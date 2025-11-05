Altech Batteries Ltd Service Data Confirms Exceptionally Low Failure Rate for Sodium-Nickel-Chloride Batteries

Altech Batteries Ltd Service Data Confirms Exceptionally Low Failure Rate for Sodium-Nickel-Chloride Batteries

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) announced outstanding long-term performance results for its partner AMPower's sodium-nickel-chloride (SNC) batteries. Extensive field data from South Africa demonstrates an exceptionally low failure rate of just 0.6%, confirming the SNC technology's superior reliability and durability compared with traditional lithium ion, lead-acid, and nickel-cadmium battery systems.

Highlights

- Sodium-Nickel-Chloride (SNC) batteries have operated for over two decades in South Africa's telecom and UPS sectors

- Field data shows an exceptionally low failure rate of just 0.6-1.5% across deployed AMPower or equivalent SNC batteries

- Lithium batteries typically show 3-5% failure rates; 8-12% lead-acid and NiCd often exceed 2-4%.

- Service life routinely exceeds 15-20 years, with minimal capacity fade and little maintenance required

- Performance benchmarked against lithium-ion, lead-acid, and nickel-cadmium batteries, demonstrating clear lifetime and safety advantages.

- SNC battery continues to function even if individual cell fails, ensuring uninterrupted system operation

- Major cost advantage: lower replacement frequency, no ventilation or cooling systems, and reduced total cost of ownership

- Validates SNC as the most reliable and maintenance-free UPS solution for explosive ATEX environments, remote operations, and critical industrial assets

For more than 15 years, SNC batteries have powered South Africa's telecommunication and industrial UPS sectors, enduring extreme climates, unstable grids, and remote conditions. This long history of reliability underscores why SNC technology is now central to Altech Batteries' expansion strategy for European pipeline and hydrogen control infrastructure.

SOUTH AFRICAN FIELD EXPERIENCE - PROVEN IN HARSH ENVIRONMENTS

SNC batteries have been in service across South Africa since the early 2010s, supporting telecom towers, utility substations, and industrial control systems. They operate reliably in some of the toughest conditions-regularly exposed to temperatures above 50degC and constant power interruptions. Evidence shows that they continue to deliver stable capacity and output. A number of units installed as far back as mid 2000s are still running today, without the need for maintenance or electrolyte replacement. Field data collected by AMPower shows a remarkably low failure rate of just 0.6% to 1.5%, underscoring the chemistry's proven reliability. With no need for active cooling and minimal servicing requirements, field evidence has demonstrated SNC batteries are well suited to remote or high-temperature environments.

WHY SNC BATTERIES LAST SO LONG

Sodium-Nickel-Chloride batteries derive their longevity from their solid-state ceramic construction and fully sealed architecture. There are no flammable electrolytes, no venting gases, and no corrosion pathways. The internal molten sodium and nickel chloride reaction is contained within a B-alumina ceramic electrolyte, ensuring stable operation across thousands of cycles. Unlike lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries, SNC chemistry suffers no electrode dendrite formation or electrolyte degradation. It is immune to over-discharge damage and can remain idle for months without capacity loss. This combination of chemical stability and mechanical robustness allows SNC batteries to achieve service lives exceeding 15-20 years under both float and cycling conditions.

COMPARISON: SNC VS. LITHIUM, LEAD ACID, AND NICKEL-CADMIUM

Industry experience shows that lithium-ion batteries typically fail at rates of around 3-5%, lead-acid systems at 8-12%, and nickel-cadmium batteries at 2-4%. See Table 1. Failures usually stem from chemical wear, heat stress, or physical damage. In lithium-ion cells, problems such as dendrite growth, electrolyte breakdown, and thermal runaway are common. Lead-acid batteries often suffer from sulfation and corrosion of the plates, while nickel-cadmium types are prone to memory effect and electrolyte leakage.

SNC batteries, by contrast, avoid these issues altogether. Their solid ceramic electrolyte contains no liquid components to corrode or gas to evolve, and they operate in a stable thermal environment.

TECHNOLOGICAL REDUNDANCY - EACH CELL INDEPENDENT

In SNC batteries, each cell is housed inside a beta-alumina solid electrolyte (BASE) tube that allows sodium ions (Na+) to pass through while blocking electrons. If a small crack develops in the ceramic, the battery doesn't immediately fail. Because the sodium is molten at the operating temperature of about 270degC, it remains fluid enough to seep into the micro-fracture and coat the surfaces. This forms a thin ionic bridge that keeps sodium ions moving across the damaged area, maintaining conductivity. The elevated temperature keeps both the sodium and nickel-chloride materials molten and active, allowing ion transport to continue smoothly. Moreover, SNC battery modules contain many cells connected in series or parallel, so if one cell's resistance increases slightly, the others compensate-ensuring steady voltage and reliable overall performance.

Altech Managing Director Iggy Tan commented:

"It's great to see real service-life data confirming the reliability and consistency of SNC battery technology.

