Precious MetalsInvesting News

Alianza Minerals Ltd. and Cloudbreak Discovery Plc are pleased to announce the optioning of the Stateline Property to Allied Copper Corp. . The Stateline Copper Property is located in Colorado and Utah, United States, comprising 22 unpatented mining claims, and is 8 km along trend to the southeast of the operating Lisbon Valley Copper Mine Under the Stateline Option Agreement, Allied can earn a 100% interest in the ...

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) and Cloudbreak Discovery Plc ("Cloudbreak") (LSE: CDL) (the "Alliance") are pleased to announce the optioning of the Stateline Property ("Stateline") to Allied Copper Corp. ("Allied") (TSX-V: CPR). The Stateline Copper Property is located in Colorado and Utah, United States, comprising 22 unpatented mining claims, and is 8 km along trend to the southeast of the operating Lisbon Valley Copper Mine

Under the Stateline Option Agreement, Allied can earn a 100% interest in the property under the following terms (all payments amounts are split 50/50 between Alianza and Cloudbreak):

-        Over a three-year period, Allied will spend an aggregate of CAD $3,750,000 in exploration expenditures on the property, with at least CAD $500,000 being spent prior to the first anniversary of the closing date;

-        Issue 4,250,000 common shares over a three-year period of which 500,000 are due on closing; and

-        Make an aggregate of CAD $315,000 in cash payments to the Alliance of which $40,000 will be paid shortly and with a further $50,000 due on closing.

-        The Alliance will retain a 2% net smelter royalty which is not subject to a buy down provision.

If Allied acquires additional mineral tenures within the Area of Interest (the "AOI"), it will issue the Alliance additional common shares on a sliding scale that is proportional to the area of the acquired mineral tenures. Conversely, if the Alliance acquires mineral tenures within the AOI, it will first offer them to Allied and be compensated on that same sliding scale, should Allied choose to acquire them.

Jason Weber, President and CEO of Alianza, states, "We are delighted to grow our relationship with Allied and are looking forward to supporting their exploration efforts in the Paradox Basin. Having both Stateline and Klondike with the same partner allows us to better understand the geology and mineralization within the Paradox Basin and explore the regional opportunity within it."

About the Stateline Project

The Stateline project is located approximately 40 kilometres southwest of Naturita, Colorado, covering the state boundary between Utah and Colorado at the southeast end of the Lisbon Valley. This property lies within the Paradox Copper Belt, which includes the producing Lisbon Valley Mining Complex ("LVMC"). There are numerous historical copper occurrences that have been identified throughout the belt, however, many of these have not been explored using modern exploration techniques.

Figure 1. Stateline Property Location and Regional Geology Plan Map


Click Image To View Full Size

Historical surface sampling of mineralized outcrops has yielded assay results up to 1.6% copper and 1.7 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver and 0.45% copper and 2.1 g/t silver. Disseminated copper-silver mineralization has also been identified in several outcropping sandstones in other stratigraphic positions. Both styles of mineralization will be investigated in upcoming work programs with the goal of refining drill targets in these units. Initial work will include detailed geological mapping, soil and rock sampling, and geophysics.

The project is road accessible year-round including those roads supporting access to the Lisbon Valley Mine Complex (LVMC). The project is comprised of 22 mining claims on Federal mineral rights managed by the Bureau for Land Management. Ground covered by the current claims was at one time part of the LVMC claim package.

About the Strategic Alliance

Under the terms of the Alliance, either Cloudbreak Discovery Plc or Alianza Minerals Ltd can introduce projects to the Alliance. Projects accepted into the Alliance will be held 50/50 but funding of the initial acquisition and any preliminary work programs will be funded 40% by the introducing partner and 60% by the other party. Project expenditures are determined by committee, consisting of two senior management personnel from each party. Alianza is the operator of Alliance projects unless the Alliance steering committee determines, on a case-by-case basis, that Cloudbreak would be a more suitable operator. The initial term of the Alliance runs for two years and may be extended for an additional two years.

