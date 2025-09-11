ALTECH - CERENERGY Battery Prototype Reaches Key Milestones

ALTECH - CERENERGY Battery Prototype Reaches Key Milestones

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced ALTECH - CERENERGY Battery Prototype Reaches Key Milestones

Download the PDF here.

ATC:AU
Altech Batteries
Altech Batteries

Altech Batteries


Revolutionary sodium-chloride solid state batteries for renewable energy storage and silicon in graphite anodes for higher energy density batteries.

Altech Batteries Ltd Bearer Bond Funds Received

Altech Batteries Ltd Bearer Bond Funds Received

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to announce that it has received EUR1M in funds from the remaining Bearer Bond facility in place with major shareholder Deutsche Balaton. The original facility was for EUR2.5M and this has now been adjusted by mutual agreement to EUR2M. The full EUR2M has now been drawn down.

As announced to the ASX on 25 March 2025, the Company advised that it is in the process of selling its Malaysian land to help fund the ongoing development of the CERENERGY(R) battery project and the Silumina Anodes(TM) battery materials project, as well as to support general working capital requirements.

The Company also announced that it had entered into a binding Bond Note Subscription Deed with its major shareholder Deutsche Balaton AG, under which Altech could drawdown up to EUR2.5M in cash in the form of interest-bearing Bearer Bonds.

As the Bond Note Subscription Deed involved the Company granting a security interest over the Company's Malaysian land, shareholder approval was required. The Company convened a General Meeting on 13 May 2025 and shareholders approved all Resolutions put to the General Meeting. The Company then applied to have the Malaysian land security registered with the relevant land authority, being Johor Corp. Although there were no laws or regulations precluding Johor Corp from registering the land security, it considered Deutsche Balaton AG a 'non-lending foreign entity' and advised that accordingly it was not comfortable in registering the land security.

The Company's wholly owned subsidiary Altech Chemicals Sdn. Bhd. is the holder of the lease agreement over the Malaysian land. The only asset of value within Altech Chemicals Sdn. Bhd. is the lease agreement over the Malaysian land. In order to provide the security to Deutsche Balaton AG so as to drawdown the Bearer Bonds, the Company enforced security over the shares of Altech Chemicals Sdn. Bhd. in favour of Deutsche Balaton AG in lieu of the land security.

On 20 August 2025, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary Altech Chemicals Australia Pty Ltd (shareholder of Altech Chemicals Sdn. Bhd.) executed a Share Charge with Deutsche Balaton AG in connection with the Bond Note Subscription Deed. Pursuant to the Share Charge, Altech Chemicals Australia Pty Ltd has offered as a continuing Security for the due and punctual payment of all the requirements of the Bond Note Subscription Deed, charged all its rights, title and interest to all of the shares held in Altech Chemicals Sdn. Bhd. in favour of Deutsche Balaton AG. The Security is a continuing security and will extend to the ultimate balance of the due and punctual payment of all the requirements of the Bond Note Subscription Deed.

On 20 August 2025, the Company executed an Amendment Deed to the Bond Note Subscription Deed. Under the terms of the Amendment Deed, the agreed amount of bonds available to be drawdown was reduced from EUR2.5M to EUR2.0M. Additionally, the Company's Meckering land was offered as additional security for the due and punctual payment of all the requirements of the Bond Note Subscription Deed.

Altech Meckering Pty Ltd, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary and holder of the Meckering land, has entered into a mortgage over the Meckering Land in favour of Deutsche Balaton AG as a continuing Security for the due and punctual payment of all the requirements of the Bond Note Subscription Deed.



About Altech Batteries Ltd:

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Altech - CERENERGY Battery 46.7M Euro German Grant Approval

Altech - CERENERGY Battery 46.7M Euro German Grant Approval

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - CERENERGY Battery 46.7M Euro German Grant Approval

Download the PDF here.

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY Battery 46.7M Euro German Grant Approval

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY Battery 46.7M Euro German Grant Approval

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to announce that it has received official written confirmation for the grant qualification of the CERENERGY(R) sodium-chloride solid-state battery project in Saxony, Germany to the value of 30% of the total capital expenditure excluding working capital, financing cost and interest during construction amounting to EUR46,725,802.

Highlights

- Altech Batteries GmbH's CERENERGY(R) battery project has been approved by Germany's Ministry of Economic Affairs and Energy as eligible for Grant receipt under the "STARK"(1) economic development program

- Altech Batteries GmbH's CERENERGY(R) battery project passed the second stage of Government approval for a 30% CAPEX grant in the amount of 46.7 million Euro

- The grant approval is not yet final and conditional and subject to overall financial close and the availability of funds to be approved by the German parliament as part of the 2026 Government Budget

(1) STARK - Starkung der Transformationsdynamik und Aufbruch in den Revieren und an den Kohlekraftwerkstandorten

The STARK program supports projects that support the transformation process towards an ecologically, economically, and socially sustainable economic structure in the coal regions and is initiated by the German Federal Government and supported by the EU

Altech has been actively applying for various grants offered by the State of Saxony, Federal Government of Germany, and the European Union. The State of Saxony and Brandenburg, along with the European Union, offer substantial support for renewable energy projects, including grants under the STARK program aimed at converting lignite coal to renewable energy sources. These grants are part of broader efforts to transition regions dependent on fossil fuels toward sustainable energy solutions. Altech's site, located in these areas, stands to benefit from various funding programs designed to support clean energy projects, including EU grants for energy transformation and innovation.