These results back up our long-held understanding of how well the batteries perform under harsh conditions, including high temperatures and frequent power disruptions. The exceptionally low failure rate highlights the strength of the chemistry and design, while the high float life proves their long-term stability.

This outstanding durability sets SNC batteries apart as one of the most dependable and low-maintenance energy storage solutions available today."

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/EWZYW817



About Altech Batteries Ltd:

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.



Source:
Altech Batteries Ltd



Contact:
Corporate
Iggy Tan
Managing Director
Altech Batteries Limited
Tel: +61-8-6168-1555
Email: info@altechgroup.com

Martin Stein
Chief Financial Officer
Altech Batteries Limited
Tel: +61-8-6168-1555
Email: info@altechgroup.com

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Altech BatteriesATC:AUASX:ATCBattery Metals Investing
ATC:AU
Altech Batteries
Sign up to get your FREE

Altech Batteries Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Altech Batteries

Altech Batteries

Revolutionary sodium-chloride solid state batteries for renewable energy storage and silicon in graphite anodes for higher energy density batteries.

Revolutionary sodium-chloride solid state batteries for renewable energy storage and silicon in graphite anodes for higher energy density batteries. Keep Reading...
Altech - Service Data Confirms Exceptional Failure Rate

Altech - Service Data Confirms Exceptional Failure Rate

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - Service Data Confirms Exceptional Failure RateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Altech - SNC Batteries Outstanding Safety Destructve Testing

Altech - SNC Batteries Outstanding Safety Destructve Testing

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - SNC Batteries Outstanding Safety Destructve TestingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Altech Batteries Ltd $6M Placement to Advance Battery Projects

Altech Batteries Ltd $6M Placement to Advance Battery Projects

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) announces a capital raising of $6 million, comprising the issue of 133,333,334 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company at an issue price of $0.045 per Share. Participants in... Keep Reading...
Altech - $6M Placement to Advance Battery Projects

Altech - $6M Placement to Advance Battery Projects

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - $6M Placement to Advance Battery ProjectsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Drilling the Manindi Vanadium-Titanium-Magnetite Discovery

Drilling the Manindi Vanadium-Titanium-Magnetite Discovery

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Drilling the Manindi Vanadium-Titanium-Magnetite DiscoveryDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Drilling Underway at McDermitt Lithium Project

Drilling Underway at McDermitt Lithium Project

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Drilling Underway at McDermitt Lithium ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Relectrify Receives AU$25 Million for First Battery Storage System

Relectrify Receives AU$25 Million for First Battery Storage System

Australia is investing AU$25 million in Melbourne-based company Relectrify’s world-first battery storage system for longer, cheaper and high-powered batteries.The funding is provided through the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA), building on its support for Relectrify in second-life EV... Keep Reading...
Repurchase of Convertible Securities

Repurchase of Convertible Securities

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Repurchase of Convertible SecuritiesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Focus Graphite Receives Conditional Funding of up to $14.1M to Advance Canada's First Electrothermal Fluidized Purification Demonstration Plant

Focus Graphite Receives Conditional Funding of up to $14.1M to Advance Canada's First Electrothermal Fluidized Purification Demonstration Plant

The $14.1 million project, announced at the G7 Energy and Environment Ministers' Meeting, unites Canadian, Ukrainian, and American partners to produce ultra-high-purity graphite for global battery, defence, and advanced-material markets.Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV: FMS,OTC:FCSMF) (OTCQB: FCSMF)... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Provides Update on Double Mer Uranium Project: A Well-Positioned Asset in North America as the Uranium Boom Accelerates

SAGA Metals Provides Update on Double Mer Uranium Project: A Well-Positioned Asset in North America as the Uranium Boom Accelerates

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company advancing critical mineral discoveries, is strategically positioned to capitalize on the explosive growth in the uranium sector as global nuclear commitments and... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Altech Batteries
Sign up to get your FREE

Altech Batteries Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Drilling the Manindi Vanadium-Titanium-Magnetite Discovery

Altech - Service Data Confirms Exceptional Failure Rate

Alvopetro Announces Q3 2025 Financial Results and an Operational Update Including Record October Sales

Allied Critical Metals Expands Santa Helena Breccia with 6.0 Metres of 1.02% WO3 Intercept at Borralha

Related News

Gold Investing

Brien Lundin: Gold, Silver Waiting for Next Leg, What's the Catalyst?

Energy Investing

Alvopetro Announces Q3 2025 Financial Results and an Operational Update Including Record October Sales

Critical Metals Investing

Allied Critical Metals Expands Santa Helena Breccia with 6.0 Metres of 1.02% WO3 Intercept at Borralha

Copper Investing

Breakthrough Minerals Acquires Dingo for AU$15 Million

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Advances Swanson Confirmation Drilling to Support Beacon Mill Restart and PEA

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Announces Brokered Private Placement of Gold-Linked Convertible Notes to Finance Restart of Gold Production at Beacon Gold Mill

Base Metals Investing

Canada One Provides Exploration Review of Boundary Zone, Copper Dome Project