ALTAGAS APPOINTS BILL BULLOCK TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas" or the "Company") (TSX: ALA,OTC:ATGFF) announces the appointment of William ("Bill") Bullock as a new Independent Director, effective October 1, 2025 . Mr. Bullock will serve as a member of AltaGas' Audit Committee. Including Mr. Bullock's appointment, AltaGas' Board of Directors ("Board") will be comprised of 11 members.

Mr. Bullock is an industry veteran and distinguished leader in the energy sector with nearly four decades of experience. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of ConocoPhillips until his retirement in May 2025 . Prior thereto Bill had an extensive career working throughout ConocoPhillips, including as President of Asia Pacific & Middle East operations, Vice President of Corporate Planning & Development, and in a variety of senior roles spanning engineering, operations, commercial and business development.

Mr. Bullock brings extensive experience working across complex global operations, throughout different regulatory jurisdictions, and across the upstream, midstream and downstream energy markets. Mr. Bullock currently serves on the Board of Kodiak Gas Services, a leading natural gas contract compression service provider in the U.S. He also serves as chair of the Engineering Advisory Council at Texas A&M University , the Joint Advisory Council for Texas A&M University at Qatar , and is an active member in his community, including serving as a Director of the Boy Scouts of America - Sam Houston Area Council .

"On behalf of AltaGas' Board, I am pleased to welcome Bill to our organization," says Pentti Karkkainen, AltaGas' Board Chair. "Bill's strong financial acumen and deep industry experience will complement our existing Board. We believe his strategic mindset and focus on value creation will benefit our organization and shareholders over the long-term."

ABOUT AltaGas

AltaGas is a leading North American infrastructure company that connects customers and markets to affordable and reliable sources of energy. The Company operates a diversified, lower-risk, high-growth energy infrastructure business that is focused on delivering stable and growing value for its stakeholders.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "seek", "propose", "estimate", "expect", and similar expressions, as they relate to AltaGas are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, the effective date of Mr. Bullock's appointment to the Board and the anticipated benefits of such appointment to the organization and our stakeholders. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect AltaGas' current views with respect to future events based on certain material factors and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, changes in market, governmental or regulatory developments, general economic conditions and other factors set out in AltaGas' public disclosure documents. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this news release as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, sought, proposed, estimated or expected, and such forward-looking statements included in, or incorporated by reference in this news release, should not be unduly relied upon. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Unless otherwise required by law, AltaGas does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

