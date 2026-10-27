American Airlines and Citi Enhance the Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard and the Citi AAdvantage Business World Elite Mastercard With More Ways to Earn and New Travel Benefits

Highlights:

  • American Airlines, Citi and Mastercard are refreshing two credit cards in the AAdvantage® portfolio to deliver greater value across a range of travel needs.
  • The Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard®, designed for occasional travelers, now includes more travel and lifestyle benefits and rewards on everyday spending.
  • The Citi® / AAdvantage Business™ World Elite Mastercard® offers business owners new travel benefits and more rewards on business spending.

American Airlines, Citi and Mastercard today announced upcoming enhancements to the Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard® and the Citi® / AAdvantage Business™ World Elite Mastercard®, bringing cardmembers new ways to enjoy travel benefits, earn AAdvantage® miles and maximize value from everyday spending. Together with the introduction of the Citi® / AAdvantage® Globe™ Mastercard® last year and recent enhancements to the Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Legend Mastercard®, these updates further strengthen a card portfolio designed to deliver value across a range of travel needs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261027333791/en/

The refreshed Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® Mastercard® and Citi® / AAdvantage Business™ Mastercard®.

The refreshed Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® Mastercard® and Citi® / AAdvantage Business™ Mastercard®.

"We're continuing to evolve the Citi® / AAdvantage® portfolio to better reflect how our members live, spend and travel today," said American's Senior Vice President of AAdvantage® Scott Long. "These new benefits are designed to deliver greater value in ways that matter most to our members, with rewards and experiences that fit seamlessly into their everyday lives and travel journeys."

Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® Mastercard®
The refreshed Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® Mastercard® is designed for occasional travelers, offering more ways to earn AAdvantage® miles and new travel and lifestyle benefits.

New and enhanced benefits for travel and everyday spending

  • 3X AAdvantage® miles on eligible AAdvantage Hotels® bookings made on aadvantagehotels.com and eligible AAdvantage Cars® bookings made on aadvantagecars.com.
  • 2X AAdvantage® miles at gas stations, now expanded to include EV charging stations.
  • 2X AAdvantage® miles on select streaming services.
  • 2X AAdvantage® miles on eligible Rides and Rails™ purchases.
  • $150 American Airlines Flight Discount, increased from $125, after spending $20,000 or more in purchases during cardmembership year and renewing the card.
  • Up to $120 Global Entry® or TSA PreCheck® application fee credit every four years.
  • Up to $100 back in statement credits annually on inflight purchases.
  • Complimentary annual Walmart+ membership ($98 in value) for primary cardmembers to enjoy Free Delivery ($35 minimum for scheduled delivery orders), Gas Savings and Video Streaming Choice.
  • 50% discount on an annual FOX One subscription.
  • Travel protections, including Trip Delay Protection, Trip Cancellation & Interruption Protection, Worldwide Car Rental Insurance and Lost Baggage Protection. 1

Existing ways to earn rewards and travel benefits

  • 2X AAdvantage® miles on eligible American Airlines purchases.
  • 2X AAdvantage® miles at restaurants.
  • 1X AAdvantage® miles on all other purchases.
  • 1 Loyalty Point for every 1 eligible AAdvantage® mile earned from purchases.
  • Up to $180 annually on Turo car rentals (up to $30 in statement credits for each eligible Turo car rental trip completed).
  • 10% savings on eligible American Airlines Vacations SM travel packages.
  • Preferred boarding on American Airlines flights for the primary cardmember and up to four companions traveling on the same reservation.
  • First checked bag free on domestic American Airlines itineraries for the primary cardmember and up to four companions traveling on the same reservation.
  • No foreign transaction fees when traveling internationally. 2

"Our long-standing partnership with American Airlines continues to evolve to meet the needs of all types of travelers," said Citi's Head of Partnership Cards and Development for U.S. Consumer Cards John LaCosta. "By expanding the ways cardmembers can earn rewards and adding benefits that extend beyond travel, we're giving customers more value from their cards, whether they travel occasionally or fly every week for business."

Citi® / AAdvantage Business™ Mastercard®
The enhanced Citi® / AAdvantage Business™ Mastercard® offers business owners more ways to earn AAdvantage® miles for their business, greater flexibility for business spending and new travel benefits.

New benefits and earning opportunities for business spending and travel

  • 3X AAdvantage® miles on eligible AAdvantage Hotels® bookings made on aadvantagehotels.com and eligible AAdvantage Cars® bookings made on aadvantagecars.com.
  • 2X AAdvantage® miles on an eligible Self-Select Category of the cardmember's choice: U.S. shipping providers, office supply stores or U.S. advertising services.
  • Up to $120 Global Entry® or TSA PreCheck® application fee credit every four years.
  • Up to $100 back in statement credits annually on inflight purchases.
  • 25% off a Melio subscription plan to help manage business payments.
  • Travel protections, including Enhanced Trip Cancellation and Trip Interruption, Lost or Damaged Luggage, MasterRental (Car Rental) and Trip Delay.

