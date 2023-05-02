Fireweed Announces Plans for 16,000m Drill Program at Macmillan Pass and Appoints New Vice President of Operations

Albert Labs Receives preliminary acceptance of 35 Novel Inventive Claims for Patent Protected Manufacturing Technology

  • Albert Labs has received preliminary acceptance of 35 novel inventive claims as part of its published International PCT Patent Application (No. PCT/CA2022/051281).
  • The Company's proprietary manufacturing methodology, developed and validated in-house at Albert Labs' Vancouver facility, facilitates the production and scaling of highly potent yields of its KRN Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).
  • This protected technology provides industry-leading outputs of psilocybin, with sixteen times the amount of psilocybin per mass unit of mycelia. It also ensures standardization, consistency, and a reduced risk of contamination from research to commercial GMP production levels.
  • Albert Labs is at the forefront of pharmaceutical-grade psilocybin manufacturing, providing long-term value throughout targeted clinical milestones and across key jurisdictions and licence indications.

Albert Labs International Corp. (CSE: ABRT) (the "Company" or "Albert Labs"), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical drug discovery company bringing innovative medicines to patients with unmet mental health needs, is pleased to announce the preliminary acceptance of 35 novel inventive claims to comply with PCT 33(3) under its International PCT Patent Application (No. PCTCA2022051281).

35 Novel Inventive Claims in Patent Protected Technology (CNW Group/Albert Labs International Corp.)

Led by inventors Ali Gulamhusein , Dr. Jean Saayman , and Chand Jagpal , the Albert Labs team has validated a proprietary manufacturing technology that facilitates the production and scaling of highly potent yields of fungi biomass. It is currently used to manufacture the fungi biomass for KRN-101, a fixed-ratio unique medicine which contains a spectrum of key metabolites, including psilocybin and baeocystin.

The acceptance of novel inventive claims under the PCT is an important tool that secures effective and robust protection for their inventions in multiple countries.

This technology provides industry-leading outputs of psilocybin, with sixteen times the amount of psilocybin per mass unit of mycelia, while also ensuring standardization, consistency, and a reduced risk of contamination from research to commercial GMP production levels.

It is used for the production of fungi biomass in bioreactors and includes a novel method of increasing the yield of mycelium in a stirred tank with artificial substrates, providing protection from shear forces, and increasing growth. Furthermore, the novel methodology ensures less clumping and pelletization, with increased access to oxygen and nutrients encouraging large-scale biomass production.

There are several advantages to mycelium growth compared to farmed fruiting body growth for psilocybin production, including higher yields, faster growth, easier manipulation, lower contamination risk, and more sustainable production. This is an ideal production technology for a GMP laboratory facility compared to fruiting body growth.

This technology places Albert Labs at the forefront of pharmaceutical-grade psilocybin manufacturing, reducing the cost of production and increasing the ability to scale. This provides the Company with retained, long-term value throughout targeted clinical milestones and across key jurisdictions and licence indications.

Follow the links here to view our published Patent Application , and International Search Report and Written Opinion .

Business of Albert Labs International Corp.

Albert Labs is a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical drug discovery company bringing innovative medicines to patients with unmet mental health needs. Its team of experts leverage advanced culture technology and natural extraction, coupled with a comprehensive regulatory approach, to accelerate the development of mental health drugs, for which patient needs are both urgent and unmet. Albert Labs looks to develop solutions through an approved, fast-track clinical pathway focusing on Real World Evidence (RWE). RWE studies are a recognised clinical pathway, heavily used in oncology and recently, in the successful development of COVID-19 vaccines.

Through collaborations with research institutions, hospital centres and government agencies, Albert Labs uses existing clinical infrastructure to deliver and improve patient access to its treatment. Albert Labs' first drug target, KRN-101, is a potential solution for cancer-related anxiety, a market of over 15 million people with roughly 1 million new sufferers each year. From this initial focus, Albert Labs will address broader mental health concerns, reported to affect over a billion people worldwide.

The Company's goal is to deliver effective medicines to those who suffer with their mental health in the shortest possible time without compromising safety and/or quality, while also providing significant returns to shareholders.

Albert Labs (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50) is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) .