About Cloudbreak Discovery PLC

Cloudbreak Discovery PLC, is a leading natural resource project generator, working across a wide array of mineral assets that are being developed and managed by an experienced team with a proven track record. Value accretion within the projects being developed by Cloudbreak's generative model enables a multi-asset approach to investing and exploration. Diversification within the mining sector and amongst resource classes is key to withstanding the cycles of natural resource investing.

About Allied Copper Corp.

Allied Copper Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC Canada is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and developing potential long life, scalable copper-gold assets in the Western United States. The Company's strategy is to focus on low cost and potential high growth operations in low-risk jurisdictions. Allied Copper's management is committed to operating efficiently and with transparency in all areas of the business.

About Alianza Minerals Ltd.

Alianza employs a hybrid business model of joint venture funding and self-funded projects to maximize opportunity for exploration success. The Company currently has gold, silver and base metal projects in Yukon Territory, British Columbia, Colorado, Nevada and Peru. With this agreement Alianza now has three projects optioned to partners, including a second project, Klondike, optioned to Allied and one (Tim, Yukon Territory) optioned out to Coeur Mining, Inc. Alianza is actively seeking partners on other projects.

Alianza is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ANZ" and trades on the OTCQB market in the US under the symbol "TARSF".

Mr. Jason Weber, P.Geo., President and CEO of Alianza Minerals Ltd. is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Weber supervised the preparation of the technical information contained in this release.

For further information, contact:

Jason Weber, President and CEO

Sandrine Lam, Shareholder Communications

Tel:  (604) 807-7217

Fax: (888) 889-4874

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Scott Logan

slogan@renmarkfinancial.com

Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

www.renmarkfinancial.com

To learn more visit: www.alianzaminerals.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. STATEMENTS IN THIS NEWS RELEASE, OTHER THAN PURELY HISTORICAL INFORMATION, INCLUDING STATEMENTS RELATING TO THE COMPANY'S FUTURE PLANS AND OBJECTIVES OR EXPECTED RESULTS, MAY INCLUDE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON NUMEROUS ASSUMPTIONS AND ARE SUBJECT TO ALL OF THE RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES INHERENT IN RESOURCE EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT. AS A RESULT, ACTUAL RESULTS MAY VARY MATERIALLY FROM THOSE DESCRIBED IN THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Alianza MineralsTSXV:ANZGold Investing
ANZ:CA
Alianza Minerals

Alianza Minerals

Overview

Alianza Minerals (TSXV:ANZ) is a hybrid-prospect generator with an active portfolio of high-value projects. Alianza currently holds five projects in Nevada, six in Yukon, one in Colorado, one project and one royalty in Peru and three royalties in Mexico. In the rising precious metals market, Alianza has been recognized for having a standout portfolio of projects in highly prospective and active mining jurisdictions.

The company’s 100 percent owned flagship Haldane silver project is located within Yukon’s prolific Keno Hill mining district. The Keno Hill district is Canada’s second-largest silver producer and one of the world’s highest-grade silver camps. Between 1913 and 1989, the district generated over 217 M oz of silver with average production grades of 1,149 g/t silver (37 oz/t), 5.62 percent lead and 3.14 percent zinc.

Alianza’s wholly owned Haldane project has seen over 100 years of mining and exploration interest. From 1918 to 2018, sporadic work programs targeted select areas of the property for high-grade silver, tin and later gold. Despite strong indicators of high-grade silver mineralization, much of the property remains underexplored with significant potential at depth, on strike and in newly discovered vein systems. Alianza’s approach when it acquired the project in 2018 was to step back and assess the entire property for its potential to host additional high-grade silver targets for testing. The Haldane project benefits significantly from a mining-friendly jurisdiction and thorough road accessibility.

alianza haldane map

In 2018, the company performed property-wide mapping and geochemical sampling to identify high-value targets in areas of the property where little-to-no prior exploration had investigated its silver potential. In 2019, the first hole was drilled within the newly discovered Bighorn zone intersecting multiple vein structures and Keno-style silver-lead mineralization. Other zones of interest within the historically mined Mt. Haldane Vein System (MHVS) include the Middlecoff zone, which includes 235 meters of strike-length on a mineralized structure that has yielded 24.7 tons of silver at 3,102 g/t and 59 percent lead almost a century ago. With only 17 surface holes drilled to-date on the entire property, the potential for an additional high-grade discovery similar to the new Bighorn zone remains significantly high.

