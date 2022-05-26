Pharmaceutical Investing News

Albert Labs Appoints Dr Sara Tai as Principal Investigator for upcoming RWE Study on KRN-101

Albert Labs International Corp. ( Albert Labs (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50), the "Company"), an R&D company developing mental health therapeutic medicines, is pleased to announce Dr. Sara Tai Senior Lecturer in Clinical Psychology from Manchester University, as Principal Investigator for its upcoming trial. The trial will evaluate the safety and efficacy of KRN-101, a psilocybin-based medicine, for the treatment of cancer-related distress, an indication thought to affect some 15 million patients in Europe and North America .

Dr. Tai has extensive clinical research experience, having developed psychological interventions for people diagnosed with a variety of mental health issues such as depression, psychosis and bipolar disorder. Her research focuses on the science and practice of therapy, progressing these into regulatory approved clinical practices. In addition to developing these structures and practices, Sara has a deep understanding of the commercial imperative of delivering the necessary training to offer these novel therapeutics at scale as part of the UK's National Health Service.

Dr. Malcolm Barratt-Johnson , Albert Labs' Chief Medical Officer, said, "I'm delighted that Dr. Tai has agreed to work with Albert Labs as Principal Investigator in what will be the company's key first study investigating the effects of a natural psilocybin treatment on cancer-related distress. Sara is rightly regarded as a leading global light in the field of psilocybin research, having been involved in several of the studies underpinning our present knowledge in this important area of clinical research."

"I am thrilled to be working with Albert Labs , who are committed to addressing the mental health needs of people with cancer, a significant area of unmet need. I value Albert Labs' emphasis on ethical and patient-centred investigations of the effectiveness of psychotherapy assisted by novel plant-based medications. Being involved in such groundbreaking research with the potential to develop new treatments for people in great need is very exciting", added Dr. Sara Tai . Listen more to what Dr Tai had to say in a recent interview .

Business of Albert Labs Inc.

A clinical research and drug development enterprise, Albert Labs and its team of experts leverage advanced culture technology and natural extraction to accelerate the development of highly effective mental health medicines. Albert Labs uses an approved, fast track regulatory pathway known as Real World Evidence (RWE). RWE studies are increasingly recognized as a valuable regulatory approval process, which was used in the successful development of Covid-19 vaccines. This accelerated development pathway will facilitate Albert Labs in delivering on its goal of receiving market authorization and creating safe and effective licensed medicines.

Through collaborations with research institutions, hospital centres and government agencies, Albert Labs uses existing clinical infrastructure to deliver and improve patient access to its treatment. Albert Labs' first drug target, KRN-101, is a potential solution for cancer-related anxiety, a market of over 15 million people with roughly 1 million new sufferers each year. From this initial focus, Albert Labs will address broader mental health concerns, reported to affect over a billion people worldwide.

Albert Labs (CSE: ABRT) (FSE: VB50) is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and uses patent-pending technology to manufacture natural psilocybin Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API). Albert Labs is progressing swiftly through confirmatory toxicology studies a work programme that will provide essential data on Albert Labs' product in support of clinical trials due to start later this year. You can find more details at albertlabs.com or watch a short "About Albert Labs" video here ( https://youtu.be/otQezIvmIXI ).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Albert Labs International Corp.
Dr. Michael Raymont
Chief Executive Officer & Chairman

Cautionary Statement

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including without limitation any statements concerning the Company's intentions, plans, estimates, beliefs, or expectations regarding the future. Although the Company believes that any such intentions, plans, estimates, beliefs, and expectations in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such intentions, plans, beliefs, and expectations will prove to be accurate.

The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligations to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise unless required by the applicable securities laws.