Having now received written confirmation of the STARK program for the CERENERGY(R) project, it is a great sign of support and a recognition of this innovative battery technology jointly undertaken by Altech and the Fraunhofer Gesellschaft.



About Altech Batteries Ltd:

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Altech Batteries Ltd Cerenergy Battery Project Funding Progressing Well

Altech Batteries Ltd Cerenergy Battery Project Funding Progressing Well

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to announce an update on funding of the CERENERGY(R) sodium-chloride solid-state battery project in Saxony, Germany.

DEBT PROCESS

As previously mentioned, Altech has engaged ten commercial banks and two venture debt funds in the first round of financing discussions, receiving largely positive initial feedback. Based on this feedback, the Company has selected a preferred financial institution- a European bank with a proven track record in providing debt funding for technology-driven projects, particularly those within the innovation sector.

Although the mandate has not yet been formally executed, Altech intends to make an official announcement once this step is complete.

Meanwhile, the bank's commercial and technical teams have been diligently conducting a comprehensive review of the Cerenergy projects and its technology. The technical due diligence process is critical for ensuring that the project meets the bank's financing and risk criteria. As part of this process the onsite Altech experts are in detailed discussions with the bank's representative. The banks have visited Dresden and the Fraunhofer testing facilities and visit Hermsdorf, Germany where the prototype production is located in the coming weeks, which will be a key step in concluding the technical evaluation.

In parallel with these efforts, Altech is progressing discussions for securing a federal government guarantee, which would further strengthen its ability to secure the necessary debt funding for the project. Officials from the Ministry of Finance have already been briefed on the initiative, and the due diligence process for the application is actively underway. This federal guarantee will serve as an underwriter and therewith derisk any debt funding for the project substantially.

EQUITY FUNDING

In parallel with ongoing debt financing efforts, the Group has engaged several equity advisers to assist in securing the equity component of the project's funding package. As part of this strategy, Altech plans to divest a minority interest in the project to one or two strategic investors. This partial divestment is intended to attract investors who can contribute not only capital, but also strategic value, aligning with the CERENERGY(R) project's long-term goals of growth and sustainability.

The Group on one hand is specifically targeting large utility companies, data centre operators, investment funds, and corporations that are deeply committed to the green energy transition and on the other hand industrial partners with access and know-how and resources relevant to Cerenergy battery production, implementation or market access. These potential partners are seen as ideal due to their strong alignment with the project's sustainable energy focus and their ability to provide significant financial support. Progress in equity discussions has been promising, with several Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) signed, enabling deeper engagement with prospective investors. Additionally, draft term sheets have been circulated to interested parties, outlining the key terms and conditions for investment. These documents provide a foundation for negotiations and facilitate more detailed discussions around the equity stake and partnership structure.

The decision to divest part of the project is strategically aimed at easing the Company's financial burden while bringing in experienced partners who can contribute to the project's success. By securing both equity and debt financing, Altech aims to finalize the full funding package, ensuring the timely construction and commissioning of the CERENERGY(R) battery plant. Moving forward, the focus will be on advancing these discussions and converting interest into formal commitments, which are critical for the project's progression.

GRANT APPLICATIONS

Altech has been actively applying for various grants offered by the State of Saxony, Federal Government of Germany, and the European Union. The State of Saxony and Brandenburg, along with the European Union, offer substantial support for renewable energy projects, including grants aimed at converting lignite coal to renewable energy sources. These grants are part of broader efforts to transition regions dependent on fossil fuels toward sustainable energy solutions. Altech's site, located in these areas, stands to benefit from various funding programs designed to support clean energy projects, including EU grants for energy transformation and innovation. Altech has applied for several of these grants to advance its CERENERGY(R) project, securing essential financial backing for technology development, high-tech industries, expert employment and infrastructure upgrades.

OFFTAKE ARRANGEMENTS

Altech has secured three key Offtake Letters of Intent (LOIs) for 100% of its CERENERGY(R) production.

1. Zweckverband Industriepark Schwarze Pumpe (ZISP): An agreement was signed on 13 September 2024 for ZISP to purchase 30 MWh of energy storage capacity annually, consisting of 1MWh GridPacks, for the first five years of production. The purchase is contingent on performance tests and battery specifications meeting customer requirements.

2. Referenzkraftwerk Lausitz GmbH (RefLau): A second LOI was executed with RefLau, a joint venture between Enertrag SE and Energiequelle GmbH. RefLau will buy 30 MWh of CERENERGY(R) storage n the first year, increasing to 32 MWh annually for the next four years. Additionally, Altech will purchase green electricity for its planned production plant.

3. Axsol GmbH: A third LOI was signed with Axsol, a leading renewable energy solutions provider. Axsol will exclusively distribute CERENERGY(R) batteries to the Western defense industry, facilitating early market entry and sales. These agreements are crucial for financing and advancing the CERENERGY(R) project.



About Altech Batteries Ltd:

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Altech Batteries
Rio Silver arranges $1.3M private placement

Locksley Resources Adds 249 Additional Claims to Landholding of More than 40 sq km of Highly Prospective Critical Minerals Ground in California's Mojave Region

Bold Ventures Announces Prospecting and Sampling Results and Mobilizes Crew to Burchell Gold and Copper Project

Allied Critical Metals Expands Santa Helena Breccia in Borralha with Long Tungsten Intercepts and Confirms High-Grade Trend

