ALT5 Sigma Corporation (the "Company," "our" or "ALT5") (NASDAQ: ALTS) (FRA:5AR1), a fintech company with established global payments, trading, and settlement infrastructure, today released a strategic overview on the USD1 stablecoin, its relevance to ALT5's core long-term payments technology product, and the anticipated benefits to the Company's $WLFI Treasury Strategy.
Why USD1 Matters to ALT5
ALT5 is a leading holder of $WLFI, the governance token of the World Liberty Financial ecosystem, positioning the Company to directly benefit as USD1 adoption accelerates globally. As usage of USD1, the flagship World Liberty Financial-branded product, scales across payment flows, merchant settlement, and institutional workflows, growth in underlying transaction volume is expected to support interest in the $WLFI governance token while also reinforcing ALT5's role as a preferred settlement partner. This ownership and strategic alignment provide clear economic connection to the broader USD1 ecosystem and advance ALT5's roadmap toward becoming a leading blockchain-native settlement rail for high-volume digital transactions.
With an established footprint in processing digital asset transactions, ALT5 is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the increasing use of USD1. Enterprises are rapidly shifting toward stablecoin-based settlement given the need for faster, predictable, and lower-cost value transfer across jurisdictions. These rails offer material advantages -- including near-instant settlement, 24/7 availability, reduced transaction fees, improved liquidity visibility, and streamlined reconciliation -- directly improving corporate treasury and merchant operations. ALT5's integrated payment technology already supports compliant, multi-asset settlement pathways, enabling the Company to convert stablecoin adoption into enterprise-grade payment capabilities, deeper institutional penetration, and long-term recurring transaction volumes.
Context for $WLFI Holdings
ALT5's engagement with the World Liberty Financial ecosystem and its sizable $WLFI treasury position provide the Company with embedded exposure to the expanding stablecoin infrastructure being built around USD1 and the decentralized finance industry at-large. The Company believes $WLFI will continue to be a valuable asset for the long term and USD1 can provide immediate commercial applicability for ALT5's enterprise customer base—particularly in settlement, cross-border payments, and merchant processing.
ALT5's existing platforms -- including ALT5 Pay and ALT5 Prime, which have collectively processed more than $5 billion in digital asset transactions -- are expressly designed to integrate emerging settlement rails as they gain institutional acceptance. The planned introduction of USD1 into these payment pathways reflects the Company's long-term strategy to broaden currency optionality for clients, enhance settlement efficiency, and strengthen recurring transactional flow. This alignment encourages USD1 adoption and positions ALT5 to convert $WLFI ecosystem growth into tangible enterprise utility, which the Company believes will lead to customer expansion, and increased transaction revenue.
"Stablecoin utility is rapidly becoming foundational to modern payment infrastructure," said Tony Isaac, CEO and President of ALT5 Sigma. "As we adopt leading settlement technologies like USD1, our objective is to integrate capabilities that materially improve how enterprises move value globally -- faster, with greater transparency, and at lower cost. The work we are advancing positions ALT5 to translate stablecoin adoption into stronger settlement throughput, broader use cases, and deeper value creation across our platforms."
About ALT5 Sigma Corporation
ALT5 Sigma Corporation (NASDAQ: ALTS) (FRA:5AR1) is a fintech company with a strategic $WLFI digital asset treasury strategy initiative and established global payments, trading, and settlement infrastructure. Founded in 2018, the company leverages its blockchain infrastructure expertise and proven track record of processing over $5 billion in cryptocurrency transactions to optimize its digital asset treasury operations and capitalize on growing $WLFI ecosystem developments across retail platforms, payment integrations, and international market expansion.