Two other primary assets held by Alianza include the Tim silver project in Yukon and the Twin Canyon gold project in Colorado. The company’s Tim property hosts high-grade silver mineralization at surface, with historic trenching sample results of 10.28 oz/t silver and 9.12 percent lead. Alianza has partnered with Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE), and the project is located a short 12 kilometers from Coeur’s prolific Silvertip mine.

The Company’s Twin Canyon gold project is located in the past-producing La Plata district of southwestern Colorado. The Twin Canyon property hosts a series of underground workings that date back to the 1980s and 1990s. Historic sampling yielded gold values up to 15.77 g/t gold. After a successful field campaign, Alianza staked additional claims to expand the property and more recently launched a follow-up exploration program involving detailed prospecting and geological mapping within areas of gold soil anomalies.

The company recently closed $3.2 million in financing originally announced near the end of September. Jason Weber, president and CEO of Alianza, commented, “This financing gives us the ability to not only complete our ongoing Haldane drilling program, but also the flexibility to follow up results from this program and test new targets as early as we can get started in 2021.”

The company’s technical team has had extensive experience with exploration and resource development with a specialization in early-stage exploration and project generation. Alianza has formed strategic partnerships with Coeur Mining, Hochschild Mining (LSE:HOC), Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd and Big Rock Exploration Ltd.

Alianza Minerals’ Company Highlights

  • Focused on making a discovery through strategic exploration in stable jurisdictions: the company currently holds royalties and projects in Peru, Nevada, Yukon and three Mexico royalties.
  • Recently closed $3.2 million in financing and is fully funded until the end of 2021.
  • The company’s wholly owned flagship Haldane silver project is in the Yukon’s prolific Keno Hill district, one of the world’s highest-grade silver camps. Historically, Keno Hill has produced over 217 million oz of silver.
  • Two of the company’s other projects include the Tim silver project in Yukon and the Twin Canyon gold project in Colorado.
  • The company’s Tim property hosts high-grade silver mineralization at surface while the Twin Canyon property hosts a series of underground workings dating back to the 1980s and 1990s. Historic sampling yielded gold grades of up to 15.77 g/t.
  • All three of the company’s project areas benefit from significant infrastructure and exceptional road access.

Alianza Minerals’ Key Projects

Haldane Silver Project, Keno Hill District, Yukon

The company’s wholly owned Haldane project is located in an underexplored, high-grade silver region of the historic Keno Hill mining district. The property encompasses 8,579 hectares of tenure hosting structurally controlled silver veins within Central Yukon. Between 1913 and 1989, the Keno Hill silver deposits produced over 200 million ounces of silver. Keno Hill remains one of the highest-grade silver districts in the world.

In 2018, Alianza identified two new soil anomalies, validating the technical team’s prediction that additional Keno District-style silver-bearing veins may be present on the property. A 2019 exploration program focused on the Ross, Bighorn and Middlecoff targets, resulting in the discovery of silver-lead vein mineralization at the newly-minted Bighorn Zone and additional high-grade silver intersections at the promising Middlecoff Zone.

bighorn results

The company has already initiated phase one of a drilling program, which includes a total of 10 holes. The initial phase of drilling will target the West Fault and Middlecoff areas. In 2011, a previous operator intersected mineralization at the West Fault, returning 320 g/t silver, 1.1 g/t gold and 0.7 percent lead over 2.2 meters. The Phase One program will also return to the Middlecoff zone, where drilling in 2019 intersected 455 g/t silver over 1.02 meters and 996 g/t silver, 1.486 g/t gold and 28.35 percent lead over 0.35 meters.

Phase Two of the drilling program is expected to begin in the spring of 2021 and will further target both the West Fault and Middlecoff veins, in addition to the recently discovered Bighorn zone, from which the first and only hole revealed 2.35 meters of 125 g/t silver at 4.39 percent lead, in addition to three other silver-lead bearing veins.

