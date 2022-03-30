Pharmaceutical Investing News

Albert Labs' Files U.S. Provisional Patent Application for a Cultivation Process for the Production of Psilocybe mycelia as well as other Fungi Species

 Albert Labs International Corp. (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50) (the "Company"), a research and drug development company using advanced culture technology to create pharmaceutical-quality medicines, based on mycelia of Psilocybe and other fungi, has filed a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a proprietary process. Albert Labs' culturing process can significantly increase the production volumes of psilocybin medicine. The Company sees the demand for naturally produced psilocybin continuing to increase as the unmet needs for mental health treatment hit crisis levels worldwide.

The improved quality and consistency enabled by this patent-pending process are paramount to scaling the Eu-GMP production of psilocybin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API). The new process and methodology optimized key parameters necessary for the efficient cultivation that results in an increased high-quality yield of Psilocybe mycelia. The same patent-pending process and methodology can also be applied to the optimized cultivation of other fungi species, opening up the untapped potential market of bio-active fungal compounds. This is not a synthetic or biosynthetic process and does not use or introduce harmful synthetic chemicals or genetically modified bacteria in the production of psilocybin. Batch to batch, Albert Labs' bioreactor design allows them to produce strong yields of consistent psilocybin API, which will continue to be assessed for clinical efficacy and safety through Albert Labs' upcoming real-world evidence trials.

"At Albert Labs, we focus on the science of producing and extracting natural product pharmacologically bioactives for mental health. Today's announcement is a testament to the R&D and engineering expertise we have on our team. Albert Labs' manufacturing technology breakthrough represents a very significant step forward in our production capabilities for pharmaceutical-quality psilocybin with consistent and standardized psychoactive properties. API consistency is critically important for regulatory approval, and unfortunately, many "field grown" natural substances are too variable for pharmaceutical usage. While a massive body of science dating back many centuries suggests that natural products can have major medicinal benefits, "crop-to-crop" variability has been a severe drawback for their use in regulated pharmaceuticals for many decades. Using this new Albert Labs' technology, the consistent quality of our API is a significant step forward to delivering our first trial drug, KRN-101, to patients and thus to treating suffers with unmet mental health needs." Added Dr Michael Raymont , Chief Executive Officer.

"The newly filed patent-pending process and methodology was painstakingly developed at Albert Labs using rigorous scientific methods. For the first time, scalable production of Psilocybe mycelia using an all-natural process, can be used to address the ever-increasing demand from global markets", said Parminder Singh , head of Albert Labs' Scientific Advisory Board.

A clinical research and drug development enterprise, Albert Labs and its team are experts at producing and extracting natural drug candidates. Albert Labs looks to develop solutions to the mental health epidemic through an approved, fast track clinical pathway focusing on Real World Evidence (RWE). RWE studies are an increasingly recognized pathway heavily used in the successful development of Covid-19 vaccines. This accelerated development pathway will facilitate Albert Labs in delivering on its goal of receiving market authorization and creating highly successful, licensed medicines.

Through collaborations with research institutions, hospital centres and government agencies, Albert Labs uses existing clinical infrastructure to deliver and improve patient access to their treatment. Albert Labs' first drug target, KRN-101, is a potential solution for cancer-related anxiety, a market of over 15 million people with roughly 1 million new sufferers each year. From this initial focus, Albert Labs will address broader mental health concerns, reported to affect over a billion people worldwide.

Albert Labs recently executed a listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the ticker ABRT. You can find more details at albertlabs.com or watch a short "About Albert Labs" video here ( https://youtu.be/otQezIvmIXI ).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Albert Labs International Corp.

Dr. Michael Raymont

Chief Executive Officer & Chairman

Cautionary Statement

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including without limitation any statements concerning the Company's intentions, plans, estimates, beliefs, or expectations regarding the future. Although the Company believes that any such intentions, plans, estimates, beliefs, and expectations in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such intentions, plans, beliefs, and expectations will prove to be accurate.

The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligations to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise unless required by the applicable securities laws.

About Universal Ibogaine Inc.