Existing earning opportunities and travel benefits

  • 2X AAdvantage® miles on eligible American Airlines purchases.
  • 2X AAdvantage® miles at car rental merchants.
  • 2X AAdvantage® miles at gas stations.
  • 2X AAdvantage® miles at telecommunication merchants and cable and satellite providers.
  • 1X AAdvantage® miles on all other purchases.
  • 1 Loyalty Point for every $1 spent on business card purchases by each cardmember (primary and employees). Primary cardmembers will also earn 1 additional Loyalty Point for every $1 spent by any Authorized Users on eligible business card purchases through Dec. 31, 2028.
  • $99 American Airlines Companion Certificate for a qualifying single round-trip Main Cabin domestic flight after $30,000 in purchases each cardmembership year and cardmembership is renewed.
  • 10% savings on eligible American Airlines Vacations SM travel packages.
  • Preferred boarding on American Airlines flights for the primary cardmember and up to four companions traveling on the same reservation.
  • First checked bag free on domestic American Airlines itineraries for the primary cardmember and up to four companions traveling on the same reservation.
  • No foreign transaction fees when traveling internationally. 3

"The strongest partnerships create value that reflects the way consumers travel, explore and experience the world," said Mastercard's Executive Vice President, U.S. Market Development Kiki Del Valle. "Together with American Airlines and Citi, we are reimagining this card portfolio bringing the best of Mastercard by combining premium travel benefits, meaningful consumer benefits, added protections and priceless experiences that help cardmembers get more from every journey."

Beginning Jan. 24, 2027, existing Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® Mastercard® and Citi® / AAdvantage Business™ Mastercard® cardmembers will have access to the new and enhanced benefits, and both cards will have an annual fee of $150 2, 3 . For more information, visit citicards.citi.com/usc/aaplatinumrefresh and citicards.citi.com/usc/aabusinessrefresh .

About American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL)
American Airlines is a premium global airline connecting more of the U.S. to the world. With roots tracing back to an air mail carrier in the Midwestern United States in 1926, American now operates more than 6,000 daily flights to more than 350 destinations in more than 60 countries and serves more than 200 million customers annually. Powered by a proud and talented team of 130,000 aviation professionals, American's team lives out the airline's purpose of caring for people on life's journey every day.

The world's largest airline proudly celebrates its centennial year in 2026, reaching a milestone that reflects a century of innovation and the Forever Forward℠ spirit that changed the industry and the world. American introduced the first scheduled air cargo service, the first airport lounge and the first airline loyalty program and continues to reinvent the customer experience today. The airline is also a founding member of the one world alliance, whose members serve more than 900 destinations around the globe.

Get the latest about American at news.aa.com and @AmericanAir .

About Citi
Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | X: @Citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi

_____________________

1

Benefits are subject to terms, conditions and limitations.

2

Pricing for the Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® Mastercard®: The standard variable APR for purchases is 19.74% - 29.74% based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers and Citi Flex Plan are also subject to the standard purchase variable APR. The standard variable APR for cash advances is 29.99%. The variable Penalty APR is up to 29.99% and may be applied if you make a late payment or make a payment that is returned. The annual fee for this credit card is $99 as of 10/27/26. The annual fee for this credit card will be $150 as of 1/24/27. However, this fee is waived for the first 12 months of account opening. Minimum interest charge is $0.50. Fee for foreign purchases - none. Cash advance fee - either $10 or 5% of the amount of each cash advance, whichever is greater. Balance transfer fee - either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater. Rates as of 10/27/26.

3

Pricing for the Citi® / AAdvantage Business™ Mastercard®: The standard variable APR for purchases is 19.74% - 28.74%, based on your creditworthiness. The standard variable APR for cash advances is 29.99%. The variable Penalty APR is up to 29.99% and may be applied if you make a late payment or make a payment that is returned. The annual fee for this credit card is $99 as of 10/27/26. The annual fee for this credit card will be $150 as of 1/24/27. However, this fee is waived for the first 12 months. Minimum interest charge - $0.50. Fee for Foreign Purchases - None. Cash advance fee - either $10 or 5% of the amount of each cash advance, whichever is greater. Rates as of 10/27/26.

Tiffany Valdez Green, tiffany.valdez@aa.com
Jessica Tenny, jessica.tenny@citi.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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