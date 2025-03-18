Grande Portage Resources (TSXV:GPG;OTCQB:GPTRF)

Grande Portage Resources Initiates Numerous Baseline Studies for the New Amalga Gold Project

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GPG)(OTCQB:GPTRF)(FSE:GPB) ("Grande Portage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is initiating comprehensive environmental & cultural baseline studies for the New Amalga Gold Project located approximately 16 miles (25 km) northwest of the city of Juneau.

Environmental Baseline Studies currently include the following:

Wetlands Delineation - Stantec Consulting Services (Wasilla, AK)

Mapping the extent of wetlands and other jurisdictional waters in the project area is a key input for the design of mine facilities to minimize impacts to federally regulated wetland areas. This work will inform future Clean Water Act - Section 404 permitting with the US Army Corps of Engineers.

Surface Water Sampling - Cox Environmental (Juneau, AK)

Continuation and expansion of a multi-year analysis of water quality both upstream and downstream of the potential mine facilities provides a pre-construction baseline for future Alaska Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (APDES) permitting.

Archeological & Cultural Resources Review - Stephen R. Braund & Associates (Anchorage, AK)

Desktop database investigation to identify any documented archeological & cultural sites in proximity to the project is the initial step in complying with the Alaska Historic Preservation Act and informs future field surveys.

Meteorological & Hydrological Studies -Boreal Services (Anchorage, AK)

Collection of meteorological data including temperature, precipitation, wind direction and speed as well as hydrological data such as river flow volume is of key importance for the engineering design of mine infrastructure and provides important inputs to the Alaska Department of Conservation APDES and Air Quality Control permits.

Aquatic Studies -Alaska Dept of Fish & Game (Juneau, AK)

Field surveys and sampling to document aquatic biological conditions in the project area are necessary to inform future ADF&G Fish Habitat Permits and other state and federal permits, as well as to support mine design protective of fish habitat and fish passage. This work will be conducted by the Alaska Dept of Fish & Game under contract with Grande Portage.

As previously announced, the Company's Conceptual Mining Plan envisions the development of the New Amalga gold mine as a selective underground mining operation which would send ore off-site to be processed at a third-party facility, enabled by the project's location near tidewater and less than 4 miles (6.5km) from existing paved highway (Fig 1). This setup results in the avoidance of any chemical processing or tailings storage facilities at the site.

Ian Klassen, President and CEO comments: "Offsite processing enables the project to have a dramatically minimized environmental footprint compared to a traditional setup which requires building a beneficiation plant and tailings storage facility. We will ultimately be demonstrating this through the environmental review and permitting process with state and federal regulatory agencies. The initiation of baseline studies is a critical early step in our work advancing the New Amalga project to become Alaska's next great gold mine."

In addition, Grande Portage seeks to maximize the benefit of its project development investing in the local state economy. As such, the Company is very pleased that each of these environmental baseline programs is being conducted by Alaska-based contractors and specialists. The Company also intends to make a future announcement pertaining to geotechnical and hydrogeological studies.

Fig. 1: Location of New Amalga Mine Project

Kyle Mehalek, P.E.., is the QP within the meaning of NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this release. Mr. Mehalek is independent of Grande Portage within the meaning of NI 43-101.

About Grande Portage:

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on advancing the New Amalga Mine project, the outgrowth of the Herbert Gold discovery situated approximately 25 km north of Juneau, Alaska. The Company holds a 100% interest in the New Amalga property. The New Amalga Gold property system is open to length and depth and is host to at least six main composite vein-fault structures that contain ribbon structure quartz-sulfide veins. The project lies prominently within the 160km long Juneau Gold Belt, which has produced over eight million ounces of gold.

The Company's updated NI#43-101 Mineral Resource estimate reported at a base case mineral resources cut-off grade of 2.5 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) and consists of: an Indicated Resource of 1,438,500 ounces of gold at an average grade of 9.47 g/t Au (4,726,000 tonnes); and an Inferred Resource of 515,700 ounces of gold at an average grade of 8.85 g/t Au (1,813,000 tonnes), as well as an Indicated Resource of 891,600 ounces of silver at an average grade of 5.86 g/t Ag (4,726,000 tonnes); and an Inferred Resource of 390,600 ounces of silver at an average grade of 7.33 g/t silver (1,813,000 tonnes).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Ian Klassen"
Ian M. Klassen
President & Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (604) 899-0106
Email: Ian@grandeportage.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Please note that under National Instrument 43-101, the Company is required to disclose that it has not based any production decision on NI 43-101-compliant reserve estimates, preliminary economic assessments, or feasibility studies, and historically production decisions made without such reports have increased uncertainty and higher technical and economic risks of failure. These risks include, among others, areas that are analyzed in more detail in a feasibility study or preliminary economic assessment, such as the application of economic analysis to mineral resources, more detailed metallurgical and other specialized studies in areas such as mining and recovery methods, market analysis, and environmental, social, and community impacts. Any decision to place the New Amalga Mine into operation at levels intended by management, expand a mine, make other production-related decisions, or otherwise carry out mining and processing operations would be largely based on internal non-public Company data, and on reports based on exploration and mining work by the Company and by geologists and engineers engaged by the Company.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED UNDER THE POLICIES OF THE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE

Advancing the high-grade New Amalga Gold project in the prolific Juneau Gold Belt in SE Alaska