UI is a life sciences company, with a mission to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its ibogaine based drug detox protocol through a planned Canadian Clinical Trial, and ultimately to utilize that protocol globally through future licensing agreements. UI is concurrently developing a state-of-the-art holistic addiction treatment protocol at its Kelburn Recovery Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba that, when paired with the planned ibogaine detox protocol, is intended to revolutionize the way we treat addiction and drastically improve the lives of individuals and families affected by addiction.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

‎This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such ‎as "plans", "expect", "project", "intend", "will", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", ‎‎"potential", or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or ‎‎"could" occur. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations ‎and assumptions made by UI. Although UI believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-‎looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-‎looking statements because UI can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since ‎forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve ‎inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated ‎due to a number of factors and risks, which include, but are not limited to, risks that required ‎regulatory approvals are not obtained. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the ‎preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by UI at the time of ‎preparation, may prove to be incorrect and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on ‎forward-looking information, which speaks only to conditions as of the date hereof. UI does not ‎undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained ‎herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence ‎of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. ‎

UNIVERSAL IBOGAINE EXPANDS RESEARCH TEAM WITH JULIE DUMOUCHEL, DIRECTOR OF CLINICAL TRIALS

UNIVERSAL IBOGAINE EXPANDS RESEARCH TEAM WITH JULIE DUMOUCHEL, DIRECTOR OF CLINICAL TRIALS

Universal Ibogaine Inc. (TSXV: IBO) and (OTCQB: IBOGF) ("UI" or the "Company") a life sciences company with a mission to transform the world of addiction treatment through medicalized ibogaine and a state of the art ongoing care program, is pleased to announce the key strategic addition of Julie Dumouchel as Director of Clinical Trials.  Universal Ibogaine is working towards a planned clinical trial with Health Canada to prove the safety and efficacy of ibogaine for the disruption of opioid addiction.  UI owns the global licensing rights for the ibogaine treatment protocol developed by Dr. Alberto Sola UI Board Member and one of the founders of the Clear Sky Recovery Clinic which has operated an addiction treatment centre in Cancun, Mexico since 2007.  Dr Sola has safely administered over 3,700 ibogaine treatments, more than any other doctor in the world.

Julie Dumouchel brings 25 years in the pharmaceutical industry, where she has held various clinical research roles, developing a deep understanding of the drug development process. Julie is passionate about clinical operations and the drug development process.  Her experience leading strong research teams to advance clinical trials while navigating changing regulations will augment UI's planned business platforms of drug development and clinical service delivery.

As Director of Clinical Trials, Julie Dumouchel will lead the design, planning and execution of ibogaine clinical trials and related projects. As a pharmaceutical industry executive, Julie has had roles in Clinical Research Organizations such as Quintiles and Santé Cannabis, biotechs including MethylGene (TSX: MYG), Canopy Health Innovations and large pharmaceutical companies including Schering-Plough, Merck, and Bayer.  In 2018, as the Director of Clinical Operations at Canopy Health Innovation, Julie assembled a clinical operations team to advance key trials using medical cannabis while navigating an environment of complex and changing regulations. In her role at Santé Cannabis, Julie led the team responsible for all aspects of clinical trials (medical cannabis and psychedelics), from planning to reporting while maintaining high quality standards.

Nick Karos , UI CEO stated, "We welcome Julie to our team, and look forward to her guidance as we continue to work with our CRO research partners to finalize our Clinical Trial Application for Health Canada.  This announcement demonstrates we are making progress towards our CTA and confident in our path forward."

About Universal Ibogaine Inc.

UI is a life sciences company, with a mission to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its ibogaine based drug detox protocol through a planned Canadian Clinical Trial, and ultimately to utilize that protocol globally through future licensing agreements.  UI is concurrently developing a state of the art holistic addiction treatment protocol at its Kelburn Recovery Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba that, when paired with the planned ibogaine detox protocol, is intended to revolutionize the way we treat addiction and drastically improve the lives of individuals and families affected by addiction.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

‎This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such ‎as "plans", "expect", "project", "intend", "will", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", ‎‎"potential", or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or ‎‎"could" occur.  The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations ‎and assumptions made by UI.  Although UI believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-‎looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-‎looking statements because UI can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since ‎forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve ‎inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated ‎due to a number of factors and risks, which include, but are not limited to, risks that required ‎regulatory approvals are not obtained. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the ‎preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by UI at the time of ‎preparation, may prove to be incorrect and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on ‎forward-looking information, which speaks only to conditions as of the date hereof.  UI does not ‎undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained ‎herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence ‎of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. ‎

Cloud DX Granted New Patent for Pulsewave 2.0 Vital Sign Monitor

Cloud DX Granted New Patent for Pulsewave 2.0 Vital Sign Monitor

Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX) (OTC:CDXFF), a leading Virtual Care platform, announces the issuance of a new patent for its upcoming Pulsewave 2.0 Vital Sign Monitor. The wrist-worn device stands to be the first at home clinical-grade vital signs monitor to capture diagnostic-quality blood pressure, heart rate, heartbeat irregularities, and respiration status simultaneously. This is the second patent for the Pulsewave 2.0 platform and this award arrives during the company's record-breaking quarter.

