBA Draft, the Emirates NBA Cup Championship, NBA Summer League, the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game and the USA Basketball Showcase, while supplies last.
- NBA 2K27 in-game perks and experiences, including merch drops, MyPLAYER rep boosts, and theater events.
- Jersey Assurance, which offers all fans who purchase a jersey from NBAStore.com the option to request a replacement jersey if that player switches teams within 90 days of purchase or within 365 days if purchased with an American Express Card at NBAStore.com, fanatics.com, or brick-and-mortar NBA Stores (claims must be filed within 14 days of the official announcement of a trade or free agent signing by the team or league). Terms and restrictions apply.
- Special fan experiences around NBA All-Star and AT&T WNBA All-Star, including access for eligible Card Members to purchase tickets for premium hospitality and experiences.
- Exclusive perks for eligible Card Members at select NBA arenas in the American Express Venue Collection™ , including dedicated entrances or fast lanes and 10% back (up to $250 each year) on qualifying concessions purchases when they enroll and use an eligible Card, plus special ticket access to select events (while supplies last).
About American Express
American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.
Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. We seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations, and we build and manage relationships with millions of merchants across our global network.
For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com , americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/ , and ir.americanexpress.com .
About the NBA
The National Basketball Association (NBA) is a global sports and media organization with the mission to inspire and connect people everywhere through the power of basketball. Built around five professional sports leagues: the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League, NBA 2K League and Basketball Africa League, the NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming available in 214 countries and territories in more than 50 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 200 countries and territories on all seven continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2026-27 season featured 125 international players from a record-tying 43 countries across six continents. The NBA's digital assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with more than 2.5 billion likes and followers globally across all leagues, team and player platforms. The NBA's Tap to Watch provides seamless access to local, national and global live game telecasts via the NBA App, NBA.com, third-party digital platforms and NBA partner platforms. NBA Cares, the NBA's global social impact platform, drives change on issues facing fans and communities in the areas of health and wellness, civic engagement, social justice and inclusion, and sustainability.
About the WNBA
Currently in its historic 30th season in 2026, the WNBA continues to be one of the fastest-growing brands in sports, fueled by record-breaking momentum and unprecedented growth. Having reached a new transformational Collective Bargaining Agreement in March 2026, the league enters a bold new chapter focused on elevating the player experience, increased investment, and growing women's basketball globally. The WNBA's dedication to societal impact is supported by the WNBA Changemakers Collective (Ally, AT&T, AWS, CarMax, Deloitte, Google, and Nike), a first-of-its-kind group of purpose-driven companies working to empower players and the league, increase visibility, and drive business transformation.
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Media Contacts
American Express
Anthony Fitzgerald
Anthony.Fitzgerald@aexp.com
NBA
Lindsey Aprahamian
laprahamian@nba.com