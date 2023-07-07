PAN GLOBAL REPORTS NEAR-SURFACE COPPER-TIN MINERALIZATION AT ROMANA WEST IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

CSE Bulletin: Reinstatement - Albert Labs International Corp.

Effective immediately, Albert Labs International Corp. will be reinstated for trading.

The Company has rectified the situation that gave rise to the suspension.

Avec effet immédiat, Albert Labs International Corp. sera réintégré aux fins de négociation.

La Société a rectifié la situation ayant donné lieu à la suspension.

Date : Le 7 juillet/July 2023
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) : ABRT

 

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ABRT

Trading resumes in:

Company: Albert Labs International Corp.

Albert Labs Receives preliminary acceptance of 35 Novel Inventive Claims for Patent Protected Manufacturing Technology

  • Albert Labs has received preliminary acceptance of 35 novel inventive claims as part of its published International PCT Patent Application (No. PCT/CA2022/051281).
  • The Company's proprietary manufacturing methodology, developed and validated in-house at Albert Labs' Vancouver facility, facilitates the production and scaling of highly potent yields of its KRN Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).
  • This protected technology provides industry-leading outputs of psilocybin, with sixteen times the amount of psilocybin per mass unit of mycelia. It also ensures standardization, consistency, and a reduced risk of contamination from research to commercial GMP production levels.
  • Albert Labs is at the forefront of pharmaceutical-grade psilocybin manufacturing, providing long-term value throughout targeted clinical milestones and across key jurisdictions and licence indications.

Albert Labs International Corp. (CSE: ABRT) (the "Company" or "Albert Labs"), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical drug discovery company bringing innovative medicines to patients with unmet mental health needs, is pleased to announce the preliminary acceptance of 35 novel inventive claims to comply with PCT 33(3) under its International PCT Patent Application (No. PCTCA2022051281).

35 Novel Inventive Claims in Patent Protected Technology (CNW Group/Albert Labs International Corp.)

Led by inventors Ali Gulamhusein , Dr. Jean Saayman , and Chand Jagpal , the Albert Labs team has validated a proprietary manufacturing technology that facilitates the production and scaling of highly potent yields of fungi biomass. It is currently used to manufacture the fungi biomass for KRN-101, a fixed-ratio unique medicine which contains a spectrum of key metabolites, including psilocybin and baeocystin.

The acceptance of novel inventive claims under the PCT is an important tool that secures effective and robust protection for their inventions in multiple countries.

This technology provides industry-leading outputs of psilocybin, with sixteen times the amount of psilocybin per mass unit of mycelia, while also ensuring standardization, consistency, and a reduced risk of contamination from research to commercial GMP production levels.

It is used for the production of fungi biomass in bioreactors and includes a novel method of increasing the yield of mycelium in a stirred tank with artificial substrates, providing protection from shear forces, and increasing growth. Furthermore, the novel methodology ensures less clumping and pelletization, with increased access to oxygen and nutrients encouraging large-scale biomass production.

There are several advantages to mycelium growth compared to farmed fruiting body growth for psilocybin production, including higher yields, faster growth, easier manipulation, lower contamination risk, and more sustainable production. This is an ideal production technology for a GMP laboratory facility compared to fruiting body growth.

This technology places Albert Labs at the forefront of pharmaceutical-grade psilocybin manufacturing, reducing the cost of production and increasing the ability to scale. This provides the Company with retained, long-term value throughout targeted clinical milestones and across key jurisdictions and licence indications.

Follow the links here to view our published Patent Application , and International Search Report and Written Opinion .

Business of Albert Labs International Corp.

Albert Labs is a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical drug discovery company bringing innovative medicines to patients with unmet mental health needs. Its team of experts leverage advanced culture technology and natural extraction, coupled with a comprehensive regulatory approach, to accelerate the development of mental health drugs, for which patient needs are both urgent and unmet. Albert Labs looks to develop solutions through an approved, fast-track clinical pathway focusing on Real World Evidence (RWE). RWE studies are a recognised clinical pathway, heavily used in oncology and recently, in the successful development of COVID-19 vaccines.

Through collaborations with research institutions, hospital centres and government agencies, Albert Labs uses existing clinical infrastructure to deliver and improve patient access to its treatment. Albert Labs' first drug target, KRN-101, is a potential solution for cancer-related anxiety, a market of over 15 million people with roughly 1 million new sufferers each year. From this initial focus, Albert Labs will address broader mental health concerns, reported to affect over a billion people worldwide.

The Company's goal is to deliver effective medicines to those who suffer with their mental health in the shortest possible time without compromising safety and/or quality, while also providing significant returns to shareholders.

Albert Labs (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50) is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) .

You can find more details about Albert Labs on our website here .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Albert Labs International Corp.
Dr. Michael Raymont
Chief Executive Officer, Chairman

Cautionary Statement

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including without limitation any statements concerning the Company's intentions, plans, estimates, beliefs, or expectations regarding the future. Although the Company believes that any such intentions, plans, estimates, beliefs, and expectations in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such intentions, plans, beliefs, and expectations will prove to be accurate.

