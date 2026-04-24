Air Products to Build, Own and Operate New Air Separation Unit in Florida

ASU will Supply Products to Meet Continuing Growth of Space Launch Industry

Air Products (NYSE:APD), a world-leading industrial gas supplier, today announced plans to build, own and operate a new air separation unit (ASU) in the City of Cocoa, Florida. The ASU will produce liquid oxygen, nitrogen and argon. The plant is targeted to be on stream in the second half of 2028.

"The facility's ideal location will provide a clear opportunity to further enhance our support for space launch providers in Florida," said Francesco Maione, Air Products' President, Americas, Helium and Rare Gases.

All three products—liquid oxygen, liquid nitrogen and liquid argon—will also be available for the regional merchant market for industries including metals processing and fabrication, medical and chemical.

Air Products has operated an ASU in Florida for over three decades in Orlando supporting the local economy with medical and industrial gases. This new ASU will further enhance the company's regional coverage.  In total, Air Products has approximately 70 ASUs across the United States.

About Air Products
Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 85 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets and generating a cleaner future. The Company supplies essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, medical and food. As the leading global supplier of hydrogen, Air Products also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest clean hydrogen projects, supporting the transition to low- and zero-carbon energy in the industrial and heavy-duty transportation sectors. Through its sale of equipment businesses, the Company also provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers globally.

Air Products had fiscal 2025 sales of $12 billion from operations in approximately 50 countries. For more information, visit airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedInXFacebook or Instagram.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. While forward-looking statements are made in good faith and based on assumptions, expectations and projections that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of  many factors, including the risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 and other factors disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the assumptions, beliefs or expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any such forward-looking statements are based.

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SOURCE Air Products

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