Albertsons Companies® Introduces New Albertsons forU American Express® Card

New credit card offers enhanced rewards on groceries, gas, dining and everyday purchases
Albertsons® Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI), American Express (NYSE: AXP) and Imprint today announced the launch of the Albertsons forU™ American Express® Card, giving customers more ways to earn rewards on their everyday purchases. Available now, the new credit card lets customers earn rewards on groceries at more than 2,200 Albertsons Cos. stores, as well as on gas, dining, utilities and more, with access to American Express Network benefits.
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Albertsons Companies, American Express and Imprint announce the launch of the Albertsons forU™ American Express® Card, giving customers more ways to earn rewards on their everyday purchases.
Each Albertsons Cos. store has its own unique card design, including Albertsons, Safeway, Jewel-Osco, Vons, ACME, Shaw's, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Randalls, Haggen, United Supermarkets and Pavilions. Credit cards can be used at any Albertsons Cos. store and everywhere American Express Cards are accepted.
"The new Albertsons forU American Express Card is designed to give customers even more value from their everyday purchases," said Emily Turner, Chief Marketing Officer for Albertsons Cos. "Whether they are buying groceries, filling up at the pump, dining out or filling a prescription, customers can earn meaningful rewards with ease."
The Albertsons forU American Express Card benefits include:
- Albertsons Cos. Rewards: Earn 5% back on online and app purchases from Albertsons Cos. stores, including pickup and delivery plus 3% back on in-store and pharmacy transactions, including prescriptions, immunizations and eligible over-the-counter health products. 1
- Everyday Rewards: Earn 3% back on gas, dining, streaming services and utilities, and 1% back on all other eligible purchases. 1
- Welcome Offer: Earn a $50 statement credit after spending $1,000 on net purchases outside of Albertsons Cos. stores within the first 90 days of account opening. 2
- No Annual Fee: Cardholders can enjoy all the credit card benefits with no annual fee. 3
- American Express Network Benefits: Access Amex Offers for shopping, dining, travel and more, and Amex Experiences™ including ticket presales for select sports, music and theater events plus perks at some of the world's most iconic venues. 4
- Reward Redemption: Rewards automatically applied as a statement credit each billing cycle.
The credit card is powered by the American Express Network and Imprint, a payments, loyalty and intelligence platform. Imprint brings earning, saving and tracking rewards together into one simple digital customer experience.
"The Albertsons forU American Express Card is built for the way customers live and spend every day," said Will Stredwick, EVP, Global Network Partnerships for North America at American Express. "Together with Albertsons Cos. and Imprint, we're delivering meaningful value by rewarding Cardholders for purchases in the grocery aisle and beyond, while giving them access to the trusted benefits of the American Express Network."
"Albertsons has built deep trust with customers by delivering everyday value throughout the grocery experience," said Daragh Murphy, co-Founder and CEO of Imprint. "Now, Imprint is bringing customers closer to the brand they love through a seamless card experience that rewards them for how they spend every day."
Customers can apply for the credit card and manage their rewards directly at albertsons.com or in the Albertsons app. Learn more at albertsons.com/creditcard . Conditions apply.
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Albertsons forU™ American Express® Card is issued by First Electronic Bank, pursuant to a license from American Express®. American Express is a registered trademark of American Express. All rights reserved.
1 Rewards are earned on eligible purchases and are subject to the Albertsons forU™ American Express® Card Rewards Program Terms and Conditions. Merchant Category Codes (MCCs), as assigned by the merchant's payment processor, determine eligibility for certain rewards categories. See Rewards Program Terms & Conditions applicable exclusions and limitations.
2 Valid one time only for new cardholders. Offer cannot be combined with other promotions. Earn a $50 statement credit after making $1,000 in net spend outside of Albertsons Company brands within the first 90 days of account opening. Offer subject to eligibility requirements, exclusions, and other applicable terms. See Rewards Program Terms & Conditions for details.
3 Subject to eligibility and credit approval. No annual fee. See Credit Program Cardholder Agreement for applicable APRs, fees, and other credit terms.
4 American Express Network benefits are subject to eligibility requirements, terms, conditions, and availability. Benefits may vary and are subject to change.
Imprint Payments partners with Albertsons to service the Albertsons™ forU American Express ® Card. To learn more about Imprint, visit imprint.co.
About Albertsons Companies
Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. As of September 12, 2026, the Company operated 2,240 retail stores with 1,709 in-store pharmacies, 408 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Company operates stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under 22 well known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, ACME, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2025, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company contributed $497 million in food and financial support, including $56 million through its Nourishing Neighbors Program, to ensure those living in its communities and those impacted by disasters have enough to eat.
Albertsons, Safeway, Amigos, Andronico's, Balducci's, Haggen, Jewel-Osco, Market Street, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb and Vons are registered service marks of Albertsons Companies, Inc. or its subsidiaries. ACME, Carrs, Kings, Shaw's, Star Market and United Supermarkets are service marks of Albertsons Companies, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Albertsons associated logos, product names and services are trademarks or service marks of Albertsons Companies, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
About American Express
American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.
Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. We seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations, and we build and manage relationships with millions of merchants across our global network.
For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com , americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/ and ir.americanexpress.com .
About Imprint
Imprint is the payments, loyalty, and intelligence platform leading brands use to make every transaction more valuable. Through co-branded financial products, Imprint helps brands learn from customer interactions and deliver personalized recognition and rewards. With more than two million members nationwide, we're on a mission to turn every customer into a regular. Founded in 2020, Imprint is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.imprint.co .
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