The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligations to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise unless required by the applicable securities laws.

Albert Labs announces Private Placement

Albert Labs International Corp. (CSE: ABRT) (the "Company" or "Albert Labs"), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company bringing innovative prescription medicines to patients with unmet mental health needs, has announced a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to CAD $3,000,000 (the "Offering").

Albert Labs - Open Private Placement (CNW Group/Albert Labs International Corp.)

The first tranche of the Offering is at a price of CAD $0.08 per Unit (the "Units"), with intermediate closings taking place as determined by the Company.

Gross proceeds raised will be used for pharmacokinetic and toxicology studies to advance the Company's primary drug target, the natural psilocybin-based KRN-101, towards it's Real World Evidence trial for regulatory approval in the United Kingdom and IND filing in the United States ; the proceeds will also be used for an OTC quotation, investor relations programme, general and administrative expenses and any financing fees.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share (the "Common Share") and one-half of one whole Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant") with each whole Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional Common Share of the Company at a price of CAD $0.12 per Share for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance. In the event that the Company's common shares have a closing price on the CSE of greater than CAD $0.15 per common share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving notice to the holders thereof and, in such case, the Warrants will expire on the 30th day after the date on which such notice is given to the holder by the Company.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation.

Business of Albert Labs International Corp.

Albert Labs is a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company bringing innovative prescription medicines to patients with unmet mental health needs. Its team of experts leverage advanced culture technology and natural extraction, coupled with a comprehensive regulatory approach, to accelerate the development of mental health drugs, for which patient needs are both urgent and unmet. Albert Labs looks to develop solutions through an approved, fast-track clinical pathway focusing on Real World Evidence (RWE). RWE studies are a recognised clinical pathway, heavily used in oncology and recently, in the successful development of COVID-19 vaccines.

Through collaborations with research institutions, hospital centres and government agencies, Albert Labs uses existing clinical infrastructure to deliver and improve patient access to its treatment. Albert Labs' first drug target, KRN-101, is a potential solution for cancer-related anxiety, a market of over 15 million people with roughly 1 million new sufferers each year. From this initial focus, Albert Labs will address broader mental health concerns, reported to affect over a billion people worldwide.

The company's goal is to deliver effective medicines to those who suffer with their mental health in the shortest possible time without compromising safety and/or quality, while also providing significant returns to shareholders.

Albert Labs (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50) is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).

You can find more details about Albert Labs on our website here.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Albert Labs International Corp.

Dr. Michael Raymont

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman

Cautionary Statement

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including without limitation any statements concerning the Company's intentions, plans, estimates, beliefs, or expectations regarding the future. Although the Company believes that any such intentions, plans, estimates, beliefs, and expectations in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such intentions, plans, beliefs, and expectations will prove to be accurate.

The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligations to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise unless required by the applicable securities laws.

Albert Labs announces Strategic Investment from Cantheon Capital LLC for First In-Human Trials

Highlights:

  • Cantheon Capital, one of the largest global pharmaceutical psychedelics venture capital firms, sign terms for ~CA$830,000 (£500,000) of funding to Albert Labs , allocated towards its first in-human clinical trials in 2023

  • Albert Labs is nearing their first in-human studies on its primary drug candidate, KRN-101, a psilocybin-based, natural pharmaceutical product

  • Albert Labs' first human trials, due to commence in Q2 2023, will be carried out in partnership with industry leading clinical research partner, iNGENu CRO as previously announced . The trials will take place in Australia , providing the Company with the additional benefit of access to a 43.5% cash reimbursement on all eligible related costs equating to a further benefit of ~CA$1.2 million

  • Albert Labs recognised in Canadian Venture for "Revolutionizing Mental Health Drug Development"

Albert Labs International Corp. (CSE: ABRT), the "Company" or "Albert Labs"), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company bringing innovative prescription medicines to patients with unmet mental health needs, has announced a strategic investment from prominent psychedelic pharmaceutical investment fund, Cantheon Capital LLC ("Cantheon Capital").

Albert Labs Validates Global Supply Chain for Controlled Substances

Albert Labs International Corp. (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50), the "Company" or "Albert Labs"), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company bringing innovative prescription medicines to patients with unmet mental health needs, is pleased to announce the validation of their controlled substance supply chain through the successful global distribution of its psilocybin-based KRN Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

Albert Labs Logo, Validates Global Supply Chain for Controlled Substances (CNW Group/Albert Labs International Corp.)

Albert Labs have successfully distributed their proprietary KRN API from their Health Canada licensed laboratory in Vancouver . Only very few companies have the ability to globally distribute controlled substances of this classification, Schedule 1. This now enables the API to be used as part of their pre-clinical studies at its Infarmed licensed laboratory in Porto, Portugal . This distribution follows an extensive research and development programme allowing for the production and scaling of highly potent yields of its KRN API, for which IP protection has been achieved, using bioreactor technology to ensure the efficient and economical manufacture of its mycelium derived pharmaceutical product.

The company is nearing completion of their KRN-101 pre-clinical studies, which includes full analytical profiling, in-vivo, and in-vitro studies, allowing the medicine to be used in its first, in-human studies in Melbourne, Australia due to begin in Q2 2023 .

