(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire November 17, 2026 - Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company") provides an update on its ongoing evaluation of the Lac Doré Vanadium Project near Chibougamau, Québec, following a technical review of the Ambient Noise Tomography ("ANT") survey.
As announced on April 16, 2026, the ANT survey completed by CAUR Technologies Inc. ("CAUR") identified a low-seismic-velocity corridor associated with the known vanadium-titanium-magnetite ("VTM") mineralized trend. The survey produced a three-dimensional velocity model extending to an interpreted depth of 450 meters.
The Company is now evaluating the results alongside historical magnetic surveys, drilling information and regional geology to better understand the anomaly and assess potential additional exploration opportunities.
ANT Results
An interesting feature of the ANT results is the apparent near-vertical geometry of the low-velocity corridor, contrasting with the approximately 50–60° southeast dip of the known VTM-bearing sequence. As recognized in CAUR's report, this raises the possibility that the anomaly represents a separate structural or alteration zone rather than the magnetite-bearing layers themselves (see Figures 1 and 2).
The broader Lac Doré intrusive complex also hosts historical copper–gold mineralization associated with structurally controlled hydrothermal systems, including within anorthosite rocks. Some recognized mineralized structures in the Chibougamau district have northeast–southwest orientations comparable to the ANT anomaly.
The postulated structural or alteration corridor therefore represents a potential additional exploration target, separate from the established VTM mineralization. Its geological significance remains unconfirmed and will be investigated through integration of the ANT results with historical magnetic, geological and drilling information.
Integration of Existing Geological and Geophysical Data
The Company considers that the ANT survey provides additional information on the subsurface geological framework, which will assist in evaluating the existing mineralization and identifying potential exploration opportunities.
The Company's immediate priority is to integrate the ANT velocity model with historical ground magnetic surveys, geological sections and drilling information.
Figure 1. Three-dimensional seismic velocity-contrast model of the Lac Doré ANT survey area, viewed from the north (upper image) and south (lower image). The model illustrates relative velocity variations and does not directly delineate mineralization. Source: CAUR Technologies Inc. (2026).
Figure 2. Horizontal depth slices through the Lac Doré ANT shear-wave velocity model, illustrating the distribution of the low-velocity anomaly between approximately 100 and 450 meters depth. The red band indicates the surface trace of the known VTM-bearing sequence. The anomaly may reflect fracturing or alteration within or adjacent to the mineralized sequence, or a separate structural corridor. Further geological and geophysical evaluation is required. Source: CAUR Technologies Inc. (2026).
The ground magnetic surveys, completed by the Company on approximately 100-metre-spaced lines, delineated the magnetite-rich VTM sequence and provide an independent dataset for evaluating the ANT results.
In addition, the Company's historical drilling and geochemical information will also be reviewed for evidence of alteration, fracturing, veining, sulphide mineralization and anomalous metal concentrations, particularly within the underlying anorthosite.
The objective is to determine whether the low-velocity corridor follows the known VTM stratigraphy, coincides with a magnetic discontinuity, or represents a separate geological feature that may warrant further exploration.
Appointment of Technical Advisor
VanadiumCorp has engaged Paul Burton, an experienced geologist, geochemist and international mining executive with more than 30 years of experience in mineral exploration, project development and critical minerals.
Mr. Burton has previously led evaluation of Vanadium-Titanium-Iron Projects through exploration, resource definition, feasibility studies and Front-End Engineering Design (FEED).
He will assist management with the geological and technical evaluation of Lac Doré, including integration of historical exploration information and identification of priorities for further work.
Kristien Davenport, President and Chief Executive Officer of VanadiumCorp, commented: "The ANT survey has provided additional information on the geological setting of Lac Doré and identified features that warrant further investigation".
"Our priority is to integrate these results with the extensive historical magnetic and drilling data to better understand the geology and assess potential additional exploration opportunities.
"Paul Burton brings considerable experience in vanadium project evaluation and development, and his involvement will assist us in establishing a technically sound approach to the next phase of work."
Next Steps
The Company intends to:
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Integrate the ANT and historical magnetic datasets, and seek further technical input from CAUR.
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Review historical drilling, geological and geochemical information, particularly evidence of structural and hydrothermal alteration.
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Assess the relationship between the ANT anomaly, known VTM mineralization and regional Cu–Au geological setting.
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Identify any additional exploration targets and determine whether further modelling, geophysical surveys or drilling are warranted.
The Company considers that prioritizing existing technical information represents a cost-effective approach to reducing geological uncertainty before committing to additional exploration expenditure.
Technical Considerations
The ANT survey measures variations in seismic shear-wave velocity and does not directly identify mineralization. The low-velocity anomaly may reflect lithological variation, fracturing, hydrothermal alteration or other geological factors. As noted in CAUR's report, the survey was unable to reliably resolve or trace the VTM-bearing mineralized layers at depth. The geological interpretations remain preliminary, and no additional mineral discovery or mineral resource extension has been established.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information in this news release, including the accompanying figures and captions, has been reviewed and approved by André Gauthier, P.Eng., M.Sc.A., a director of Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc. and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Gauthier is also Vice President, Business Development and Exploration, and a director of CAUR Technologies Inc., which conducted the ANT survey. He is not independent of the Company.
About Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc.
Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company with properties in Québec, including the Lac Doré Vanadium Project, Iron-T and the Lac Laura Gold-Copper Property. The Company also evaluates opportunities relating to its VEPT processing technology and, through Vanadium Énergie Nordique Inc., its electrolyte pilot plant. Those technology and electrolyte initiatives are distinct from the geological evaluation reported in this release.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Kristien Davenport
President and Chief Executive Officer
Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc.
Tel: 778-719-4366
Email: info@vanadiumcorp.com
Website: www.vanadiumcorp.com
This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding data integration, geological interpretation, Mr. Burton's anticipated advisory contribution, identification of areas for follow-up and potential additional modelling, field investigations, geophysical surveys or drilling. Such information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including the availability and suitability of historical records, access to technical expertise and survey information, and the availability of funding and applicable approvals for any subsequent program. Actual results may differ materially due to non-unique geophysical interpretations, variable model resolution, incomplete or unreliable historical information, the absence of geological or mineralization continuity, technical constraints, financing limitations and regulatory or permitting requirements. There is no assurance that further evaluation will identify mineralization or lead to a drilling program, mineral resource extension or development decision. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update this information except as required by applicable law.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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