US patent 11,272,859 entitled ‘System and Method of Determining Respiratory Status From Oscillometric Data', strengthens the protection of Cloud DX's innovative and novel methods used to determine respiratory status. Building upon the device's initial US patent 11,006,843,which depicts the concept of using oscillometric data to determine respiration rate. This patent protects the methods developed to analyze data in determining respiratory status, beyond just respiratory rate. The company congratulates inventors Vesal Badee, Sara Ross-Howe, Josh Haid, Lamiaa Amzil, Cezar Morun, and Bonghun Shin, all members of the Research and Development team at Cloud DX.

Lead inventor and Cloud DX Biomedical Data Scientist, Vesal Badaee, states "There are plenty of digital health wearables in the market. Most, however, are limited in the quality of data they provide. This can frustrate doctors and healthcare professionals when users want to rely on them. In medicine, clinical-grade vitals are required for diagnostics or medical direction; Cloud DX is driving the transition in bringing clinical-grade wearables into the consumer space, from hospitals and clinics to our homes. This second patent on our next-generation Pulsewave underlines the innovation we're producing at Cloud DX. The team and I are proud to be a part of this Virtual Care transition."

"With the Medical Metaverse and the Virtual Care movements growing the need for home-based diagnostics grows ever more prominent," added Robert Kaul, CEO and Founder of Cloud DX. He continued, "Together these technologies create an all-encompassing model of care improves access to healthcare and can expedite accurate clinician decision making. The ability to accurately capture patient vitals anywhere in the world, even in most remote locations, and transfer that data directly to their doctor or care team means primary care teams can make better clinical decisions, potentially remove the need for an in-person doctor visit, or even circumvent an emergent care visit. To put it simply, the connected ecosystem means better patient outcomes, closer circles of care, and more economical for providers and payers."

How Pulsewave 2.0 breathing rate technology works

  • Cloud DX's Pulsewave vital signs monitor is worn on a patient's wrist, and oscillometric pulse waveforms are obtained as the cuff deflates, obtaining pulse wave signals and artifact signals over multiple patient breaths.
  • Pulsewave software analyzes these signals producing an envelope of pulse waveforms as well as a frequency modulated sequence of pulses at various time intervals containing breathing rate data.
  • Pulsewave 2.0 operates autonomously but can also be connected to the internet. When connected, clinicians receiving the data can derive additional biological metrics via the Cloud Diagnostics® online platform.

About Cloud DX

Accelerating virtual healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health TM remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers." In 2021, Cloud DX became an exclusive partner to Medtronic Canada.

Beyond Medical Provides Corporate Update

Beyond Medical Provides Corporate Update

Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. (CSE: DOCT) (FSE: 7FM4) (OTC Pink: DOCKF) ("Beyond Medical" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update on its medical face mask manufacturing subsidiary Micron Technologies Inc. ("Micron Technologies").

The Company is reviewing Micron Technologies' medical face mask manufacturing business as many jurisdictions have recently lifted mask mandates and as demand for face masks rapidly declines. The Company is considering operating Micron Technologies' facility at reduced capacity or potentially terminating its mask manufacturing business via a sale of all inventory and equipment related to its mask manufacturing business and to seek new business opportunities.

Albert Labs Closes $4.7m Private Placement; Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Accelerating access to psychotherapeutic medicines for patients with urgent and unmet mental health needs.

Albert Labs International Corp. (the "Company"), a research and drug development company producing natural pharmaceutical-quality psilocybin medicine to treat cancer-related distress, is pleased to announce that its shares will commence trading today on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the ticker symbol " ABRT ".

Universal Ibogaine Inc. to Webcast Live at OTC Markets VirtualInvestorConferences.com March 10th

Universal Ibogaine Inc. to Webcast Live at OTC Markets VirtualInvestorConferences.com March 10th

Universal Ibogaine (OTCQB:IBOGF) (TSX-V:IBO) (FSE:JC4), a life sciences company based in Canada, focused on transforming the addiction treatment industry through the medical use of the plant medicine ibogaine, today announced that Nick Karos Name, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at OTC Markets VirtualInvestorConferences.com on March 10 th 2022.

DATE: March 10 th , 2022
TIME: 12:00 PM EST
LINK: https://bit.ly/3CjIH4R

