The Board of Directors of ALBemarle Corporation today announced that it has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.395 per share. The dividend, which has an annualized rate of $1.58 is payable July 1, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business as of June 10, 2022 . About Albemarle Corporation ALBemarle Corporation is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and ...