Dr. Michael Raymont , CEO of Albert Labs : "Validating our supply chain across two of our jurisdictions, North America and Europe , marks a valuable milestone in our operational program. We have demonstrated our ability to distribute KRN-101, a schedule 1 substance, to global, licensed facilities, and this achievement advances our progress by establishing the viability of our supply chain as we prepare for our first-in-human studies."

Business of Albert Labs International Corp.

Albert Labs is a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company bringing innovative prescription medicines to patients with unmet mental health needs. Its team of experts leverage advanced culture technology and natural extraction, coupled with a comprehensive regulatory approach, to accelerate the development of mental health drugs, for which the needs are both urgent and unmet. Albert Labs looks to develop solutions through an approved, fast track clinical pathway focusing on Real World Evidence (RWE). RWE studies are an increasingly recognised clinical route, heavily used in oncology and recently, in the successful development of COVID-19 vaccines.

Through collaborations with research institutions, hospital centres and government agencies, Albert Labs uses existing clinical infrastructure to deliver and improve patient access to its treatment. Albert Labs' first drug target, KRN-101, is a potential solution for cancer-related anxiety, a market of over 15 million people with roughly 1 million new sufferers each year. From this initial focus, Albert Labs will address broader mental health concerns, reported to affect over a billion people worldwide.

The company's goal is to deliver effective medicines to those who suffer with their mental health in the shortest possible time without compromising safety and/or quality, while also providing significant returns to shareholders.

Albert Labs (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50) is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) .

You can find more details about Albert Labs on our website here .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Albert Labs International Corp.

Dr. Michael Raymont

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman

Cautionary Statement

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including without limitation any statements concerning the Company's intentions, plans, estimates, beliefs, or expectations regarding the future. Although the Company believes that any such intentions, plans, estimates, beliefs, and expectations in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such intentions, plans, beliefs, and expectations will prove to be accurate.

The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligations to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise unless required by the applicable securities laws.

C4 Therapeutics Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for CFT8919, an Orally Bioavailable BiDAC Degrader Targeting EGFR L858R for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing targeted protein degradation (TPD) science to develop a new generation of small-molecule medicines and transform how disease is treated, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the company's investigational new drug (IND) application for CFT8919, an orally bioavailable BiDAC™ degrader designed to be potent and selective against EGFR L858R for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients.

This milestone marks C4T's fourth IND clearance from its proprietary TORPEDO ® platform. In May 2023, C4T and Betta Pharmaceuticals entered into an exclusive licensing agreement for the development and commercialization of CFT8919 in Greater China, including Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR and Taiwan. In China, approximately 693,000 patients were diagnosed with NSCLC in 2020 and approximately 40% of these cases are driven by the EGFR mutation. The L858R mutation is the second most common EGFR mutation, found in approximately 40% of NSCLC patients with EGFR mutations in China. Betta Pharmaceuticals is responsible for preparing and submitting a Clinical Trial Application to the National Medical Products Administration in China and plans to commence a first-in-human clinical trial of CFT8919 in China. C4T expects to initiate clinical trial activities outside Greater China following the completion of Betta Pharmaceuticals' Phase 1 dose escalation study in Greater China.

Ocumetics Announces Private Placement

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - June 22, 2023 - Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics " or the " Corporation ") ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) announces that it proposes to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,333,333 units of the Corporation (" Units ") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000.  There will be no minimum subscription level for this offering.  Each Unit will consist of one common share in the share capital of the Corporation (" Common Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.  Each whole warrant (" Warrant ") will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.60 for a period of two years from the date of issuance of the Warrant.

Ocumetics Announces Commencement of Biocompatibility and Animal Studies for Updated Lens Design

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - June 20 2023 - Ocumetics Technology Corp. (TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) (" Ocumetics " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company has reached a major milestone with the start of biocompatibility and animal studies for its updated lens design.

C4 Therapeutics Appoints Leonard Reyno, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

Leonard Reyno

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing targeted protein degradation science to develop a new generation of small-molecule medicines and transform how disease is treated, today announced the appointment of Leonard (Len) Reyno, M.D., as chief medical officer, effective July 10, 2023. Dr. Reyno is a seasoned biotech executive with nearly 30 years of clinical development experience, spanning first-in-human studies to Phase IV clinical trials. At C4T, Dr. Reyno will be responsible for driving C4T's clinical strategy to advance its promising pipeline of degrader therapies.

Ocumetics Announces Appointment of President and CEO

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Dean Burns, a 27-year Alcon Vision veteran, will lead Ocumetics through the clinical trial and commercialization process

Ocumetics Announces Issuance of Shares

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - June 2, 2023 - Ocumetics Technology Corp. (TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) (the " Corporation " or " Ocumetics ") announces that it has issued 882,353 Common Shares to Dr. Mark Lee and 835,294 Common Shares to Roger Jewett.  The proposed issuance of the shares was announced in the Corporation's press release dated April 24, 2023.  The TSX Venture Exchange approved the issuance of the shares.

×