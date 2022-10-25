Lithium Investing News

ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today that its subsidiary, ALBemarle Lithium UK Limited, has completed the acquisition of Guangxi Tianyuan New Energy Materials Co., Ltd. ("Tianyuan") for approximately $200 million .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

A definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding equity from Tianyuan's shareholders was announced in September 2021 .

Located near the Port of Qinzhou in Guangxi , Tianyuan's operations include a lithium conversion plant with a designed annual conversion capacity of up to 25,000 metric tons LCE and can produce battery-grade lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide.

"The addition of Tianyuan's operations to Albemarle's high-quality lithium assets strengthens our ability to reliably meet the increasing global demand for battery-grade lithium," said Kent Masters , Albemarle CEO.  "We welcome the Tianyuan team's support as we help our customers and the world transition to more sustainable energy use."

About Albemarle

ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and catalysts. We think beyond business as usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. We actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, we create value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses, and the markets it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information presented in this press release, including, without limitation, information related to the transaction, plans and anticipated benefits in relation to the transaction, and all other information relating to matters that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from the views expressed herein. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the outlook expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include, without limitation: changes in economic and business conditions; changes priorities, financial, and operating performance of Albemarle's major customers and industries and markets served by Albemarle ; the timing of orders received from customers; the gain or loss of significant customers; competition from other manufacturers; changes in the demand for Albemarle's products or the end-user markets in which its products are sold; the availability of financing; the satisfaction of conditions to completion, including regulatory approvals; the occurrence of regulatory actions, proceedings, claims, or litigation; and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports Albemarle files with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in its Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to provide any revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-completes-acquisition-of-guangxi-tianyuan-new-energy-materials-co-ltd-301658250.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AlbemarleALBLithium Investing
ALB
Kairos Minerals

Strong Lithium And Gold Targets Identified At Croydon Project, WA

Soil sampling outlines several lithium targets, with values up to 177ppm and coincident mapped pegmatites, plus large gold anomalies up to 2.5km-long in the Pilbara

Kairos Minerals Ltd (ASX: KAI)is pleased to advise that it has identified new gold and lithium targets at its 100 per cent-owned Croydon Project in WA’s Pilbara.

copper highlights

Benton Reports Results of Phase II Drilling at Far Lake Copper-Silver Project, Ontario

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or "the Company") today announces results from the Phase II drilling program at its Far Lake Copper-Silver project located 80 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The second phase of drilling at Far Lake totaled 2,696 m and was designed to test new areas associated with surface mineralization as well as various chargeability anomalies outlined by a deep, 3D IP geophysical survey. Highlights from this latest campaign include copper mineralization in the previously untested Centre Pond zone, intersected at a drill hole depth of 338 m (DDH FL-21-17).

Benton continues to be encouraged by the Cu mineralization identified in this intrusive complex and will continue to model the data collected for further targeting on the project. The Company is presently collecting up to 3,500 soil samples for multi-element analysis and is actively mapping and prospecting the property to generate further targets for drilling later this year. Geochemical anomalies identified in 2020 soil sampling led to the discovery at FL-20-11.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Cypress Development: Potential Long-Term Low-Cost Producer of Lithium in Nevada

Cypress Development: Potential Long-Term Low-Cost Producer of Lithium in Nevada

Cypress Development (TSXV:CYP, OTCQB:CYDVF) focuses on developing its 100 percent owned Clayton Valley lithium project in Nevada, USA. The company’s extensive exploration and development have led to discovering a world-class lithium-bearing claystone resource adjacent to the Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) Silver Peak mine, North America’s only lithium brine operation. The company’s discovery of the massive resource made Clayton Valley a premium American source of lithium that has the potential to impact the supply of lithium for the fast-growing energy storage battery market.

“We’re in Nevada and we’re in a country that badly needs lithium. We would be the most environmentally friendly project, and the lowest acid consumer. We’re able to eliminate sulfuric acid in our process and that would make us an extremely environmentally friendly, large, inexpensive low cost producer in the heart of the United States.” said Cypress Development CEO Dr. Bill Willoughby.

