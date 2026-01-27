Air Products Increases Quarterly Dividend to $1.81 Per Share

Marks 44th Consecutive Year of Quarterly Dividend Increases on Company's Common Stock

The Board of Directors of Air Products (NYSE:APD) has increased the quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock to $1.81 per share, marking the 44th consecutive year of dividend increases.

The dividend is payable on May 11, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2026.

About Air Products 

Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets and generating a cleaner future. The Company supplies essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, medical and food. As the leading global supplier of hydrogen, Air Products also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest clean hydrogen projects, supporting the transition to low- and zero-carbon energy in the industrial and heavy-duty transportation sectors. Through its sale of equipment businesses, the Company also provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers globally.

Air Products had fiscal 2025 sales of $12.0 billion from operations in approximately 50 countries. For more information, visit airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedInXFacebook or Instagram.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/air-products-increases-quarterly-dividend-to-1-81-per-share-302671805.html

SOURCE Air Products

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