You can find more details about Albert Labs on our website here .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Albert Labs International Corp.
Dr. Michael Raymont
Chief Executive Officer, Chairman

Cautionary Statement

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including without limitation any statements concerning the Company's intentions, plans, estimates, beliefs, or expectations regarding the future. Although the Company believes that any such intentions, plans, estimates, beliefs, and expectations in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such intentions, plans, beliefs, and expectations will prove to be accurate.

The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligations to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise unless required by the applicable securities laws.

Albert Labs announces Private Placement

Albert Labs International Corp. (CSE: ABRT) (the "Company" or "Albert Labs"), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company bringing innovative prescription medicines to patients with unmet mental health needs, has announced a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to CAD $3,000,000 (the "Offering").

Albert Labs - Open Private Placement (CNW Group/Albert Labs International Corp.)

The first tranche of the Offering is at a price of CAD $0.08 per Unit (the "Units"), with intermediate closings taking place as determined by the Company.

Gross proceeds raised will be used for pharmacokinetic and toxicology studies to advance the Company's primary drug target, the natural psilocybin-based KRN-101, towards it's Real World Evidence trial for regulatory approval in the United Kingdom and IND filing in the United States ; the proceeds will also be used for an OTC quotation, investor relations programme, general and administrative expenses and any financing fees.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share (the "Common Share") and one-half of one whole Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant") with each whole Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional Common Share of the Company at a price of CAD $0.12 per Share for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance. In the event that the Company's common shares have a closing price on the CSE of greater than CAD $0.15 per common share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving notice to the holders thereof and, in such case, the Warrants will expire on the 30th day after the date on which such notice is given to the holder by the Company.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation.

Business of Albert Labs International Corp.

Albert Labs is a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company bringing innovative prescription medicines to patients with unmet mental health needs. Its team of experts leverage advanced culture technology and natural extraction, coupled with a comprehensive regulatory approach, to accelerate the development of mental health drugs, for which patient needs are both urgent and unmet. Albert Labs looks to develop solutions through an approved, fast-track clinical pathway focusing on Real World Evidence (RWE). RWE studies are a recognised clinical pathway, heavily used in oncology and recently, in the successful development of COVID-19 vaccines.

Through collaborations with research institutions, hospital centres and government agencies, Albert Labs uses existing clinical infrastructure to deliver and improve patient access to its treatment. Albert Labs' first drug target, KRN-101, is a potential solution for cancer-related anxiety, a market of over 15 million people with roughly 1 million new sufferers each year. From this initial focus, Albert Labs will address broader mental health concerns, reported to affect over a billion people worldwide.

The company's goal is to deliver effective medicines to those who suffer with their mental health in the shortest possible time without compromising safety and/or quality, while also providing significant returns to shareholders.

Albert Labs (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50) is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).

You can find more details about Albert Labs on our website here.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Albert Labs International Corp.

Dr. Michael Raymont

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman

Cautionary Statement

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including without limitation any statements concerning the Company's intentions, plans, estimates, beliefs, or expectations regarding the future. Although the Company believes that any such intentions, plans, estimates, beliefs, and expectations in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such intentions, plans, beliefs, and expectations will prove to be accurate.

The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligations to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise unless required by the applicable securities laws.

Albert Labs announces Strategic Investment from Cantheon Capital LLC for First In-Human Trials

Albert Labs announces Strategic Investment from Cantheon Capital LLC for First In-Human Trials

Highlights:

  • Cantheon Capital, one of the largest global pharmaceutical psychedelics venture capital firms, sign terms for ~CA$830,000 (£500,000) of funding to Albert Labs , allocated towards its first in-human clinical trials in 2023

  • Albert Labs is nearing their first in-human studies on its primary drug candidate, KRN-101, a psilocybin-based, natural pharmaceutical product

  • Albert Labs' first human trials, due to commence in Q2 2023, will be carried out in partnership with industry leading clinical research partner, iNGENu CRO as previously announced . The trials will take place in Australia , providing the Company with the additional benefit of access to a 43.5% cash reimbursement on all eligible related costs equating to a further benefit of ~CA$1.2 million

  • Albert Labs recognised in Canadian Venture for "Revolutionizing Mental Health Drug Development"

Albert Labs International Corp. (CSE: ABRT), the "Company" or "Albert Labs"), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company bringing innovative prescription medicines to patients with unmet mental health needs, has announced a strategic investment from prominent psychedelic pharmaceutical investment fund, Cantheon Capital LLC ("Cantheon Capital").