Tim Project, Silver, Yukon

The Tim property includes 72 mineral claims located 72 kilometers west of Watson Lake, Yukon. Alianza’s experienced technical team believes the property hosts a carbonate replacement-manto style deposit, similar in nature to the nearby Silvertip mine owned and operated by Coeur Mining. Historic trench chip samples returned 352.4 g/t silver and 9.12 percent lead over 4 meters. Two grab samples taken from another trench indicated 1,248.1 g/t silver at 49.5 percent lead and 978 g/t silver at 32 percent lead. Confirmation sampling by Alianza returned 6.4 meters of 220 g/t silver and 4.74 percent lead, confirming the historic results.

The Tim project is optioned to Coeur Mining, who can earn an 80 percent interest by completing $3.5 million in exploration expenditures over five years, making cash payments of $575,000 to Alianza and completing a feasibility study by the eighth anniversary.

Twin Canyon Gold Project, Colorado

The company’s Twin Canyon project is located in the prolific La Plata district of Southwestern Colorado. The property is a sandstone-hosted gold prospect situated roughly 20 kilometers from the town of Mancos. The project benefits from exceptional road accessibility and a series of underground workings dating back to the 1980s and 1990s.

In June 2020, Alianza acquired a lease on the property to explore its potential for widespread gold mineralization. Channel samples of workings from a 1986 program report indicated up to 8.1 g/t gold over 3 meters. Highlights of the summer 2020 program include a 4 km² expansion and definition of a large gold-in-soil anomaly ranging from 20 to 460 parts per billion gold—measuring over 1,900 meters long by 100 meters wide—in addition to new gold-bearing outcrops associated with anomalous soil geochemistry.

Following a successful field program at Twin Canyon, the company recently launched a follow-up exploration program. The current program includes detailed prospecting and geologic mapping within areas of gold soil anomalies.

Alianza Minerals’ Management Team

Jason Weber, P.Geo.—President, CEO and Director

Weber is a geologist with over 25 years of experience in the minerals exploration industry. He most recently held the position of President and CEO of Kiska Metals Corporation, a junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the Whistler gold-copper porphyry project in Alaska. Weber was President and CEO of Rimfire Minerals Corporation from 2007 to 2009 when Rimfire merged with Geoinformatics to create Kiska. He initially joined Rimfire in 1999 as Manager of Corporate Communications. Prior to Rimfire, Weber was engaged by Equity Engineering as a project geologist working on projects in Canada and Central America. He was also the President and CEO of Estrella Gold and has board and advisor positions with a number of junior resource companies

Rob Duncan—VP of Exploration

Duncan has over 25 years of experience in mineral exploration with a wide range of companies, from major producers such as Rio Tinto and Inmet Mining to junior explorers. He has held senior management positions at several junior explorers exploring throughout the North American Cordillera, Canadian Shield and Eastern Europe on a wide variety of deposit types including orogenic gold, porphyry copper (gold), VMS, intrusion related gold, and epithermal gold-silver systems. He also has over ten years of management experience specifically with prospect generator companies, having held the position of Exploration Manager at Rimfire Minerals and VP Exploration and Project Development at Evrim Resources.

John R. Wilson—Director

Wilson has over 40 years of experience and success in all aspects of base and precious metals exploration, discovery, reserve definition and mine development. His work has included discoveries in Brazil, Nevada and Peru. He has also performed detailed evaluations of numerous deposits and prospect types in varying geological settings throughout the western U.S., Russia, Chile, Peru, Brazil, Mexico, Central America and Asia. His work for Cyprus Minerals Company, Codelco Corporation, Amoco, AMAX Mining Corporation and Essex has ranged from initial prospect evaluation to the design and management of regional exploration, deposit modeling and development programs.

