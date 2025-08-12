Grande Portage Resources (TSXV:GPG)

Grande Portage Submits Special Use Permit Application for Environmental Infrastructure at the New Amalga Gold Project

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GPG)(OTCQB:GPTRF)(FSE:GPB) ("Grande Portage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has applied to the US Forest Service (USFS) for a Special Use Permit related to its New Amalga Gold project in Southeast Alaska.

The application covers the installation of infrastructure & equipment related to environmental studies and monitoring, including:

  • An environmental data collection station at the potential location of the mine's surface facilities to collect key meteorological data and inform project development decisions as well as future application for an Alaska Department of Conservation Air Quality Control permit and Alaska Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (APDES) permit.
  • Additional meteorological monitoring equipment above the potential future location of underground workings.
  • Stream gauging sensors to understand seasonal fluctuations in river levels and support design of a mine water treatment and handling system which is protective of fish habitat.
  • Satellite uplink communications and power infrastructure necessary for system operation.

This infrastructure is intended to be utilized not only for preliminary environmental studies but also for ongoing monitoring during construction, operations, and closure of the potential mine facility.

Ian Klassen, President and CEO comments: "The submission of the Special Use Permit application is a key step towards gathering all the data necessary to design and permit a low-footprint mining operation which is protective of the surrounding environment. Installation of this equipment is also a milestone as the first instance of developing long-term infrastructure at the project site that could be utilized throughout construction, operation and closure of a future mine."

The Company has also conducted contracted fieldwork over the preceding two months which includes identification of fish-habitat streams and mapping of aquatic resources in the project vicinity as well as delineation of wetlands around the potential areas of mine surface infrastructure development. This new data is now being incorporated into the design and layout of the mine facilities to ensure protection of fish habitat, maintain integrity of wetlands, and minimize overall ecological footprint which will help facilitate the future environmental review and permitting process for the project.

The facilities at the project site are not planned to include an ore processing plant. Due to the resource location near tidewater and less than 4 miles (6.5km) from existing paved highway (Fig. 1), the Company considers off-site processing by a third party to be the most favorable configuration for the project. This setup provides several potential benefits:

  • Eliminates the need to build a concentrator, minimizing mine footprint, power requirements and reducing project construction CAPEX.
  • Eliminates the need to develop a tailings disposal facility at the site, as no tailings would be generated.
  • No permanent waste rock storage facilities. Waste rock generated from mine development would be returned to the underground workings for permanent disposal as stope backfill.
  • No use of chemical reagents for gold processing at the site.
  • Dramatically reduces land usage and overall environmental footprint.
  • Greatly facilitates post-mining closure and reclamation.
  • Simplifies the environmental review and permitting process.

Fig. 1: Location of the New Amalga Gold Project

Kyle Mehalek, P.E.., is the QP within the meaning of NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this release. Mr. Mehalek is independent of Grande Portage within the meaning of NI 43-101.

About Grande Portage:

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on advancing the New Amalga Mine project, the outgrowth of the Herbert Gold discovery situated approximately 25 km north of Juneau, Alaska. The Company holds a 100% interest in the New Amalga property. The New Amalga gold system is open to length and depth and is host to at least six main composite vein-fault structures that contain ribbon structure quartz-sulfide veins. The project lies prominently within the 160km long Juneau Gold Belt, which has produced over eight million ounces of gold.

The Company's updated NI#43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) reported at a base case mineral resources cut-off grade of 2.5 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) and consists of: an Indicated Resource of 1,438,500 ounces of gold at an average grade of 9.47 g/t Au (4,726,000 tonnes); and an Inferred Resource of 515,700 ounces of gold at an average grade of 8.85 g/t Au (1,813,000 tonnes), as well as an Indicated Resource of 891,600 ounces of silver at an average grade of 5.86 g/t Ag (4,726,000 tonnes); and an Inferred Resource of 390,600 ounces of silver at an average grade of 7.33 g/t silver (1,813,000 tonnes). The MRE was prepared by Dr. David R. Webb, Ph.D., P.Geol., P.Eng. (DRW Geological Consultants Ltd.) with an effective date of July 17, 2024.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Ian Klassen"
Ian M. Klassen
President & Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (604) 899-0106
Email: Ian@grandeportage.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Please note that under National Instrument 43-101, the Company is required to disclose that it has not based any production decision on NI 43-101-compliant reserve estimates, preliminary economic assessments, or feasibility studies, and historically production decisions made without such reports have increased uncertainty and higher technical and economic risks of failure. These risks include, among others, areas that are analyzed in more detail in a feasibility study or preliminary economic assessment, such as the application of economic analysis to mineral resources, more detailed metallurgical and other specialized studies in areas such as mining and recovery methods, market analysis, and environmental, social, and community impacts. Any decision to place the New Amalga Mine into operation at levels intended by management, expand a mine, make other production-related decisions, or otherwise carry out mining and processing operations would be largely based on internal non-public Company data, and on reports based on exploration and mining work by the Company and by geologists and engineers engaged by the Company.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED UNDER THE POLICIES OF THE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE

Advancing the high-grade New Amalga Gold project in the prolific Juneau Gold Belt in SE Alaska