Albert Labs Validates Global Supply Chain for Controlled Substances

Albert Labs Validates Global Supply Chain for Controlled Substances

Albert Labs International Corp. (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50), the "Company" or "Albert Labs"), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company bringing innovative prescription medicines to patients with unmet mental health needs, is pleased to announce the validation of their controlled substance supply chain through the successful global distribution of its psilocybin-based KRN Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

Albert Labs Logo, Validates Global Supply Chain for Controlled Substances (CNW Group/Albert Labs International Corp.)

Albert Labs have successfully distributed their proprietary KRN API from their Health Canada licensed laboratory in Vancouver . Only very few companies have the ability to globally distribute controlled substances of this classification, Schedule 1. This now enables the API to be used as part of their pre-clinical studies at its Infarmed licensed laboratory in Porto, Portugal . This distribution follows an extensive research and development programme allowing for the production and scaling of highly potent yields of its KRN API, for which IP protection has been achieved, using bioreactor technology to ensure the efficient and economical manufacture of its mycelium derived pharmaceutical product.

The company is nearing completion of their KRN-101 pre-clinical studies, which includes full analytical profiling, in-vivo, and in-vitro studies, allowing the medicine to be used in its first, in-human studies in Melbourne, Australia due to begin in Q2 2023 .

Dr. Michael Raymont , CEO of Albert Labs : "Validating our supply chain across two of our jurisdictions, North America and Europe , marks a valuable milestone in our operational program. We have demonstrated our ability to distribute KRN-101, a schedule 1 substance, to global, licensed facilities, and this achievement advances our progress by establishing the viability of our supply chain as we prepare for our first-in-human studies."

Business of Albert Labs International Corp.

Albert Labs is a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company bringing innovative prescription medicines to patients with unmet mental health needs. Its team of experts leverage advanced culture technology and natural extraction, coupled with a comprehensive regulatory approach, to accelerate the development of mental health drugs, for which the needs are both urgent and unmet. Albert Labs looks to develop solutions through an approved, fast track clinical pathway focusing on Real World Evidence (RWE). RWE studies are an increasingly recognised clinical route, heavily used in oncology and recently, in the successful development of COVID-19 vaccines.

Through collaborations with research institutions, hospital centres and government agencies, Albert Labs uses existing clinical infrastructure to deliver and improve patient access to its treatment. Albert Labs' first drug target, KRN-101, is a potential solution for cancer-related anxiety, a market of over 15 million people with roughly 1 million new sufferers each year. From this initial focus, Albert Labs will address broader mental health concerns, reported to affect over a billion people worldwide.

The company's goal is to deliver effective medicines to those who suffer with their mental health in the shortest possible time without compromising safety and/or quality, while also providing significant returns to shareholders.

Albert Labs (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50) is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) .

You can find more details about Albert Labs on our website here .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Albert Labs International Corp.

Dr. Michael Raymont

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman

Cautionary Statement

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including without limitation any statements concerning the Company's intentions, plans, estimates, beliefs, or expectations regarding the future. Although the Company believes that any such intentions, plans, estimates, beliefs, and expectations in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such intentions, plans, beliefs, and expectations will prove to be accurate.

The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligations to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise unless required by the applicable securities laws.

Albert Labs Recognition of the TGA's Rescheduling of Psilocybin

Albert Labs International Corp. ([CSE: ABRT] [FSE: VB50], the "Company" or "Albert Labs"), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company bringing innovative prescription medicines to patients with unmet mental health needs, is delighted to recognise the decision of Australia's medicinal regulatory authority, the Therapeutic Goods Administration, to reschedule psilocybin and officially recognise its medical potential.

Last week the Australian Medicines Authority, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), announced their ground-breaking decision to officially recognise the potential clinical benefit of psilocybin as a medicine, becoming the first to do so. A key factor referenced in this decision being a lack of effective medicinal options currently available to patients, as well as the large and growing amount of highly promising research in the field.

Albert Labs Announces Private Placement

Albert Labs International Corp. (Albert Labs [CSE: ABRT] [FSE: VB50], the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical drug discovery company focussed on gaining regulatory approval for active compounds to treat various mental health conditions, has announced a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to $300,000 (the "Offering"), at a price of CAD $0.048 per Unit (the "Units").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of Albert Labs (the "Common Share") and one non-transferable Common Share purchase warrant (the "Warrant"). Each full Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share of Albert Labs at an exercise price of CAD $0.07 for 24 months from the date of the closing of the Private Placement. The Company may decrease the size of the Private Placement.

