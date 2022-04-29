Alianza Minerals: Discovery-Focused Hybrid Prospect Generator
Alianza Minerals (TSXV:ANZ,OTCQB:TARSF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network's Gold channel.
Alianza Minerals (TSXV:ANZ,OTCQB:TARSF) is an exploration company that embodies the prospect generation approach with a twist. The company employs a hybrid business model towards project generation, fully funding very select projects while finding partners for others.
The company is focused on politically-stable jurisdictions throughout the Americas, particularly the Cordillera regions in Western North and South America. The company has a large variety of assets, but three projects are currently at exciting stages of exploration. Its flagship project is the Haldane Silver Project in Yukon, which recently completed a very successful drilling campaign.
Company Highlights
- Alianza Minerals is a prospect generation company that embraces a hybrid business model that enables them to bring on partnerships or fully own the asset, depending on what will maximize shareholder value.
- The company has an extensive portfolio of assets throughout Tier One jurisdictions in the Americas. Most of its assets are within districts known for meaningful mineral deposits.
- The Haldane Silver Project is the company’s wholly owned flagship project and has recently seen some excellent high grade silver intersections over potentially mineable widths.
- Coeur Mining is a meaningful partner providing its expertise and capital to the Tim Project. Alianza is seeking partners for the Twin Canyon Project.
- Alianza has an active partner in Allied Resources, who is planning to conduct drilling on two of its copper projects in Colorado in the summer of 2022.
- Alianza Minerals has an experienced management team with asset exploration and sales expertise. Each management team member brings decades of experience in mineral exploration, corporate administration, or corporate finance.