Marc G. Blythe—Director

Marc Blythe has a Master of Business Administration from La Trobe University in Melbourne and a Bachelor of Mining Engineering degree from the Western Australian School of Mines. Blythe was Vice President, Mining, of Almaden Minerals Ltd from 2006 to 2011 and President and CEO of Tarsis Resources Ltd. He was also the Vice President of Corporate Development at Nevsun Resources Ltd. Prior to that he was Corporate Senior Mining Engineer for Placer Dome Inc. based in Vancouver from 2004 until 2006, at which he completed internal and external mine evaluation, including advising on potential acquisitions and mining technology implementation.

Craig Lindsay—Director

Craig Lindsay has in excess of 25 years’ experience in corporate finance, investment banking and business development. His focus has been on mineral resources in the western United States. He is currently the Managing Director of Arbutus Grove Capital Corp., a private company offering corporate finance and merchant banking services. He was the Founder, President and CEO of Otis Gold Corp. until its sale to Excellon Resources Inc. (TSX) in 2020. Lindsay was also a Founder and President of Magnum Uranium Corp. until its merger with Energy Fuels Inc.(TSX: EFR in June 2009). As well, Lindsay was a Vice President in the Corporate Finance and Investment Banking Group at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Lindsay was Founder of Malaspina Capital Ltd., a junior capital pool company, and was responsible for identifying its merger with Miranda Mining Corp (a Mexican-based gold producer that was subsequently acquired by Wheaton River Minerals).

Mark T. Brown—Executive Chairman

Mark Brown obtained his Chartered Accountant designation in 1993 while working with PriceWaterhouseCoopers in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Brown has lead the financial aspects of Alianza Minerals Ltd. since 2007, including financing, regulatory and reporting issues. Before Alianza, Brown was the controller of two operating gold mining companies with operations in northern Canada and South America. Brown leads a team of eight people in the Vancouver office of Pacific Opportunity Capital Ltd. and was the founder of Rare Element Resources Ltd., which became a $500 million company under his tenure.

Winnie Wong—CFO

Winnie Wong is the Vice President of Client Services at Pacific Opportunity Capital Ltd., a firm the company has retained to provide financial management and accounting services. Following her graduation from Queen’s University, Wong worked with Deloitte & Touche, at which she earned her Chartered Accountant designation. Wong currently acts as the CFO and Corporate Secretary on a number of TSX Venture Exchange companies and was CFO of Rare Element Resources ($500 million market cap), as well as Animas Resources and AQM Copper.

Keep reading...Show less
Alianza Minerals Files Technical Report for Haldane Project and Files Annual Information Form

Alianza Minerals Files Technical Report for Haldane Project and Files Annual Information Form

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - February 9, 2022 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza" or the "Company") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant technical report on its 100% owned Haldane project entitled "Technical Report on the Haldane Project, Yukon, Canada" (the "Technical Report").  The Technical Report has an effective date of December 31, 2021, and was prepared by Murray Jones, MSc, PGeo of Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd., a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alianza Minerals and Cloudbreak Discovery Complete Option of the Klondike Property, Colorado, to Allied Copper

Alianza Minerals and Cloudbreak Discovery Complete Option of the Klondike Property, Colorado, to Allied Copper

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - February 3, 2022 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) and Cloudbreak Discovery Plc ("Cloudbreak") (LSE: CDL) (the " Alliance ") are pleased to announce that further to its press release of December 7, 2021, and pursuant to an option agreement (the " Option Agreement ") dated December 3, 2021 between Cloudbreak Discovery PLC (" Cloudbreak "), Cloudbreak Discovery (Canada) Ltd. (" Cloudbreak Subco "), Tarsis Resources US Inc. (" Tarsis ") and Alianza Minerals Ltd. (" Alianza " together with Cloudbreak Subco and Tarsis, the " Optionors "), as amended February 1, 2022, Allied Copper Corp. ("Allied") (TSX-V: CPR) was granted an option (the " Option ") to acquire th e Klondike Property (" Klondike "), located in Colorado, United States. The Klondike Property consists of 76 unpatented mining claims, a State of Colorado Exploration Permit and an exclusive right to a State lease.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alianza Minerals Recaps 2021 Results and Outlines 2022 Plans

Alianza Minerals Recaps 2021 Results and Outlines 2022 Plans

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - January 18, 2022 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTCQB:TARSF) provides a summary of 2021 accomplishments and a preview of 2022.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alianza Minerals and Cloudbreak Discovery Option out the Klondike Property, Colorado, to Allied Copper