Sienna Update on Norway Gold Project

Sienna Update on Norway Gold Project

Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTC PINK: SNNAF) (the "Company") Sienna Resources is pleased to announce the commencement of field exploration at the Bleka Gold Project in Norway. The Bleka Vein was discovered in 1880 and mined intermittently until 1940, with historic production reported as 165 kilograms (i.e., ~ 5,300 troy ounces) of gold sourced from mineralized material with an average grade of 36 gt gold1.  The historic Bleka vein is hosted in a deformed greenstone belt in southern Norway and was formed during two phases of quartz-veining events. Auriferous quartz veins characteristically contain Cu-Bi and tourmaline2. Compilation of historic reports combined with reconnaissance mapping revealed a series of under-explored vein swarms on the Bleka property. Earlier this year, a systematic sampling program to test the vein swarms was initiated to identify gold-rich vein sets. Results were encouraging with over 10% of samples showing anomalous gold results (6 of 52 rockchip samples contained more than 0.1 ppm Au)3.  Historic reports show rock chip samples with similar quantities of anomalous results with some vein samples reaching up to 103 gt Au4.  As a result of this field work, previously unknown quartz veins were discovered and follow-up soil sampling is currently being conducted in an attempt to identify additional buried quartz veins.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

TSXV:SIE

Sienna Closes Flow-Through Financing

 Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTCBB: SNNAF) (the "Company") Sienna has closed its financing consisting of 2,222,222 flow-through shares for gross proceeds of $200,000. No warrants were issued in the financing. An aggregate finders' fee of $12,000 was paid in connection with the private placement. All the securities issued in connection with this private placement have a hold period that expires on February 17, 2021. Proceeds will be used towards the Company's planned work programs. The private placement is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and was originally announced on October 14, 2020. Please refer to that news release.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

US flag close up

Biden Administration Awards US$2.8 Billion in Grants to Develop EV Battery Supply Chain

The Biden administration has awarded grants worth US$2.8 billion for the development of electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing facilities in the US, as the country continues to make moves to reduce its dependency on Asia.

The grants are being allocated through the Department of Energy with funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law; 20 manufacturing and processing companies spread across 12 states will benefit.

President Joe Biden has set an ambitious goal to make half of all new vehicles sold in 2030 electric. As a result of increased electric vehicle (EV) sales, demand for critical minerals key for EV batteries is set to skyrocket in the next decade, in what Biden has called “one of the most significant economic transitions since the Industrial Revolution.”

Albemarle Corporation Announces Dividend

The Board of Directors of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: V) announces that it has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.395 per share. The dividend, which has an annualized rate of $1.58 is payable January 3, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business as of December 16, 2022 .

About Albemarle Corporation

ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and catalysts. We think beyond business as usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. We actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, we create value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Critical Resources

Exceptional Intercept with 18.45m @ 2.06% Li2O at the Mavis Lake Lithium Project

Critical Resources Limited (ASX:CRR) (“Critical Resources” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce assay results from the current diamond core drilling campaign at the Company’s 100% owned Mavis Lake Lithium Project. The assay results illustrate the continuity of high-grade lithium mineralisation within the Main Zone of Mavis Lake.
Galan Lithium

Spectacular 2.5x Increase In HMW Resource – Now 5.8mt LCE @ 866 mg/l Li (76% In Measured Category)

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to announce a substantial increase in its JORC (2012) reported Mineral Resource estimate for the Hombre Muerto West Project (HMW Project) located in Catamarca Province, Argentina. The revised Mineral Resource estimate was completed by the Australian based team of leading independent geological consultants, SRK Consulting (Australasia) (SRK).
Green Technology Metals

100% Ownership Of Ontario Lithium Projects

Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX: GT1) (GT1 or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has executed a binding agreement (Binding Agreement) with Ardiden Limited (ASX:ADV) (Ardiden) to purchase the residual 20% free-carried interest in the Ontario Lithium Projects (Seymour, Root and Wisa JV tenure) held by Ardiden.

