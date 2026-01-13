Altech Batteries Ltd Silumina Anodes R&D Lab Repositoned to Germany

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Ltd (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) announced that in order to maximise support for its Silumina AnodesTM pilot plant in Saxony, Germany, the R&D laboratory will be transferred from Perth to Germany and repositioned. This is anticipated to provide operational, R&D and cost benefits to the Company.

Highlights

- The Silumina AnodesTM pilot plant is constructed and operated at Altech's premises in Saxony, Germany

- Strategic decision to transfer the R&D laboratory from Perth to Germany

- Location of laboratory and pilot plant in close proximity anticipated to benefit R&D testwork, the operation of pilot plant as well as provide cost benefits

- Appointment of new German based Chief Technology Officer (previous employee of Fraunhofer Institute)

The Silumina AnodesTM battery materials project involves game changing technology incorporating highcapacity silicon into lithium-ion batteries. Through in house R&D, the Company has cracked the "silicon code" and successfully achieved a 30% higher energy battery with improved cyclability or battery life. Higher density batteries result in smaller, lighter batteries and substantially less greenhouse gases, and is the future for the EV market.

Altech has signed non-disclosure agreements with world leading automobile companies in Germany and the USA to supply commercial samples of the Silumina AnodesTM material for the prospective customers for in-house testing.

In conjunction with the repositioning of the R&D laboratory, Altech is pleased to announce that it has appointed German based Dr Luise Bloi as its new Chief Technology Officer. Dr Bloi has a Master of Science (M. Sc.) in Chemistry and has completed her PhD studies in Chemistry on "Carbon-based Anodes for Lithium All Solid-State Battery Concepts". Dr Bloi has collected broad experience in the battery field working with Skeleton Technologies, ACC Automotive Cells Company and as a previous employee of the Fraunhofer Institute, Altech's joint venture partner in the CERENERGY(R) Sodium-Chloride Solid-State (SCSS) battery project.



About Altech Batteries Ltd:

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.