Alianza Minerals and Cloudbreak Discovery Option out the Klondike Property, Colorado, to Allied Copper

(TheNewswire)

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alianza Minerals and Cloudbreak Discovery Complete Surface Sampling Program at the Klondike Project, Colorado

Alianza Minerals and Cloudbreak Discovery Complete Surface Sampling Program at the Klondike Project, Colorado

(TheNewswire)

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bald Eagle Files National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for its Hercules Silver Project in Idaho

Bald Eagle Files National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for its Hercules Silver Project in Idaho

 Bald Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: BIG) (OTCBQ: BADEF) (" Bald Eagle " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce today that it has filed on SEDAR a technical report (the " Technical Report ") pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ") for its Hercules Silver Project located within the under-explored Cuddy Mountain mining district in West Central Idaho.

Bald Eagle Gold Corp Logo (CNW Group/Bald Eagle Gold Corp.)

The Technical Report, titled "Technical Report for the Hercules Silver Project, Washington County, Idaho , USA" was independently prepared for Bald Eagle by Mr. Donald E. Cameron , P.Geo, LG, SME-RM of Cameron Resource Consulting, LLC, an independent and "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101 (the " Author "). The Technical Report is dated February 9 th , 2022, with an effective date of November 15, 2021 , and has been filed on the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and is also available on Bald Eagle's website at www.baldeaglegold.com .

Chris Paul , CEO of Bald Eagle, commented: "We are pleased to have published a Technical Report on our newly acquired Hercules Silver project in Idaho . This Technical Report is the culmination of many months of digitization and in-depth research, involving the review of several hundred historical reports on the project. This report, which was prepared by Mr. Donald E. Cameron , P.Geo, LG, SME-RM, provides a comprehensive overview of all aspects of the project. We encourage all interested investors who would like to learn more about the project and its history to download the report which is now available on SEDAR."

The technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Donald E. Cameron, P.Geo, LG, SME-RM of Cameron Resource Consulting, LLC (CRC), a "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101.  Mr. Cameron has 45 years of experience working in exploration and mining of precious and base metals on five continents. He has served in the capacity of Chief Geologist at the Cannon Mine for Asamera Minerals, Inc., Chief Geologist for Hecla Mining Company, Chief Geologist-- Operations for Bema Gold Corp. and as Director of Technical Services, Russia and South America for Kinross Gold Corp.  Since 2011, Mr. Cameron has carried out diverse assignments for several junior and major companies, including district mapping, drill planning, resource estimation, audit and due diligence, and ongoing support for new small and major mines through his company, CRC.  Through CRC, he is the developer of the StopeCalc TM app for underground mine grade control.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Bald Eagle Gold Corp.

Bald Eagle Gold Corp. is a junior mining corporation focused on the exploration and development of the Hercules Silver Project, northwest of Cambridge, Idaho . The Corporation's management team brings extensive and successful international experience with a focus on identifying and acquiring prospective and under-explored precious metals properties worldwide. The board of directors have an established track record of creating significant returns for investors and have demonstrated access to capital to advance the development of assets. From time to time, the Corporation may also evaluate the acquisition of other mineral exploration assets and opportunities.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States . Any securities referred to herein have not and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws of an exemption from such registration is available.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Peter Simeon
Chairman of the Board & Director

SOURCE Bald Eagle Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/10/c9451.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Allied Copper Signs Option Agreement To Acquire 100% of Stateline Property, CO/UT USA

Allied Copper Signs Option Agreement To Acquire 100% of Stateline Property, CO/UT USA

Allied Copper Corp. (TSX-V: CPR, OTCQB: CPRRF) (the "Company" or "Allied Copper"), is pleased to announce that the Company has signed an option agreement for the sole and exclusive right to acquire a 100% undivided legal and beneficial interest for the Stateline Property, COUT USA from Cloudbreak Discovery Plc ("Cloudbreak") (LSE: CDL), Cloudbreak Discovery Canada and Alianza (TSX-V: ANZ) (the "Alliance").

