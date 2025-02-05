Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Top 10 Potash Countries by Production

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries

International Investing: How to Diversify with a Global Portfolio

Trending Press Releases

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

Heliostar Delivers Strong Shallow Oxide Gold Hits at the La Colorada Mine, Sonora, Mexico

CY25 Production Program Underway, First Gold Pour in March

Quarterly Report for the 3 Months ended 31 December 2024

Energy Technologies Limited 2Q FY2025 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C

Pilbara Gold Exploration Update and Planned Activities – March Quarter

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

Nuclear Fuels

NF:CC

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

Rare Earths Outlook Report

World Nickel Outlook 2025

2025 Gold Outlook Report

Nickel Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Altair Minerals

ALR February 2025 Investor Presentation

Altair Minerals (ASX:ALR) has announced ALR February 2025 Investor Presentation.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Altair Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

gold investingcopper investingasx:alr
ALR:AU
Altair Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Altair Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Altair Minerals

Altair Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Altair Minerals (ASX:ALR)

Altair Minerals: High-quality, Growing Exploration Portfolio with Potential for Large Copper-Gold Deposits


Keep reading...Show less
Juggernaut Secures 100 % Option on Big One Gold Discovery - Drill Ready - Golden Triangle, B.C.

Juggernaut Secures 100 % Option on Big One Gold Discovery - Drill Ready - Golden Triangle, B.C.


Keep reading...Show less
Sitka Prepares for Winter Diamond Drilling Program at Its RC Gold Project, Yukon

Sitka Prepares for Winter Diamond Drilling Program at Its RC Gold Project, Yukon


Keep reading...Show less
Yellow sign saying "trade war" against cloudy sky.

Trump's Trade Tactics Shake Up Global Commodities Markets

US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies are reshaping global commodities markets, with a variety of resource industries experiencing volatility since Trump reassumed power in the country.

The implementation of 25 percent tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico — albeit currently paused — and a 10 percent increase on Chinese tariffs has created supply and currency fluctuations across the commodities board.

Keep reading...Show less

Agnico Eagle and O3 Mining Announce Subsequent Acquisition Transaction and Completion of Offer

  • The Offer has now expired and Agnico Eagle has taken-up and acquired   95.6% of the issued and outstanding O3 Mining shares
  • Agnico Eagle and O3 Mining will enter into an amalgamation agreement under which Agnico Eagle will acquire all remaining O3 Mining shares by way of amalgamation
  • Remaining O3 Mining shares (other than shares held by dissenting shareholders) and warrantholders who exercise their warrants after the amalgamation will receive $1.67 per share in cash
  • Questions or Need Assistance? Contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group for assistance at 1-877-452-7184 or email assistance@laurelhill.com

(All amounts expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) (" Agnico Eagle ") and O3 Mining Inc. (TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF) (" O3 Mining ") are pleased to jointly announce the expiry of Agnico Eagle's board-supported take-over bid (the " Offer ") for all of the outstanding common shares of O3 Mining (the " Common Shares ") for $1.67 in cash per Common Share. Agnico Eagle has taken-up and acquired an aggregate of 114,785,237 Common Shares that were tendered to the Offer, representing approximately 95.6% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a basic basis. As a result, as of the date hereof, Agnico Eagle beneficially owns, and exercises control and direction over, an aggregate of 115,842,990 Common Shares, representing approximately 96.5% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a basic basis. This includes the additional 4,360,806 Common Shares (the " Deposited Shares ") tendered to the Offer during the mandatory 10-day extension period that expired at 11:59 p.m. (EST) on February 3, 2025 . The aggregate consideration payable for the Deposited Shares is $7,282,546 . Agnico Eagle will pay for the Deposited Shares by February 6, 2025 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Agnico Eagle and O3 Mining Announce Subsequent Acquisition Transaction and Completion of Offer

  • The Offer has now expired and Agnico Eagle has taken-up and acquired   95.6% of the issued and outstanding O3 Mining shares
  • Agnico Eagle and O3 Mining will enter into an amalgamation agreement under which Agnico Eagle will acquire all remaining O3 Mining shares by way of amalgamation
  • Remaining O3 Mining shares (other than shares held by dissenting shareholders) and warrantholders who exercise their warrants after the amalgamation will receive $1.67 per share in cash
  • Questions or Need Assistance? Contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group for assistance at 1-877-452-7184 or email assistance@laurelhill.com

(All amounts expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) (" Agnico Eagle ") and O3 Mining Inc. (TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF) (" O3 Mining ") are pleased to jointly announce the expiry of Agnico Eagle's board-supported take-over bid (the " Offer ") for all of the outstanding common shares of O3 Mining (the " Common Shares ") for $1.67 in cash per Common Share. Agnico Eagle has taken-up and acquired an aggregate of 114,785,237 Common Shares that were tendered to the Offer, representing approximately 95.6% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a basic basis. As a result, as of the date hereof, Agnico Eagle beneficially owns, and exercises control and direction over, an aggregate of 115,842,990 Common Shares, representing approximately 96.5% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a basic basis. This includes the additional 4,360,806 Common Shares (the " Deposited Shares ") tendered to the Offer during the mandatory 10-day extension period that expired at 11:59 p.m. (EST) on February 3, 2025 . The aggregate consideration payable for the Deposited Shares is $7,282,546 . Agnico Eagle will pay for the Deposited Shares by February 6, 2025 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Altair Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Altair Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Strategic Transaction with Gage Capital

Inca to acquire Stunalara Metals Limited with high-quality gold/antimony exploration projects in North Queensland

Updated Maroochydore Copper-Cobalt Resource Demonstrates Large Copper Sulphide System with 1.6Mt Contained Copper

Further broad intercepts of high-grade gold at Jasper Hills

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Strategic Transaction with Gage Capital

resource investing

Inca to acquire Stunalara Metals Limited with high-quality gold/antimony exploration projects in North Queensland

copper investing

Updated Maroochydore Copper-Cobalt Resource Demonstrates Large Copper Sulphide System with 1.6Mt Contained Copper

Precious Metals Investing

Further broad intercepts of high-grade gold at Jasper Hills

Iron Investing

Types of Iron Ore: Hematite vs. Magnetite

Silver Investing

Kingsmen Resources Continued High Grade Silver in Sampling Expands Drill Targets

Battery Metals Investing

2025 Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

×