American Medical Association to Issue First New Code for Psychedelic Therapies

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) (COMPASS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, and MAPS Public Benefit Corporation (MAPS PBC), a clinical-stage company dedicated to changing the way mental health conditions are treated, today announced that the American Medical Association (AMA) has approved a Current Procedural Terminology (CPT ® ) III code for psychedelic therapies. The full details of the code are expected to be released by the AMA in July 2023 and the code will go into effect when it is published on January 1, 2024. Once effective, the CPT code will provide physicians and other qualified healthcare professionals a means to code and seek reimbursement for delivering psychedelic therapies.

Moon Equity Holdings to Sell BitGift Asset to Silo Wellness in Exchange for a Dividend

Moon Equity Holdings to Sell BitGift Asset to Silo Wellness in Exchange for a Dividend

Via NewMediaWire Moon Equity Holdings Corp. ("MONI" or "the Company") (OTC: MONI) has signed a binding letter of intent ("LOI") to divest its BitGift asset to Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K7A), an Oregon-based psychedelics company, for a sum up to CAD$500,000. At closing, MONI plans to allocate the Silo shares as a dividend to MONI existing shareholders, based on a record date to be determined by FINRA.

Moon Equity Holdings CEO, Frank Ottaviani, stated, "We are pleased to have entered into this agreement with Silo Wellness, and we are looking forward to integrating the BitGift platform into Oregon's psilocybin market and beyond. This technology will provide significant value to Silo and its clients. This transaction is timely for MONI as we've been working to finalize our previously announced acquisition of MONI by an aviation company."

Albert Labs Announces Expansion of Drug Discovery and a Promising Pipeline

Albert Labs International Corp. ([CSE: ABRT], the "Company" or "Albert Labs"), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical drug discovery company bringing innovative medicines to patients with unmet mental health needs, is pleased to announce the expansion of its drug discovery pipeline, broadening the Company's product portfolio and clinical strategy to additional key jurisdictions and licence indications.

Albert Labs is committed to transforming the landscape of healthcare with its innovative platform of medicines. Offering a robust pipeline of product candidates meticulously designed to address urgent and clinical unmet medical needs, Albert Labs is poised to make a significant impact in the fields of mental health and oncology.

Silo Wellness Announces Intent to Acquire BitGift as Potential Blockchain Payment Processor for Oregon Psilocybin

Silo Wellness Announces Intent to Acquire BitGift as Potential Blockchain Payment Processor for Oregon Psilocybin

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K7A) ("Silo" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that on April 25, 2023 it has signed a binding letter of intent to acquire the BitGift asset from Moon Equity Holdings (OTC Pink: MONI) ("MONI") for up to CAD$500,000.

The BitGift platform, designed for secure and anonymous cryptocurrency transactions, presents an opportunity to address the challenges faced by licensed psilocybin operators in Oregon in adhering to banking and anti-money laundering regulations. To ensure compliance with these laws, Silo Wellness and BitGift would attempt to collaborate with other providers and industry experts to develop and implement robust Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) procedures, including but not limited to identity verification, transaction monitoring, risk assessment, and regulatory reporting.

Albert Labs - CEO and Chairman Dr. Michael Raymont

Albert Labs Eyes One Dose Psilocybin Treatment for Cancer-related Anxiety

Albert Labs (CSE:ABRT) is gearing up for the first in-human study of its primary drug target, KRN 101, designed as a one dose treatment for cancer-related anxiety and depression, according to CEO and Chairman Dr. Michael Raymont.

The company is wrapping up its animal testing phase and will soon move toward in-human study, said Raymont. In November 2022, Albert Labs signed a letter of intent with iNGENū to carry out the company’s first in-human study, which will take place in Melbourne, Australia.

“Our clinical trial plan focuses on cancer-related distress, because it's very simple: If you receive a diagnosis of cancer, and you're distressed by that, then you go through the treatment, which is one 25 milligram dose, and associated psychotherapy, and then three months later, (patients are asked), ‘Are you free of that anxiety?’ And if more than even 50 percent of the patients are free of that anxiety, then the regulator has a very easy choice to make,” Raymont said.