Warner Uhl Executive Chairman of Allied Copper Corp. stated, "The acquisition of Stateline is a significant milestone in that it rounds out a well-planned acquisition schedule. Located 8km (5miles) south of the prolific producing Lisbon Valley Copper Mine, the team targeted the Stateline acquisition for it's [exploration upside in a well-established basin]. The Stateline, Silver King (SK) and Klondike Properties all have the potential to become strategically located producing copper mines in a tier one jurisdiction. Our focus now turns to an extensive exploration campaign across the portfolio of assets being conducted in Q2 and Q3 of 2022. Lisbon Valley Copper has the capacity to produce 54 million pounds of annual copper production."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Pine Exploration Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 15th

Red Pine Exploration Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 15th

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) (" Red Pine " or the " Company "), based in Toronto, Ontario and focused on gold exploration, is pleased to announce that Quentin Yarie, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 15 th 2022. This presentation coincides with the Company's recent uplisting to the OTCQB markets and DTC eligibility approval in the U.S., refer to press releases dated November 22 nd 2021 and January 4th, 2022.

DATE: February 15 TH , 2022
TIME: 12:00 PM EST
LINK: https://bit.ly/3gBMKj0

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canex Continues to Intersect Gold Mineralization at Gold Range with 0.5 g/t Gold over 22.9 metres Including 0.8 g/t Gold over 13.7 metres

Canex Continues to Intersect Gold Mineralization at Gold Range with 0.5 g/t Gold over 22.9 metres Including 0.8 g/t Gold over 13.7 metres

Canex Metals Inc. ("CANEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results for 8 drill holes from the Company's ongoing reverse circulation drilling program designed to expand oxide gold mineralization at the Gold Range Project, Arizona

Highlights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FINLAY MINERALS OPTIONS THE PIL PROPERTY FOR CONSIDERATION OF $1.9 MILLION AND $12 MILLION OF WORK

FINLAY MINERALS OPTIONS THE PIL PROPERTY FOR CONSIDERATION OF $1.9 MILLION AND $12 MILLION OF WORK

Finlay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (the "Company") announces that it has entered into a binding letter of intent for the option of a 70% interest in its wholly-owned PIL Property to ATAC Resources Ltd. ("ATAC") exercisable for consideration totaling $1.9 million and $12 million of work. The PIL Property, which was purchased from Electrum Resource Corporation in 1999 and augmented in 2001, is in the Toodoggone Mining District of British Columbia and is neighboured by TDG Gold Corporation's SableBaker Property, Canasil Resources' Brenda Property, AMARC Resource's Joy Property and Questex Gold & Copper's Sofia Property.  The PIL Property is also 25km northwest of the former Kemess South Mine and 15 km east of Benchmark Metal's Lawyer's Project.

Pursuant to the letter of intent, ATAC may exercise the option and acquire a 70% interest in the Property by making aggregate cash payments of $650,000 and share payments having an aggregate cash equivalent value of $1,250,000 , and incurring an aggregate of $12,000,000 in exploration expenditures in staged amounts on or before December 31 , 2026.  Following the exercise of the option, ATAC and Finlay will hold interests in the Property of 70% and 30%, respectively, and a joint venture will be formed.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ellis Martin Report: Aben Resources Ltd Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Justin Gold Project and Provides Additional Updates

Ellis Martin Report: Aben Resources Ltd Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Justin Gold Project and Provides Additional Updates

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we join James Pettit the CEO of Aben Resources Ltd (CVE:ABN)(OTCMKTS:ABNAF). Mr. Pettit discusses the recent filing of a NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Justin Gold Project in Canada's Yukon Territory. The company is looking to JV or option out this 7000 hectare property with visible gold and high grade anomalies.

To listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/109141/abn



About Aben Resources Ltd:

Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) (FRA:E2L2) is a Canadian gold exploration company developing gold-focused projects in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. Aben is a well-funded junior exploration company with over $1.5 million in the Company's treasury. For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (CVE:ABN), visit our Company's web site at www.abenresources.com.



Source:
Aben Resources Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×